Individual Differences in Sensory and Consumer Science
1st Edition
Experimentation, Analysis and Interpretation
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. General concept and framework
3. Individual differences in descriptive sensory data
4. Individual differences in discrimination testing
5. Individual differences in projective mapping
6. Individual differences in CATA, sorting and PSP
7. Individual differences in TDS
8. Individual differences in consumer liking data (rating)
9. Individual differences in consumer liking data (choice based conjoint)
Appendix: The different statistical methods used
Description
Individual Differences in Sensory and Consumer Science: Experimentation, Analysis and Interpretation presents easily readable, state-of-the-art coverage on how to plan and execute experiments that give rise to individual differences, also providing the framework for successful analysis and interpretation of results. The book highlights the different methodologies that can be applied and how to select the correct methodology based on the type of study you are performing, be it product research and development, quality control or consumer acceptance studies.
Written by an experienced team of statisticians and sensory and consumer scientists, the book provides both academics and industry professionals with the first complete overview of a topic of ever-increasing importance.
Key Features
- Identifies how to plan and execute experiments in sensory and consumer science
- Analyzes and interprets individual variances in sensory and consumer research
- Differentiates best practices for examining product development, quality control and consumer acceptance
Readership
Sensory scientists in research and industry, Statisticians working in the sensory and consumer science area, Postgraduate students in sensometrics, and high level undergraduate courses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 23rd February 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081011140
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081010006
About the Authors
Tormod Næs Author
Tormod Naes is a Professor of Statistics at Nofima (The Norwegian Institute of Food, Fisheries and Aquaculture Research) and has experience in both method development and applications within a large number of areas the most important being spectroscopy, process optimisation, product development and sensory science. He has co-authored and co-edited six books in the areas of chemometrics, statistics and sensory science.
Affiliations and Expertise
Nofima and University of Copenhagen
Paula Varela Author
Paula's research has focused on the exploration of new methodologies to further understanding sensory and consumer perception, in particular sensory descriptive techniques with the use of consumers and the influence of non-sensory parameters in consumer food choice. She is a member of the Editorial Board and Guest Editor of Food Research International and of Current Opinion in Food Science. She also has a part-time associate professor position in in sensory and consumer science at the Norwegian University of Life Sciences (NMBU).
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Scientist, Nofima, Norway
Ingunn Berget Author
Ingunn Berget is a Research Scientist at Nofima working mainly in the area of statistical analysis of sensory and consumer science. Ingunn's research has focused on the understanding of statistical methods in sensory and consumer perception, in particular sensory descriptive techniques with the use of consumers and the influence of non-sensory parameters in consumer food choice.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Scientist, Nofima, Norway