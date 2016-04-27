Industrial Catalytic Processes for Fine and Specialty Chemicals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128014578, 9780128016701

Industrial Catalytic Processes for Fine and Specialty Chemicals

1st Edition

Editors: Sunil Joshi Vivek Ranade
eBook ISBN: 9780128016701
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128014578
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th April 2016
Page Count: 782
Description

Industrial Catalytic Processes for Fine and Specialty Chemicals provides a comprehensive methodology and state-of-the art toolbox for industrial catalysis. The book begins by introducing the reader to the interesting, challenging, and important field of catalysis and catalytic processes.

The fundamentals of catalysis and catalytic processes are fully covered before delving into the important industrial applications of catalysis and catalytic processes, with an emphasis on green and sustainable technologies. Several case studies illustrate new and sustainable ways of designing catalysts and catalytic processes.

The intended audience of the book includes researchers in academia and industry, as well as chemical engineers, process development chemists, and technologists working in chemical industries and industrial research laboratories.

Key Features

  • Discusses the fundamentals of catalytic processes, catalyst preparation and characterization, and reaction engineering
  • Outlines the homogeneous catalytic processes as they apply to specialty chemicals
  • Introduces industrial catalysis and catalytic processes for fine chemicals
  • Includes a number of case studies to demonstrate the various processes and methods for designing green catalysts

Readership

Industrial and academic chemists, and chemical engineers and technologists working in the area of process development using catalysis

Table of Contents

Proposed Contents

 

 

Preface

Chapter 1: Catalysis & Catalytic Processes

 

 

Part 1: Fundamentals

 

Chapter 2: Homogenous catalysis

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Bonding to transition metal surfaces

2.3 Chemical bonding in organometallic complexes

2. 4 Steps in organometallic complex formation

2.5 Catalytic steps in homogeneous catalysis

2.6 Stability of homogeneous catalyst complexes

Chapter 3: Heterogeneous catalysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Catalytic steps in heterogeneous catalysis

3.3 Synthesis & activation of catalysts

3.4 Characterization of catalysts

3.5 Catalyst deactivation and regeneration/ disposal

Chapter 4: Catalyst synthesis and characterization

4.1 Bulk catalysts

4.2 Catalyst supports

4.3 Characterization

4.3.1 Physical properties

4.3.2 Chemical properties

Chapter 5: Catalytic Reaction Engineering

5.1 Selection of reaction media

5.2 Reaction kinetics

5.3 Reaction engineering

5.4 Reactor engineering

Part 2: Applications

 

Chapter 6: Catalysis for fine and Specialty Chemicals

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solid acid catalysis

6.3 Solid base catalysis

6.4 Asymmetric hydrogenations

6.5 Catalytic oxidations

6.6 Catalytic hydroxylation

Chapter 7: Fine chemical synthesis and future perspectives

7.1 Hydrogenation ex-situ methods

7.2 Asymmetric synthesis

7.3 Selective hydrogenation

7.4 In-situ hydrogenation

7.5 Simple hydrogenation in the area of energy sector

Chapter 8: Use of Catalysis for API manufacturing

8.1 API regulatory requirement

8.2 Significance of heterogeneous catalysis in API

8.3 Scale-up and process optimization in API manufacturing

8.4 Most frequently employed catalysts

8.5 Case studies

Chapter 9: Catalysis for perfumery chemicals

9.1 Application of Heterogeneous catalysts

9.2 Isomerization reaction in perfumery chemicals

9.3 Hydrogenation reactions in perfumery chemicals

9.4 Hydroformylation reactions in perfumery chemicals

Chapter 10: Use of ion exchange resins in fine and specialty chemicals

10.1 Classification on ion exchange resins

10.2 Characteristics of ion exchange catalysts

10.3 Matrix Diffusion

10.4 Effect of Matrix Enhancement

10.5 Effect of Distribution Constant

10.6 Applications of ion exchange resins in fine and specialty chemicals

Chapter 11: Catalysis for Renewable chemicals manufacture

11.1 Renewable Chemicals: Definition and introduction

11.2 Feedstock

11.3 Selection of biochemicals

11.4 Bio-catalysis

11.5 Chemo catalysis

11.6 Conclusion and future prospects

Chapter 12: Carbonylations & Hydroformylations

12.1 Homogeneous catalysis

12.2 Biphasic catalysis

12.3 Heterogenization of homogeneous catalysts

12.4 Use of ionic liquids in hydroformylation reactions

Chapter 13: Carbamates

13.1 Conventional routes for industrially important carbamates

13.2 Greener routes for carbamates

13.3 case studies

Chapter 14: Challenges of Scale-up in Specialty Chemicals

14.1 Applications of butylaterd chemicals

14.2 Catalysis in butylated chemicals

14.3 Application of Organo tin compounds

14.4 Catalysis in organo tin chemicals

 

 

Chapter 15: Epilogue

Notations and abbreviations

References & suggested literature

Index

Details

No. of pages:
782
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128016701
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128014578

About the Editor

Sunil Joshi

Sunil S. Joshi is well experienced in the field of chemical engineering, catalysis and catalytic processes. His career as the Senior Principal Scientist for the Chemical Engineering & ProcessDevelopment Division at CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory, Dr. Joshi has years of experience in research and development and has translated his research into practice.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Principal Scientist, Chemical Engineering & Process Development Division, CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory, Pune, India

Vivek Ranade

Vivek Ranade

Dr Vivek V Ranade is a Deputy Director of CSIR - National Chemical Laboratory (www.ncl-india.org) and Chairman of Chemical Engineering and Process Development Division. He has contributed significantly to chemical engineering science and practice. His work has resulted in new insights and better designs of industrial flow processes. He has successfully developed solutions and has facilitated their implementation in a wide range of industry. He has also developed various devices (micro-reactors, filters, vortex diodes) and products. He is currently leading a large program on process intensification entitled Indus MAGIC (www.indusmagic.org) which is aimed at developing MAGIC (modular, agile, intensified and continuous) processes and plants. He has established first of its kind industry consortium on process intensification (Indus CPI) at NCL. He is actively working with a wide range of fine and specialty chemicals industries to transform the way we manufacture these chemicals.

Dr Ranade is a Professor at Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (www.acsir.res.in) and an Adjunct Professor at ICT (formerly UDCT: http://www.ictmumbai.edu.in). He also worked at ETH, Zurich; TU Delft and University of Twente, The Netherlands as guest researcher. He has published more than 125 papers and five books. He is co-inventor of more than 20 patents (granted or filed). He is an Associate Editor of ‘Industrial & Engineering Chemistry Research’ and serves on editorial boards of ‘Chemical Engineering Research & Design’ and ‘Indian Chemical Engineer’ journals. He is a recipient of several awards including Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar award and DST Swarna Jayanti Fellowship. He is a fellow of Indian National Academy Sciences, Indian National Academy of Engineering and Indian Academy of Sciences. He is also an entrepreneur and has co-founded technology based start-up companies: Tridiagonal Solutions (www.tridiagonal.com); Vivira Process Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (www.vivira.in).

Dr Ranade previously authored Trickle Bed Reactor (9780444527387) and Computational Flow Modeling for Chemical Reactor Engineering (9780125769600) with Elsevier.

Affiliations and Expertise

Deputy Director & Chair, Chemical Engineering & Process Development Division, CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory, Pune, India

Ratings and Reviews

