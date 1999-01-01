Industrial Applications of Surfactants IV
1st Edition
Description
Environmental considerations are increasingly shaping the development of many industries. This is an overview of surfactants and the environment. It goes on to look at new surfactants derived from renewable, "natural" resources such as sucrose, seaweed and starch. Other chapters review a decade of change in the surfactant industry and assess future market trends. Some of the developments in surfactant technology are presented, including "gemini" twin-chained surfactants, sulfobetaines, alkyl phosphates and the use of alkyl alkoxylates and alkyl glucosides in highly alkaline solutions. The volume takes a practical approach throughout.
Readership
Material scientists; Surface engineers; Academics and researchers in the engineering field
Table of Contents
Overview: A decade of change in the surfactant industry; Surfactants and the environment - An overview; The surface active agents market: Where is it going? Hydrotropes and their applications; The use of amphoteric surfactants to utilise imidazolines in industrial detergents; Application of sucrose fatty acid esters as food emulsifiers; Use of mixtures of alkyl alkoxylates and alkyl glucosides in strong electrolytes and highly alkaline systems; A new surfactant made from kelp seaweed; Starch-derived products in detergents; The properties and industrial applications of n-acyl ED3A chelating surfactants; Gemini surfactants; Nonionic surfactants: Achieving the balance between performance and environmental properties; HLB: Is it a valuable concept or a curiosity? Surfactants derived from secondary alcohols; Sulphobetaines and ethersulphonates: Unique surfactants via sulphopropylation reactions; Alkyl phosphates as cosmetic emulsifiers: A contribution to non-ethoxylated emulsifiers; The application of surfactants in preventing gas hydrate formation; Influence of a silicone surfactant structure on the burning behaviour of polyurethane foam; Application of surfactants in the textile industry.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 286
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1999
- Published:
- 1st January 1999
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845698614
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855738249
About the Editor
D R Karsa
Affiliations and Expertise
Akcros Chemicals Ltd, UK