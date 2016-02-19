Indicators
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Analytical Chemistry
Description
Indicators offers a comprehensive account of indicators and their applications in areas such as titrimetric analysis and the analysis of mineral waters. The theory and principles of visual indicators are discussed, along with acid-base indicators, indicators for non-aqueous acid-base titrations, and titrations with non-chelating ligands. Metallochromic indicators, adsorption indicators, oxidation-reduction indicators, and fluorescent and chemiluminescent indicators are also considered. This volume is comprised of 10 chapters and begins with a brief history of indicators, including the contribution of Robert Boyle in the field. The different kinds of indicators are also described, along with developments in indicators in the nineteenth century. The next chapter deals with the theory and principles of visual indicators, followed by a discussion on acid-base indicators such as organic dyes, inorganic substances, compounds capable of fluorescence, and chemiluminescent systems. Subsequent chapters explore other varieties of indicators, including indicators for non-aqueous acid-base titrations, metallochromic indicators, and adsorption indicators, as well as oxidation-reduction indicators and fluorescent and chemiluminescent indicators. This book will be of interest to chemists.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. The History of Indicators
Previous Reviews of the History of Indicators
The Earliest History of Acid-base Indicators
Robert Boyle and Indicators
Litmus
The Qualitative Application of Indicators to the Analysis of Mineral Waters
The Use of Indicators in Titrimetric Analyses
The Variety of Indicators
Development in the Nineteenth Century
References
2. Theory and Principles of Visual Indicators
Introduction
The Structure of Titrimetric Analysis
Classifications
Titrimetric Equilibria
Indicator Equilibria
The Relevance of Indicator and Titrimetric Equilibria
Choice of Correct Indicator
Titration Errors
The Examination of Indicators
References
3. Acid-Base Indicators
Organic Dyes as Color Indicators
The Theory of Ostwald
Chromophore Theory
Unified Ostwald's and Chromophore Theory
The Resonance Theory
The Transition Interval of the Indicators
The Influence of Experimental Conditions upon the Color Change of Indicators
Sensitivity of Indicators
Azo Indicators
Nitro Indicators
Phthaleins
Sulfonephthaleins
Anilinesulfonephthaleins
Benzeins
Triphenylmethane Dyes
Various Substances
Plant Extracts
Screened and Mixed Indicators
Examination of Indicators
End-point Indication of Neutralization Reactions with Color Indicators
Titration of Strong Acids with Strong Bases, and Vice Versa
Titration of Weak Acids with Strong Bases
Neutralization of Polybasic Acids and Mixtures of Acids
Titration of Weak Bases with Strong Acids
Neutralization of Polyacid Bases and Base Mixtures
Displacement Titrations
Titration in Two Phases
Colorimetric Determination of pH
Principle of the Measurements
Selection of the Proper Indicator
pH Measurement with Buffer Solutions
Determination of pH without Buffer Solutions
Errors in Colorimetric pH Determinations
Rapid pH Measurements with Universal Indicator Solutions and Indicator Papers
The Field of Application of Colorimetric pH Measurements
Inorganic Acid-base Indicators
Colloids as Acid-base Indicators
Dye Adsorbates as Acid-base Indicators
Acid-base Indicator Resins
Other Acid-base Indicators
References
4. Indicators for Non-Aqueous Acid-Base Titrations
Introduction
Indicators for Acid-Base Titrations in the Lower Alcohols and in Aqueous-Organic Solvent Mixtures
Indicators for Titration of Bases in Non-aqueous Solvents
Indicators for Titration of Acids in Non-aqueous Solvents
References
5. Titrations with Non-chelating Ligands
Mercurimetry
Nitroprusside as Indicator
Diphenylcarbazone or Diphenylcarbazide as Indicator
Screened and Other Indicators
Applications
Cyanometric Titrations
The Cyanometric Determination of Nickel
Determination of Mercuric Salts
References
6. Metallochromic Indicators
6A. The Theory of Metal Indicators
Introduction
1. The General Theory of Indicator Color Change
2. Side Reactions of the Indicator
3. Side Reactions of the Metal Ion
4. Side Reactions of the Metal-Indicator Complex
5. Indirectly Functioning Indicators
6. Indicator Error
7. Stepwise Titrations with Metal Indicators
8. Aspects of the Use of Metal Indicators
References
6B. Metal Indicators and Their Application
I. Introduction
II. The Structures of Metal Indicators
III. Classification of Indicators
IV. List of Metal Indicators
V. Values of Side Reaction Coefficients and Those of pMtrans
VI. Alphabetical List of Metal Indicators and Their Synonyms
7. Adsorption Indicators
Historical Survey
Classification and Short Characterization of Adsorption Indicators
Methods of Investigation of Adsorption Indicators
Theory of Adsorption Indicators
Applications of Adsorption Indicators
Applications of Adsorbate Indicators in Other Fields of Analytical Chemistry
References
8. Oxidation-Reduction Indicators
8A. Oxidation-Reduction Indicators of E'2 < 0.76 Volt
1. Introduction
2. Theoretical Aspects
3. Indigo Sulphonic Acids
4. Indophenols
5. Indoanalines and Indamines
6. Azines
7. Oxazines
8. Thiazines
9. Variamine Blues
10. Cacotheline and Brucine
11.Viologens
12. Miscellaneous Indicators
References
8B. Oxidation-Reduction Indicators of High Formal Potential
Introduction
Oxidation-Reduction Reactions
General Principles of Oxidation-Reduction Indicators
1. Benzidine, Its Precursors and Homologues and Their Derivatives
2. Triphenylmethane and Other Dyestuffs
3. The Diimine-Iron(II) and Related Chelate Complexes
4. Specific Action Indicators
5. Irreversible and Destruction Indicators
6. Miscellaneous Compounds
7. Mixed Indicators
References
9. Fluorescent Indicators
Introduction
Fluorescent Acid-Base Indicators
Fluorescent Indicators in Precipitation Titrations
Fluorescent Indicators for Oxidation-Reduction Titrations
Fluorescent Indicators for Compleximetric Titrations
References
10. Chemiluminescent Indicators
Introduction
Application of Chemiluminescent Indicators in Acid-Base Titrations
Lucigenine (Dimethyl Diacrydilium Dinitrate) as Chemiluminescent Acid-Base Indicator
Luminol (3-Aminophthalic Acid Hydrazide)
Lophine (2-4-5-Triphenylimidazole) as Acid-Base Indicator
Chemiluminescent Mixed Indicator
The Use of Chemiluminescent Indicators in Electron-Transfer (Redox) Titrations
Siloxene as a Redox Indicator
Lucigenine as Reversible Redox Indicator
Luminol as a Redox Indicator
Complexometric Titrations with the Use of Chemiluminescent Indicators
Precipitation Titrations with the Use of Chemiluminescent Indicators
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 756
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483151397