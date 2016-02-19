Indian Hygiene and Public Health
1st Edition
Description
Indian Hygiene and Public Health is a handbook on hygiene and public health in India and covers topics ranging from the purification of water supply to the effects of impure air on hygiene and health. Collection and disposal of refuse, excreta, and sewage in Indian villages are also discussed, along with communicable diseases of the tropics and sanitary law in India.
Comprised of 18 chapters, this book first looks at the sources of water supply, sources of water pollution, and protection of well water supplies in India. The reader is then introduced to methods of purification of water supplies, including filtration methods and chemical methods such as the chlorine method and the ozone method. Subsequent chapters deal with air pollution and its health effects; practical application of the principles of ventilation; collection and disposal of refuse, excreta, and sewage in Indian villages; artificial water-logging and surface drainage; and diseases caused by adulteration of food. Meat inspection, personal and school hygiene, and disinfection are also taken into account.
This monograph will be of interest to medical health officers as well as students, workers, and officials in the fields of hygiene, sanitation, and public health.
Table of Contents
Chapter I. Water Supply
Sources of—Rain Water
Shallow Wells
Deep Wells
Artesian Wells
Sources of Pollution
Protection of Well Water Supplies
Pumps—Suction Pumps
Force Pumps
Centrifugal Pumps
Chain Pumps
Pulsometers
Water Wheels
Hydraulic Rams
Tube Wells
Protection of Well Mouths
Examination of Suspected Sources of Pollution
Spring Water
Rivers, Streams and Lakes
Collecting Areas for Reservoirs
Tanks
Storage of Drinking Water in the Tropics
Diseases Due to Impure Water
Distribution of Water—Quantity
Sources and Cost of the Supply
Distribution
Erosion
Chapter II. The Purification of Water Supplies
Methods of Purification—On a large Scale—Clark's Process
Porter—Clark's Process
Houston's Excess Lime Method
Stanhope System
Maignen System
Spongy Iron
Magnetic Carbide of Iron
Polarite
Anderson's Process
Schumberg's Procesess
Chlorine
Copper Sulphate
Ozone
Ultra-Violet Rays—On a Email Scale—Maignen's Method
Nesfield's Method
Boiling
Distilling
Pasteur Chamberland and Berkefeld Filters
Filtration Methods on a Large Scale
Slow Sand Filtration
Roughing Filters
Puech-Chabal System
Rapid Filtration
Simple Storage
Air Lift System of Pumping
Chapter III. Air and Ventilation
Effects of Impure Air
Composition of Air
Pollution of Air
Ozone
Carbonic Acid Gas and Respiration
Personal Emanations
Putrefaction
Vitiation by the Products of Combustion
Vitiation by Industrial Occupations
Effects of Occupations on the Health
Anthrax in Wool
Ventilation
Diffusion of Gases
Internal Ventilation of Inhabited Rooms
Natural Ventilation
Montgolfier's Formula
Friction
Natural Ventilation in the Tropica
Artificial Ventilation
Practical Application of the Principles of Ventilation
Warming
Lighting
Chapter IV. The Disposal of Refuse
Removal of Street and Domestic Refuse
Methods of Disposal
Cremation
Reduction in the Amount of Refuse to be Collected
Collection and Disposal of Refuse in Villages
Chapter V. Disposal of Excreta
Conservancy
Quantity of Excreta Per Head
Domestic Conveniences
Public Latrines and Urinals
Temporary Public Latrines for Use at Fairs
Private Latrines for Fairs
