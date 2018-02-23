Individual Differences in Sensory and Consumer Science: Experimentation, Analysis and Interpretation presents easily readable, state-of-the-art coverage on how to plan and execute experiments that give rise to individual differences, also providing the framework for successful analysis and interpretation of results. The book highlights the different methodologies that can be applied and how to select the correct methodology based on the type of study you are performing, be it product research and development, quality control or consumer acceptance studies.

Written by an experienced team of statisticians and sensory and consumer scientists, the book provides both academics and industry professionals with the first complete overview of a topic of ever-increasing importance.