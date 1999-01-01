Industrial Applications of Surfactants IV - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855738249, 9781845698614

Industrial Applications of Surfactants IV

1st Edition

Editors: D R Karsa
eBook ISBN: 9781845698614
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855738249
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1999
Page Count: 286
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
195.00
165.75
155.00
131.75
255.00
216.75
274.54
233.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
155.00
131.75
195.00
165.75
255.00
216.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Environmental considerations are increasingly shaping the development of many industries. This is an overview of surfactants and the environment. It goes on to look at new surfactants derived from renewable, "natural" resources such as sucrose, seaweed and starch. Other chapters review a decade of change in the surfactant industry and assess future market trends. Some of the developments in surfactant technology are presented, including "gemini" twin-chained surfactants, sulfobetaines, alkyl phosphates and the use of alkyl alkoxylates and alkyl glucosides in highly alkaline solutions. The volume takes a practical approach throughout.

Readership

Material scientists; Surface engineers; Academics and researchers in the engineering field

Table of Contents

Overview: A decade of change in the surfactant industry; Surfactants and the environment - An overview; The surface active agents market: Where is it going? Hydrotropes and their applications; The use of amphoteric surfactants to utilise imidazolines in industrial detergents; Application of sucrose fatty acid esters as food emulsifiers; Use of mixtures of alkyl alkoxylates and alkyl glucosides in strong electrolytes and highly alkaline systems; A new surfactant made from kelp seaweed; Starch-derived products in detergents; The properties and industrial applications of n-acyl ED3A chelating surfactants; Gemini surfactants; Nonionic surfactants: Achieving the balance between performance and environmental properties; HLB: Is it a valuable concept or a curiosity? Surfactants derived from secondary alcohols; Sulphobetaines and ethersulphonates: Unique surfactants via sulphopropylation reactions; Alkyl phosphates as cosmetic emulsifiers: A contribution to non-ethoxylated emulsifiers; The application of surfactants in preventing gas hydrate formation; Influence of a silicone surfactant structure on the burning behaviour of polyurethane foam; Application of surfactants in the textile industry.

Details

No. of pages:
286
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845698614
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855738249

About the Editor

D R Karsa

Affiliations and Expertise

Akcros Chemicals Ltd, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.