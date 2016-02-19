Industrial Enzymes for Biofuels Production
1st Edition
Recent Updates and Future Trends
Description
Industrial Enzymes for Biofuels Production: Recent Updates and Future Trends focuses on to resolve existing bottlenecks in enzymes mediated biomass to biofuels production processes through updating recent scientific knowledge and technology developments. Enzymes used in industries for biomass to biofuels production process are the main rollback of this sustainable technology which is still far away from practical viability, the book provides low cost sustainable approaches to lower the cost of enzymes production following different approaches. The book is specifically focused on industrial aspects of enzymes used in biofuels production processes by presenting in depth study of existing issues related to practical viability and long-term sustainability. The book covers detailed discussions on market scenario of industrial enzymes used in biofuels production processes and compares them on both lab and industrial scale. Enzyme production, efficiency and stability is the focus point of this book targeted at lower cost scale. The book also helps to develop low cost green technologies for enzymes development in biofuels production at industrial ground.
Key Features
Includes recent update in the research area & technologies of industrial enzymes used in biofuels production process; Describes various developed low cost technologies for enzyme production; Explores different sustainable approaches currently appearing in the area to produce and use of these enzymes at economic cost for taking biomass to biofuels options at commercial scale.
Readership
Researchers and industrial professionals in life sciences, chemical engineering, and environmental sciences
Table of Contents
1. Biomass to Biofuels production process
2. Significance of Biomass as potential feedstock for biofuels production; environmental approach
3. Laccase; for lignin degradation
4. Cellulase enzyme system for cellulose conversion
5. Endoglucanses for oligosaccharide generation
6. Beta-glucosidae for fermentable sugar production
7. Xylanases: for hemicellulose conversion
8. Proteases to degrade cell wall protein of cellulosic biomass
9. Biomass to biohydrogen production; process technology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128210109
About the Author
Neha Srivastava
Field of Expertise: Biofuels production, microbial bioprocessing and enzyme technologies. Neha Srivastava is currently working as Post-doctorate fellow in Department of Chemical Engineering and Technology, IIT (BHU) Varanasi, India. She has published 23 research articles in the in peer reviewed journals and have 03 patents. She has been completed her PhD from Department of Molecular and Cellular Engineering, SHIATS, India in 2016 in the area of bioenergy. She has been received 06 Young Scientist Awards. Presently, she is working on biofuels production (Cellulase enzymes; production and enhancement, biohydrogen production from waste biomass, bioethanol production).
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering and Technology, Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi, India
P.K. Mishra
Professor P.K Mishra is presently working as the Full time professor and Head, Department of Chemical Engineering and Technology, Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University). He has published more than 100 research and review article in national and international journals. He has teaching experience of 20 years. Currently he engaged with the research in the area of Bio-energy namely Bio-butanol and bio-hydrogen, waste water treatment e g bio-remediation, photo-degradation and adsorption, Nano-materials and their applications and recently we also started working in the area of Ultra Filtration and Pervaporation. In addition to these R&D work I take keen interest in the development of good eco-system for Start-ups in the Institute. Personality and entrepreneurship are other areas, where I contribute.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering and Technology, Coordinator: MCIIE, Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi, India
S. N. Upadhyay
Prof. S. N. Upadhyay is an Emeritus Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering & Technology, Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi, India. He has made significant contributions to the institute as Professor for 50 years and also served as the institute’s Director for the academic year (2005-2010). He obtained his PhD (Chemical Engineering) degree from Banaras Hindu University in 1969. He has authored/co-authored over 180 technical papers published in reputed international journals and supervised more than 30 doctoral students in the field of Biochemical and Chemical Engineering. He is Fellow of National Academy of Sciences India, Indian National Academy of Engineering, Biotechnology Research Society, India and Institutions of Engineers India. He has received several awards and honors’ at National/ International levels. He has made significant contributions to the field of energy/engineering including bioenergy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering & Technology, Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi, India