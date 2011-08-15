Industrial Network Security
1st Edition
Securing Critical Infrastructure Networks for Smart Grid, SCADA, and Other Industrial Control Systems
Description
Industrial Network Security: Securing Critical Infrastructure Networks for Smart Grid, SCADA, and Other Industrial Control Systems covers implementation guidelines for security measures of critical infrastructure. The book describes an approach to ensure the security of industrial networks by taking into account the unique network, protocol, and application characteristics of an industrial control system, along with various compliance controls. It offers guidance on deployment and configuration, and it explains why, where, and how security controls should be implemented. It also discusses common pitfalls and mistakes and how to avoid them. After reading this book, students will understand and address the unique security concerns that face the world's most important networks.
This book examines the unique protocols and applications that are the foundation of industrial control systems and provides comprehensive guidelines for their protection. Divided into 11 chapters, it explains the basics of Ethernet and Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol (TCP/IP) networking communications and the SCADA and field bus protocols. It also explores industrial networks as they relate to "critical infrastructure" and cyber security; potential risks and consequences of a cyber attack against an industrial control system; compliance controls in relation to network security practices; industrial network protocols such as Modbus and DNP3; assessment of vulnerabilities and risk; how to secure enclaves; regulatory compliance standards applicable to industrial network security; and common pitfalls and mistakes, like complacency and deployment errors.
This book is a valuable resource for plant operators and information security analysts, as well as compliance officers who want to pass an audit with minimal penalties and/or fines. It will also appeal to IT and security professionals working on networks and control systems operations.
Key Features
- Covers implementation guidelines for security measures of critical infrastructure
- Applies the security measures for system-specific compliance
- Discusses common pitfalls and mistakes and how to avoid them
Readership
Information Technology and security professionals working on networks and control systems operations
Table of Contents
About the Author
About the Technical Editor
Foreword
Chapter 1 Introduction
Book Overview and Key Learning Points
Book Audience
Diagrams and Figures
The Smart Grid
How This Book Is Organized
Chapter 2: About Industrial Networks
Chapter 3: Introduction to Industrial Network Security
Chapter 4: Industrial Network Protocols
Chapter 5: How Industrial Networks Operate
Chapter 6: Vulnerability and Risk Assessment
Chapter 7: Establishing Secure Enclaves
Chapter 8: Exception, Anomaly, and Threat Detection
Chapter 9: Monitoring Enclaves
Chapter 10: Standards and Regulations
Chapter 11: Common Pitfalls and Mistakes
Conclusion
Chapter 2 About Industrial Networks
Industrial Networks and Critical Infrastructure
Critical Infrastructure
Critical versus Noncritical Industrial Networks
Relevant Standards and Organizations
Homeland Security Presidential DirectiveSeven/HSPD-7
NIST Special Publications (800 Series)
NERC CIP
Nuclear Regulatory Commission
Federal Information Security Management Act
Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards
ISA-99
ISO 27002
Common Industrial Security Recommendations
Identification of Critical Systems
Network Segmentation/Isolation of Systems
Defense in Depth
Access Control
The Use of Terminology Within This Book
Networks, Routable and Non-routable
Assets, Critical Assets, Cyber Assets, and Critical Cyber Assets
Enclaves
Electronic Security Perimeters
Summary
Endnotes
Chapter 3 Introduction to Industrial Network Security
The Importance of Securing Industrial Networks
The Impact of Industrial Network Incidents
Safety Controls
Consequences of a Successful Cyber Incident
Examples of Industrial Network Incidents
Dissecting Stuxnet
Night Dragon
APT and Cyber War
The Advanced Persistent Threat
Cyber War
Emerging Trends in APT and Cyber War
Still to Come
Defending Against APT
Responding to APT
Summary
Endnotes
Chapter 4 Industrial Network Protocols
Overview of Industrial Network Protocols
Modbus
What It Does
How It Works
Variants
Where It Is Used
Security Concerns
Security Recommendations
ICCP/TASE.2
What It Does
How It Works
Where It Is Used
Security Concerns
Security Improvements over Modbus
Security Recommendations
DNP3
What It Does
How It Works
Secure DNP3
Where It Is Used
Security Concerns
Security Recommendations
OLE for Process Control
