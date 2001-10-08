Industrial Power Engineering Handbook
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1: ELECTRIC MOTORS. Theory, Performance and Constructional Features Of Induction Motors; Motor Torque, Load Torque and Selection Of Motors; Duties Of Induction Motors; Starting Of Squirrel Cage Induction Motors; Starting and Control Of Slip-Ring Induction Motors; Static Control and Braking Of Motors; Special Purpose Motors; Transmission Of Load and Suitability Of Bearings; Winding Insulation and Its Maintenance; Installation and Maintenance Of Electric Motors; Philosophy Of Quality Systems and Testing Of Electrical Machines; Protection Of Electric Motors; A Few Rules of Thumb for day-to-day Use.
Part 2: SWITCHGEAR ASSEMBLIES AND CAPTIVE POWER GENERATION. Switchgear and Controlgear Assemblies; Painting Procedure of Switchgear and Controlgear Assembiles and Treatment of Effluent; Testing of a Metal Enclosed Switchgear Assembly; Instrument and Control Transformers : Application and Selection; Captive Power Generation; Selection of Power Cables
Part 3: VOLTAGE SURGES, OVER VOLTAGES AND GROUNDING PRACTICES. Voltage Surges - Causes, Effects and Remedies; Surge Arresters : Application and Selection; Circuit Interrupters; Temporary Over Voltages; Grounding Philosophy; Grounding Practices
Part 4: POWER CAPACITORS. Switching Phenomenon and Power Factor Improvement; System Regulation (Use of Series Capacitors); Making of Capacitor Units and Ratings of Switching Devices; Protection, Maintenance and Testing of Capacitor Units; Power Reactors
Part 5: BUS SYSTEMS. Power Carrying through Metal Enclosed Bus Systems; Recommended Practices to Mount the Buses and Making the Bus Joints; Properties and Ratings of Current Carrying Conductors; Isolated Phase Bus System; Testing of a Metal Enclosed Bus System
Description
Never before has so much ground been covered in a single volume reference source. This five-part work is sure to be of great value to students, technicians and practicing engineers as well as equipment designers and manufacturers, and should become their one-stop shop for all information needs in this subject area.
This book will be of interest to those working with: Static Drives, Static Controls of Electric Motors, Speed Control of Electric Motors, Soft Starting, Fluid Coupling, Wind Mills, Generators, Painting procedures, Effluent treatment, Electrostatic Painting, Liquid Painting, Instrument Transformers, Core Balanced CTs, CTs, VTs, Current Transformers, Voltage Transformers, Earthquake engineering, Seismic testing, Seismic effects, Cabling, Circuit Breakers, Switching Surges, Insulation Coordination, Surge Protection, Lightning, Over-voltages, Ground Fault Protections, Earthing, Earth fault Protection, Shunt Capacitors, Reactive control, Bus Systems, Bus Duct, & Rising mains
Key Features
*A 5-part guide to all aspects of electrical power engineering
*Uniquely comprehensive coverage of all subjects associated with power engineering
*A one-stop reference resource for power drives, their controls, power transfer and distribution, reactive controls, protection (including over voltage and surge protection), maintenance and testing electrical engineering
Readership
Electrical, Plant and Facilities / Maintenance Engineers practicing in industry. Students, designers and equipment manufacturers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 992
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2001
- Published:
- 8th October 2001
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080508634
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750673518
About the Authors
KC Agrawal Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Electrical Engineering Consultant with extensive experience within the industry as well as managing his own company handling similiar products.