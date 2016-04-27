Industrial Catalytic Processes for Fine and Specialty Chemicals
1st Edition
Description
Industrial Catalytic Processes for Fine and Specialty Chemicals provides a comprehensive methodology and state-of-the art toolbox for industrial catalysis. The book begins by introducing the reader to the interesting, challenging, and important field of catalysis and catalytic processes.
The fundamentals of catalysis and catalytic processes are fully covered before delving into the important industrial applications of catalysis and catalytic processes, with an emphasis on green and sustainable technologies. Several case studies illustrate new and sustainable ways of designing catalysts and catalytic processes.
The intended audience of the book includes researchers in academia and industry, as well as chemical engineers, process development chemists, and technologists working in chemical industries and industrial research laboratories.
Key Features
- Discusses the fundamentals of catalytic processes, catalyst preparation and characterization, and reaction engineering
- Outlines the homogeneous catalytic processes as they apply to specialty chemicals
- Introduces industrial catalysis and catalytic processes for fine chemicals
- Includes a number of case studies to demonstrate the various processes and methods for designing green catalysts
Readership
Industrial and academic chemists, and chemical engineers and technologists working in the area of process development using catalysis
Table of Contents
Proposed Contents
Preface
Chapter 1: Catalysis & Catalytic Processes
Part 1: Fundamentals
Chapter 2: Homogenous catalysis
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Bonding to transition metal surfaces
2.3 Chemical bonding in organometallic complexes
2. 4 Steps in organometallic complex formation
2.5 Catalytic steps in homogeneous catalysis
2.6 Stability of homogeneous catalyst complexes
Chapter 3: Heterogeneous catalysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Catalytic steps in heterogeneous catalysis
3.3 Synthesis & activation of catalysts
3.4 Characterization of catalysts
3.5 Catalyst deactivation and regeneration/ disposal
Chapter 4: Catalyst synthesis and characterization
4.1 Bulk catalysts
4.2 Catalyst supports
4.3 Characterization
4.3.1 Physical properties
4.3.2 Chemical properties
Chapter 5: Catalytic Reaction Engineering
5.1 Selection of reaction media
5.2 Reaction kinetics
5.3 Reaction engineering
5.4 Reactor engineering
Part 2: Applications
Chapter 6: Catalysis for fine and Specialty Chemicals
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solid acid catalysis
6.3 Solid base catalysis
6.4 Asymmetric hydrogenations
6.5 Catalytic oxidations
6.6 Catalytic hydroxylation
Chapter 7: Fine chemical synthesis and future perspectives
7.1 Hydrogenation ex-situ methods
7.2 Asymmetric synthesis
7.3 Selective hydrogenation
7.4 In-situ hydrogenation
7.5 Simple hydrogenation in the area of energy sector
Chapter 8: Use of Catalysis for API manufacturing
8.1 API regulatory requirement
8.2 Significance of heterogeneous catalysis in API
8.3 Scale-up and process optimization in API manufacturing
8.4 Most frequently employed catalysts
8.5 Case studies
Chapter 9: Catalysis for perfumery chemicals
9.1 Application of Heterogeneous catalysts
9.2 Isomerization reaction in perfumery chemicals
9.3 Hydrogenation reactions in perfumery chemicals
9.4 Hydroformylation reactions in perfumery chemicals
Chapter 10: Use of ion exchange resins in fine and specialty chemicals
10.1 Classification on ion exchange resins
10.2 Characteristics of ion exchange catalysts
10.3 Matrix Diffusion
10.4 Effect of Matrix Enhancement
10.5 Effect of Distribution Constant
10.6 Applications of ion exchange resins in fine and specialty chemicals
Chapter 11: Catalysis for Renewable chemicals manufacture
11.1 Renewable Chemicals: Definition and introduction
11.2 Feedstock
11.3 Selection of biochemicals
11.4 Bio-catalysis
11.5 Chemo catalysis
11.6 Conclusion and future prospects
Chapter 12: Carbonylations & Hydroformylations
12.1 Homogeneous catalysis
12.2 Biphasic catalysis
12.3 Heterogenization of homogeneous catalysts
12.4 Use of ionic liquids in hydroformylation reactions
Chapter 13: Carbamates
13.1 Conventional routes for industrially important carbamates
13.2 Greener routes for carbamates
13.3 case studies
Chapter 14: Challenges of Scale-up in Specialty Chemicals
14.1 Applications of butylaterd chemicals
14.2 Catalysis in butylated chemicals
14.3 Application of Organo tin compounds
14.4 Catalysis in organo tin chemicals
Chapter 15: Epilogue
Notations and abbreviations
References & suggested literature
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 782
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 27th April 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128016701
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128014578
About the Editor
Sunil Joshi
Sunil S. Joshi is well experienced in the field of chemical engineering, catalysis and catalytic processes. His career as the Senior Principal Scientist for the Chemical Engineering & ProcessDevelopment Division at CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory, Dr. Joshi has years of experience in research and development and has translated his research into practice.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Principal Scientist, Chemical Engineering & Process Development Division, CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory, Pune, India
Vivek Ranade
Dr Vivek V Ranade is a Deputy Director of CSIR - National Chemical Laboratory (www.ncl-india.org) and Chairman of Chemical Engineering and Process Development Division. He has contributed significantly to chemical engineering science and practice. His work has resulted in new insights and better designs of industrial flow processes. He has successfully developed solutions and has facilitated their implementation in a wide range of industry. He has also developed various devices (micro-reactors, filters, vortex diodes) and products. He is currently leading a large program on process intensification entitled Indus MAGIC (www.indusmagic.org) which is aimed at developing MAGIC (modular, agile, intensified and continuous) processes and plants. He has established first of its kind industry consortium on process intensification (Indus CPI) at NCL. He is actively working with a wide range of fine and specialty chemicals industries to transform the way we manufacture these chemicals.
Dr Ranade is a Professor at Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (www.acsir.res.in) and an Adjunct Professor at ICT (formerly UDCT: http://www.ictmumbai.edu.in). He also worked at ETH, Zurich; TU Delft and University of Twente, The Netherlands as guest researcher. He has published more than 125 papers and five books. He is co-inventor of more than 20 patents (granted or filed). He is an Associate Editor of ‘Industrial & Engineering Chemistry Research’ and serves on editorial boards of ‘Chemical Engineering Research & Design’ and ‘Indian Chemical Engineer’ journals. He is a recipient of several awards including Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar award and DST Swarna Jayanti Fellowship. He is a fellow of Indian National Academy Sciences, Indian National Academy of Engineering and Indian Academy of Sciences. He is also an entrepreneur and has co-founded technology based start-up companies: Tridiagonal Solutions (www.tridiagonal.com); Vivira Process Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (www.vivira.in).
Dr Ranade previously authored Trickle Bed Reactor (9780444527387) and Computational Flow Modeling for Chemical Reactor Engineering (9780125769600) with Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
Deputy Director & Chair, Chemical Engineering & Process Development Division, CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory, Pune, India