What It Does
How It Works
OPC-UA and OPC-XI
Where It Is Used
Security Concerns
Security Recommendations
Other Industrial Network Protocols
Ethernet/IP
Profibus
EtherCAT
Ethernet Powerlink
SERCOS III
AMI and the Smart Grid
Security Concerns
Security Recommendations
Summary
Endnotes
Chapter 5 How Industrial Networks Operate
Control System Assets
IEDs
RTUs
PLCs
HMIs
Supervisory Workstations
Data Historians
Business Information Consoles and Dashboards
Other Assets
Network Architectures
Topologies Used
Control System Operations
Control Loops
Control Processes
Feedback Loops
Business Information Management
Control Process Management
Smart Grid Operations
Summary
Endnotes
Chapter 6 Vulnerability and Risk Assessment
Basic Hacking Techniques
The Attack Process
Targeting an Industrial Network
Threat Agents
Accessing Industrial Networks
The Business Network
The SCADA DMZ
The Control System
Common Vulnerabilities
The Smart Grid
Determining Vulnerabilities
Why Vulnerability Assessment Is Important
Vulnerability Assessment in Industrial Networks
Vulnerability Scanning for Configuration Assurance
Where to Perform VA Scans
Cyber Security Evaluation Tool
Vulnerability Management
Patch Management
Configuration Management
Device Removal and Quarantine
Summary
Endnotes
Chapter 7 Establishing Secure Enclaves
Identifying Functional Groups
Network Connectivity
Control Loops
Supervisory Controls
Control Processes
Control Data Storage
Trading Communications
Remote Access
Users and Roles
Protocols
Criticality
Using Functional Groups to Identify Enclaves
Establishing Enclaves
Identifying Enclave Perimeters
Network Alterations
Enclaves and Security Policy Development
Enclaves and Security Device Configurations
Securing Enclave Perimeters
Selecting Perimeter Security Devices
Implementing Perimeter Security Devices
Intrusion Detection and Prevention (IDS/IPS) Configuration Guidelines
Securing Enclave Interiors
Selecting Interior Security Systems
Summary
Endnotes
Chapter 8 Exception, Anomaly, and Threat Detection
Exception Reporting
Behavioral Anomaly Detection
Measuring Baselines
Anomaly Detection
Behavioral Whitelisting
User Whitelists
Asset Whitelists
Application Behavior Whitelists
Threat Detection
Event Correlation
Correlating between IT and OT Systems
Summary
Endnotes
Chapter 9 Monitoring Enclaves
Determining What to Monitor
Security Events
Assets
Configurations
Applications
Networks
User Identities and Authentication
Additional Context
Behavior
Successfully Monitoring Enclaves
Log Collection
Direct Monitoring
Inferred Monitoring
Information Collection and Management Tools (Log Management Systems, SIEMs)
Monitoring Across Secure Boundaries
Information Management
Queries
Reports
Alerts
Incident Investigation and Response
Log Storage and Retention
Nonrepudiation
Data Retention/Storage
Data Availability
Summary
Endnotes
Chapter 10 Standards and Regulations
Common Standards and Regulations
NERC CIP
CFATS
ISO/IEC 27002:2005
NRC Regulation 5.71
NIST SP 800-82
Mapping Industrial Network Security to Compliance
Perimeter Security Controls
Host Security Controls
Security Monitoring Controls
Mapping Compliance Controls to Network Security Functions
Common Criteria and FIPS Standards
Common Criteria
FIPS 140-2
Summary
Endnotes
Chapter 11 Common Pitfalls and Mistakes
Complacency
Vulnerability Assessments vs. Zero-Days
Real Security vs. Policy and Awareness
The Air Gap Myth
Misconfigurations
Default Accounts and Passwords
Lack of Outbound Security and Monitoring
The Executive Override
The Ronco Perimeter
Compliance vs. Security
Audit Fodder
The “One Week Compliance Window”
Scope and Scale
Project-Limited Thinking
Insufficiently Sized Security Controls
Summary
Endnotes
Glossary
Appendix A
Appendix B
Appendix C
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2011
- Published:
- 15th August 2011
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781597496469
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781597496452
About the Author
Eric Knapp
Eric D. Knapp is a globally recognized expert in industrial control systems cyber security, and continues to drive the adoption of new security technology in order to promote safer and more reliable automation infrastructures. He firsst specialized in industrial control cyber security while at Nitrosecurity, where he focused on the collection and correlation of SCADA and ICS data for the detection of advanced threats against these environments. He was later responsible for the development and implementation of end-to-end ICS cyber security solutions for McAfee, Inc. in his role as Global Director for Critical Infrastructure Markets. He is currently the Director of Strategic Alliances for Wurldtech Security Technologies, where he continues to promote the advancement of embedded security technology in order to better protect SCADA, ICS and other connected, real-time devices.
