Industrial Power Engineering Handbook

Part 1: ELECTRIC MOTORS. Theory, Performance and Constructional Features Of Induction Motors; Motor Torque, Load Torque and Selection Of Motors; Duties Of Induction Motors; Starting Of Squirrel Cage Induction Motors; Starting and Control Of Slip-Ring Induction Motors; Static Control and Braking Of Motors; Special Purpose Motors; Transmission Of Load and Suitability Of Bearings; Winding Insulation and Its Maintenance; Installation and Maintenance Of Electric Motors; Philosophy Of Quality Systems and Testing Of Electrical Machines; Protection Of Electric Motors; A Few Rules of Thumb for day-to-day Use.

Part 2: SWITCHGEAR ASSEMBLIES AND CAPTIVE POWER GENERATION. Switchgear and Controlgear Assemblies; Painting Procedure of Switchgear and Controlgear Assembiles and Treatment of Effluent; Testing of a Metal Enclosed Switchgear Assembly; Instrument and Control Transformers : Application and Selection; Captive Power Generation; Selection of Power Cables

Part 3: VOLTAGE SURGES, OVER VOLTAGES AND GROUNDING PRACTICES. Voltage Surges - Causes, Effects and Remedies; Surge Arresters : Application and Selection; Circuit Interrupters; Temporary Over Voltages; Grounding Philosophy; Grounding Practices

Part 4: POWER CAPACITORS. Switching Phenomenon and Power Factor Improvement; System Regulation (Use of Series Capacitors); Making of Capacitor Units and Ratings of Switching Devices; Protection, Maintenance and Testing of Capacitor Units; Power Reactors

Part 5: BUS SYSTEMS. Power Carrying through Metal Enclosed Bus Systems; Recommended Practices to Mount the Buses and Making the Bus Joints; Properties and Ratings of Current Carrying Conductors; Isolated Phase Bus System; Testing of a Metal Enclosed Bus System