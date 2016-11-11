Indoor Navigation Strategies for Aerial Autonomous Systems presents the necessary and sufficient theoretical basis for those interested in working in unmanned aerial vehicles, providing three different approaches to mathematically represent the dynamics of an aerial vehicle.

The book contains detailed information on fusion inertial measurements for orientation stabilization and its validation in flight tests, also proposing substantial theoretical and practical validation for improving the dropped or noised signals. In addition, the book contains different strategies to control and navigate aerial systems.

The comprehensive information will be of interest to both researchers and practitioners working in automatic control, mechatronics, robotics, and UAVs, helping them improve research and motivating them to build a test-bed for future projects.