Temporary Public Urinals for Use at Fairs
Removal of Excreta from Houses and Latrines
Receptacles
Night-Soil Carts
Pail Depots
Disposal of Excreta—Pitting
Trenching
Types of Trenches
Shallow
Deep
Thornhill System of Trenching
Poudrette
Fresh Night
Soil
Incineration
Removal of Slop Water and Trade Effluents
Disposal of Excretain Villages
Chapter VI. Disposal of Sewage
Water-Carriage System
Combined and Separate Systems
Calculation of the Discharge from Sewers
Shape
Friction
Materials
House Drainage
Slop Sinks
Soil Pipe
Water Flush Latrines
Shone System
Disposal of Sewage
Treatment of Crude Sewage
Treatment on Land
Broad Irrigation
Intermittent Downward Filtration
Sedimentation and Screening
Chemical Purification
Precipitation
A.B.C. Process
Sterilization of Sewage
Amines System
Hermite Process: Oxychloride Process
Biological Treatment
Scott-Moncrieff System
Contact-Beds
Septic Tank Treatment
Dibdin Slate-Beds
Colonel Ducat's Method
Aerating or Streaming Filters "Activated Sludge" Process
Purity and Standard of Sewage Effluents
Chapter VII. Sites, Sob-Soil and Surface Drainage
Sites
Low-Lying Areas
Artificial Water-Logging: Burrow Pits
Ruined Areas
Sub-Soil Drainage
Intercepting Drains
embankments
Canals
Cultivation
Pollution of the Sub-Soil Water
Surface Drainage
Separate System
Combined System
Removal of Surface Water by Surface Channels
Flushing of Surf Ace Drains
Erection Over Surface Drains
Disposal of Surface Waters
Chapter VIII Food Supply
Staple Diet
Meat
Fish
Fruits
Vegetables
Dietaries
Adulteration of food
Unsound Food
Unsound Grains
Diseases Produced by the Consumption of Unsound Grains
Storage of Food and their Exposure for sale
Milk Shops
Cow-Sheds
Sweet-Meats
Sale of Meat Slaughter-Houses
Chapter IX. Meat Inspection
Appearance of the Healthy Animal and its Organs in the Carcase
Appearance of the Muscles, Fat and Organs in Health and Disease
Specific Disease—Worms
Flukes
Round Worms
Parasites which may be Transmitted to Man by Eating Meat—Beef Bladder Worm
Hog Bladder Worm
Trichina Spiralis
Bacteria
Botulism
Chapter X. Communicable Diseases of the Tropics
Channels of Infection
Ticks
Bugs
Flies
Fleas
Lice
Mosquitoes
Trypanosomes
Spirochætæ
Malaria
Relapsing Fever
Kala-Azar
Cholera
Plague
Small-Pox
Tyhpoid Fevers
Dysenteries
Leprosy
Tuberculosis
Ankylostomiasis
Chapter XI. Disinfection
Sunlight
Burning
Dry Heat
Boiling
Steam Under Pressure
Superheated Steam
Chemical Disinfectants
Liquid Disinfectants
Perchloride of Mercury
Mercuric Iodide
Phenols
Chloride of Lime
Sodium Hypochlorite
Chloramine—T.
Halazone
Sulphate of Copper
Potassium Permanganate
Formalin
Chinosol
Standardization of Disinfectants
Rideal
Walker Method
Martin—Chick Method
Solid Disinfectants
Carbolic Powders
Staked Lime
Bleaching Powder
Soap—Gaseous Disinfectants
Formic Aldehyde
Sulphurous Acid
Chlorine
Hydrocyanic Acid Gas
Other Gases
Chapter XII. Housing and Town-Planning
Powers to Local Authorities
Construction of Hospitals
General Hospitals
Infectious Diseases Hospitals
Chapter XIII. Personal Hygiene
The Cleanliness of the Body—Washing
Baths
Lice as Common Parasites of Man
Care of the Hair
Teeth
Nails
Bowels
Eating
Sleep
Bed-Room
Exercise
Clothing
Various Materials for Colour of Clothing Materials
Boots
Chapter XIV. School Hygiene
School Premises
Lighting
Orientation
Ventilation
Clerestory Windows
Furniture
Floor Area and Cubic Space
Sanitary Conveniences
Water-Supply
Play Grounds
School Hours
Physical Training
Teaching of Hygiene in Schools
Medical Inspection of School Children
Chapter XV.