He is a long-time advocate of improved industrial control system cyber security and participates in many Critical Infrastructure industry groups, where he brings a wealth of technology expertise. He has over 20 years of experience in Infromation Technology, specializing in industrial automation technologies, infrastructure security, and applied Ethernet protocols as well as the design and implementation of Intrusion Prevention Systems and Security Information and Event Management systems in both enterprise and industrial networks. In addition to his work in information security, he is an award-winning author of cition. He studied at the University of New Hampshire and the University of London.
He can be found on Twitter @ericdknapp
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Critical Infrastructure Markets for NitroSecurity
Joel Thomas Langill
Joel Langill brings a unique perspective to operational security with over three decades field experience exclusively in industrial automation and control. He has deployed ICS solutions covering most major industry sectors in more than 35 countries encompassing all generations of automated control from pneumatic to cloud-based services. He has been directly involved in automation solutions spanning feasibility, budgeting, front-end engineering design, detailed design, system integration, commissioning, support and legacy system migration.
Joel is currently an independent consultant providing a range of services to ICS end-users, system integrators, and governmental agencies worldwide. He works closely with suppliers in both consulting and R&D roles, and has developed a specialized training curriculum focused on applied operational security. Joel founded and maintains the popular ICS security website SCADAhacker.com which offers visitors extensive resources in understanding, evaluating, and securing control systems. He developed a specialized training curriculum that focuses on applied cyber security and defenses for industrial systems. His website and social networks extends to readers in more than 100 countries globally.
Joel devotes time to independent research relating to control system security, and regularly blogs on the evaluation and security of control systems. His unique experience and proven capabilities have fostered business relationships with several large industry firms. Joel serves on the Board of Advisors for Scada Fence Ltd., works with venture capital companies in evaluating industrial security start-up firms, and is an ICS research focal point to CERT organizations around the world. He has contributed to multiple books on security, and was the technical editor for “Applied Cyber Security and the Smart Grid”.
Joel is a voting member of the ISA99 committee on industrial security for control systems, and was a lead contributor to the ISA99 technical report on the Stuxnet malware. He has published numerous reports on ICS-related campaigns including Heartbleed, Dragonfly, and Black Energy. His certifications include: Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Certified Penetration Tester (CPT), Certified SCADA Security Architect (CSSA), and TÜV Functional Safety Engineer (FSEng). Joel has obtained extensive training through the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security FEMA Emergency Management Institute, having completed ICS-400 on incident command and crisis management. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois–Champaign with a BS (Bronze Tablet) in Electrical Engineering.
He can be found on Twitter @SCADAhacker
Affiliations and Expertise
Has nearly 30 years experience in in-depth, comprehensive industrial control systems architecture, product development, implementation, upgrade and remediation.
Reviews
"One of the most mysterious areas of information security is industrial system security...What raises the mystery even higher is that the stakes in the area of industrial security are extremely high. While the loss of trade secret information may kill a business, the loss of electricity generating capability may kill not just one person, but potentially thousands. And finally the mystery is solved—with this well-researched book on industrial system network security."--Dr. Anton A. Chuvakin, Security Warrior Consulting
"For those looking to get a handle on how to effectively secure critical infrastructure networks, Industrial Network Security is an excellent reference… The reality is that industrial system security can be effectively secured, and the book shows the reader exactly how to do that. In 11 densely written chapters, the book covers all of the necessary areas in which to secure critical infrastructure systems… For those looking for a solid overview of the topic, Industrial Network Security is an excellent reference."--Security Management