Industrial Controls and Manufacturing
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. Introduction. Manufacturing Fundamentals. Introduction to Control. Problems. Example of a Process Control Problem. Continuous-Variable Control. The Laplace Transform. Return to Level Control. Effect of Output Flow. Problems. Modeling of Continuous-Variable Processes. Transfer Function Representation. System Modeling Based on the Step Response. Input Delay. Problems. Control of Continuous-Variable Processes. Closed-Loop Configuration. Tracking a Step Reference. PI Controller. PID Controller. Effect of a Disturbance. Processes with Input Delay. Problems. Digital Control. z-Transform. Design of Digital Controllers. An Alternate Design Approach. Problems. Model Predictive, Adaptive, and Neural Net Controllers. Model Predictive Controllers. Adaptive Control. Neural Net Controllers. Problems. Discrete Logic Control. State Diagram Representation. Boolean Logic Equations. Generation of Boolean Logic Equations. Problems. Ladder Logic Diagrams and PLC Implementation. Electrical Ladder Logic Diagrams. Software Ladder Logic Diagrams. PLC Implementation. Bottle-filling Operation. Problems. Manufacturing Systems. Performance Measures. Flow-Line Analysis. Flow-Line Analysis with Machine Breakdowns. Line Balancing. Problems. Production Control. Production Control Schemes. Pull Systems. A Push and Pull System. Problems. Equipment Interfacing and Communications. Equipment Interfacing. Communications. Web-Based Studies. Appendix A: Further Reading. Appendix B: Laboratory Project. Process Demonstrator. Project Description.
Description
Growing numbers of engineering graduates are finding employment in the control systems area with applications to manufacturing. To be properly prepared for such positions, it is desirable that the students be exposed to the topics of process control, discrete logic control and the fundamentals of manufacturing. Presently there is no existing textbook and/or reference that combine together process control, discrete logic control and the fundamentals of manufacturing. This is a book that fills that gap.
This book integrates together the theory with a number of illustrative examples. Constructive procedures will be given for designing controllers and manufacturing lines, including methods for designing digital controllers, fuzzy logic controllers and adaptive controllers, and methods for the design of the flow of operations in a manufacturing line. One chapter will be devoted to equipment interfacing and computer communications, with the focus on fieldbuses, device drivers and computer networks. There are no existing control-oriented textbooks that bring this material into the picture, although interfacing and communications are becoming a bigger and bigger part of the overall control problem.
Key Features
- Covers both analog and digital control using P/PI/PID controllers and discrete logic control using ladder logic diagrams and programmable logic controllers
- Contains a brief introduction to model predictive control, adaptive control, and neural net control
- Covers control from the device/process level up to and including the production system level
- Contains an introduction to manufacturing systems with the emphasis on performance measures, flow-line analysis, and line balancing
- Contains a chapter on equipment interfacing with a brief introduction on OLE for process control (OPC), the GEM standard, fieldbuses, and Ethernet
- Material is based on a course with a lab project developed and taught at the Georgia Institute of Technology
- Coverage is at the introductory level with a minimal amount of background required to read the text
Readership
All electrical, chemical, mechanical and industrial engineers or other professionals involved with manufacturing, industrial processes and controls; junior- or senior-level engineering students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 230
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 8th June 1999
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080508627
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123948502
About the Authors
Edward Kamen Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, U.S.A.