Randall J. Weselake is a professor and Tier I Canada Research Chair in Agricultural Lipid Biotechnology in the Department of Agricultural, Food and Nutritional Science at the University of Alberta (Edmonton, Alberta, Canada). Since 1987, when he was a research associate at the National Research Council of Canada in Saskatoon, Randall’s research has focused on the biochemistry and molecular biology of storage lipid metabolism in Brassica napus and other oil crops. Recently, he served as scientific director of the Alberta Innovates Phytola Center, which specializes in oilseed innovations, including research on the development of industrial oil crops. From 2007 to 2013, Randall was leader of the “Bioactive Oils Program” funded by AVAC Ltd., and from 2006 to 2011, he was co-leader of the Genome Canada/Genome Alberta project “Designing Oilseeds for Tomorrow’s Markets”. From 1989 to 2004, Randall was with the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at the University of Lethbridge (Alberta, Canada), serving as chair from 1996 to 1999. His doctoral research in plant biochemistry was conducted at the University of Manitoba and Grain Research Laboratory of the Canadian Grain Commission. Randall is joint editorin-chief of the American Oil Chemists’ Society (AOCS) Lipid Library, associate editor for Lipids, and editor for Biocatalysis and Agricultural Biotechnology. Randall has published more than 160 papers in refereed journals and books and is editor of the book Teaching Innovations in Lipid Science, which was published by the Taylor & Francis Group of the CRC Press and the AOCS Press. He is a fellow of both the AOCS and the International Society of Biocatalysis and Agricultural Biotechnology.