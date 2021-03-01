Indian Geological Sequences

Jai Krishna holds well over five decades of experience in university teaching and research. He earned his MSc 1964 and PhD 1968 in Geology from Lucknow University, India. He is a former professor and head of the Centre of Advanced Studies in Geology, Banaras Hindu University, where he also founded a two-year MSc degree course in Petroleum Geology. Prof. Krishna has extensively travelled across the globe for lectures, collaborative researches, conference chairing and participation. He won several fellowships abroad, including the highly prestigious Marie Curie award of the European Economic Community in 1994. He is currently a consultant for the petroleum industry and Domain Specialist to KDMIPE-ONGC in the area of sequence stratigraphy. He has been a member of the International Sub-commission on Jurassic Stratigraphy and several other UNESCO-sponsored research working groups, and has represented India at over 40 international conferences around the world. He has to his credit about 100 research papers in peer-reviewed journals. Prof. Krishna continues to be actively focused on the riddles of the Indian Phanerozoics and related hydrocarbon exploratory geology.