Industrial Network Security: Securing Critical Infrastructure Networks for Smart Grid, SCADA, and Other Industrial Control Systems covers implementation guidelines for security measures of critical infrastructure. The book describes an approach to ensure the security of industrial networks by taking into account the unique network, protocol, and application characteristics of an industrial control system, along with various compliance controls. It offers guidance on deployment and configuration, and it explains why, where, and how security controls should be implemented. It also discusses common pitfalls and mistakes and how to avoid them. After reading this book, students will understand and address the unique security concerns that face the world's most important networks.

This book examines the unique protocols and applications that are the foundation of industrial control systems and provides comprehensive guidelines for their protection. Divided into 11 chapters, it explains the basics of Ethernet and Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol (TCP/IP) networking communications and the SCADA and field bus protocols. It also explores industrial networks as they relate to "critical infrastructure" and cyber security; potential risks and consequences of a cyber attack against an industrial control system; compliance controls in relation to network security practices; industrial network protocols such as Modbus and DNP3; assessment of vulnerabilities and risk; how to secure enclaves; regulatory compliance standards applicable to industrial network security; and common pitfalls and mistakes, like complacency and deployment errors.

This book is a valuable resource for plant operators and information security analysts, as well as compliance officers who want to pass an audit with minimal penalties and/or fines. It will also appeal to IT and security professionals working on networks and control systems operations.