Climate and Meteorology
Causes of high Temperature
Circumstances which Modify High Temperatures
Thermometers
Atmospheric Pressure
Cyclonic System
Winds
Measurement of—Barometers
Atmospheric Humidity
Wet and Dry Bulb Hygrometer
Rainfall
Estimation of
Rain-Gauge
Fogs
Clouds
Climate and Public Health
Chapter XVI. Vital Statistics
Limits of Error
Poission's Formula
Arithmetical Mean
Mean Error
Probable Errors
Standard Deviation
Coefficient of variation
Coeificient of Correlation
Theory of Probability
Law of Population
Increment of life
Decrement of life
Effective Population
Specific Population
Marriage-Rate
Birth-Rate
Death-Rate
Influence of Birth-Rate Upon Death-Rate
Standard Death-Rate
Corrected Death-Rate
Comparative Mortality Figure
Infantile Mortality
Zymotic Death-Rate
Estimation of Population
Mean Age at Death—Expectation of Life at Birth
Probable Duration of Life
De Moivre's Hypothesis
Expectation of Life
Occupation and Mortality
Chapter XVII. Sanitary Law
The U.P. Munioipalities Act
Rules and Orders of Government Under Sections of the Municipalities Act Relating to Public Health
Duties of Medical Officers of Health
Water-Supply Rules
Disinfection of a Municipal Water-Supply
Infections Diseases
Instructions for the Prevention of the Spread of Cholera in Urban Areas
Rules Re
Disinfectants and Disinfection
Disinfectants for Water Supplies
Disinfection of Materials
Instructions as to the Registration and the Compilation of Births and Deaths
Inspection of Municipal Works and Institutions by Government Officers
Model Byelaws Under the Municipalities Act—Building Byelaws
Projection Byelaws
Byelaws for Drains, Privies and Cesspools
Water Supply Rules
Byelaws for the Registration of Births and Deaths
Dairy Byelaws
Byelaws for Regulation and Inspection of Places for the Manufacture, Preparation or Sale of Sweetmeats
Byelaws for the Regulation and Control of Bakeries
Byelaws for Controlling the Manufacture and Sale of aerated waters
Byelaws for the Regulation and Inspection of Slaughter-houses
Byelaws Regulating the Sale and Transport of Meat; Byelaws for Regulating Importation of Meat for Sale Into the Municipality
Byelaws for the Preparation of Dried Meat
Burial and Burning Ground Byelaws
Byelaws Regulating Offensive Trades
Byelaws for the Regulation of the Storing of Bones
Byelaws for Storing Hides or Skins and for Tanning
Byelaws in Respect of Places used for the Preparation and Storage of Gut
Byelaws for Regulating Brick and Lime Kilns
Byelaws Requiring the Licensing of Dogs
Byelaws for Regulating the Storing of Hay, Straw etc.
The Vaccination Act—Draft Rules under section 19 of the Act
The U. P. Prevention of Adulteration Act—Fees for Analysis
Rules as to the Appointment and Powers of Official Inspectors Instructions Regarding Collection and Despatch of Samples of Milk, Butter, Ghee, Edible Oils and Drugs
Epidemic Diseases Act.
Indian Factories Act.
Indian Penal Code—Public Health Sections—Criminal Procedure
Code—Public Nuisances.
The U. P. District Boards Act, 1922—Sections Relating to Public Health
Rules from the District Board Manual Relating to Public Health, Under the U. P. District Boards Act of 1906
Rules Concerning Public Health Staff Employed by District Boards Made Under the Act of 1922
General Powers and Duties of Boards in Matters Affecting Sanitation, Made Under the Act of 1906.
Manual of Government Orders. U. P.—Rules for the Management of Fairs
Measures to be Taken for the Prevention of the Spread of Cholera in the Rural Areas of the U. P.
The U. P. Town Areas Act
The U. P. Village Sanitation Act
Appendix I.—Useful Data—Weights and Measures
Rain-Water
Table of Contents of Wells in Gallons
Drainage
Gases
Conversion of Thermometer Scales
Barometer Scales
Appendix II.—Logarithms
Appendix III.—Type Design of Incinerators
(i) for Plains (Cheap Pattern)
(ii) for Hill Stations (Cheap Pattern)
(iii) for Plains with Fire Brick Lining
(iv) for Hill Stations with Fire Brick Lining
Appendix IV.—Standard of Appliances in Towns with Water-Borne System
Standard of Establishment for Municipalities with Water-Borne System
Standard of Appliances in Towns without Waterborne System
Standard of Establishment for Towns without Water-Borne System
Appendix V—Twenty-Seated Latrine
Appendix VI.—Examination Papers—for the Diploma in Public Health—for the License in Public Health
Details
- No. of pages:
- 700
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2025
- Published:
- 1st January 1925
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483225715