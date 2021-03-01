COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Indian Geological Sequences - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128212707

Indian Geological Sequences

1st Edition

Salient Features and Major Events

Author: Jai Krishna
Paperback ISBN: 9780128212707
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 350
Description

Indian Geological Sequences: Salient Features and Major Events uses sequence stratigraphic concepts to innovatively differentiate the entire ~4500 ma Indian geological record into four giga, twelve mega, 25 1st order, over 65 2nd order, and over one hundred 3rd order isochronous tectono-stratigraphic sequences spread across India and its neighbors. The focus is on the youngest giga-sequence of Terminal Neoproterozoic–Cenozoic span and sequence surface timelines ~635 ma onward (two for each sequence: one SB and one MFS) for chronicling the high-resolution geodynamic evolution of India and the surrounding countries between Arabia and West Australia. Indian Geological Sequences will be invaluable to graduate students, researchers, earth scientists and hydrocarbon exploration specialists in India and around the world.

Key Features

  • Relates multi-dimensional geological events of one region to another in a vast supra-region through precisely dated sequence timelines
  • Links macro- and micro-evolutionary advent and extinction events to macro- and micro-geological events
  • Includes multidisciplinary data sources, from sedimentological, geochemical, and geophysical records

Readership

Students, researchers and professionals in earth science

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Structure of Geological Sequences
3. Precambrian, Excluding Vendian: A Concise Account
4. Proterozoic, Excluding Vendian
5. Stratigraphic Fundamentals and Basics of Sequence Stratigraphy
6. Mega-sequence GIV-MS1
7. Silurian - Intra-Permian
8. Mega-sequence GSIV-MS3 Neotethyan Mega-sequence
9. Mega-sequence GSIV-MS4 Himalayan Mega-sequence Paleogene
10. Comparison of the 1st Order Phanerozoic Sequences and Included Hydrocarbon Prospects with Arabia in the West and Australia in the East
11. 1st Order Intrabasinal to Inter-regional Geodynamic Chronicle During the Indian Hadean - Quaternary Geological Record
12. Summary

Details

No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st March 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128212707

About the Author

Jai Krishna

Jai Krishna holds well over five decades of experience in university teaching and research. He earned his MSc 1964 and PhD 1968 in Geology from Lucknow University, India. He is a former professor and head of the Centre of Advanced Studies in Geology, Banaras Hindu University, where he also founded a two-year MSc degree course in Petroleum Geology. Prof. Krishna has extensively travelled across the globe for lectures, collaborative researches, conference chairing and participation. He won several fellowships abroad, including the highly prestigious Marie Curie award of the European Economic Community in 1994. He is currently a consultant for the petroleum industry and Domain Specialist to KDMIPE-ONGC in the area of sequence stratigraphy. He has been a member of the International Sub-commission on Jurassic Stratigraphy and several other UNESCO-sponsored research working groups, and has represented India at over 40 international conferences around the world. He has to his credit about 100 research papers in peer-reviewed journals. Prof. Krishna continues to be actively focused on the riddles of the Indian Phanerozoics and related hydrocarbon exploratory geology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Independent Petroleum Geology Consultant, Former Professor and Head, Centre of Advanced Studies in Geology, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India

Ratings and Reviews

