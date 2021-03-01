Indian Geological Sequences
1st Edition
Salient Features and Major Events
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Indian Geological Sequences: Salient Features and Major Events uses sequence stratigraphic concepts to innovatively differentiate the entire ~4500 ma Indian geological record into four giga, twelve mega, 25 1st order, over 65 2nd order, and over one hundred 3rd order isochronous tectono-stratigraphic sequences spread across India and its neighbors. The focus is on the youngest giga-sequence of Terminal Neoproterozoic–Cenozoic span and sequence surface timelines ~635 ma onward (two for each sequence: one SB and one MFS) for chronicling the high-resolution geodynamic evolution of India and the surrounding countries between Arabia and West Australia. Indian Geological Sequences will be invaluable to graduate students, researchers, earth scientists and hydrocarbon exploration specialists in India and around the world.
Key Features
- Relates multi-dimensional geological events of one region to another in a vast supra-region through precisely dated sequence timelines
- Links macro- and micro-evolutionary advent and extinction events to macro- and micro-geological events
- Includes multidisciplinary data sources, from sedimentological, geochemical, and geophysical records
Readership
Students, researchers and professionals in earth science
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Structure of Geological Sequences
3. Precambrian, Excluding Vendian: A Concise Account
4. Proterozoic, Excluding Vendian
5. Stratigraphic Fundamentals and Basics of Sequence Stratigraphy
6. Mega-sequence GIV-MS1
7. Silurian - Intra-Permian
8. Mega-sequence GSIV-MS3 Neotethyan Mega-sequence
9. Mega-sequence GSIV-MS4 Himalayan Mega-sequence Paleogene
10. Comparison of the 1st Order Phanerozoic Sequences and Included Hydrocarbon Prospects with Arabia in the West and Australia in the East
11. 1st Order Intrabasinal to Inter-regional Geodynamic Chronicle During the Indian Hadean - Quaternary Geological Record
12. Summary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128212707
About the Author
Jai Krishna
Jai Krishna holds well over five decades of experience in university teaching and research. He earned his MSc 1964 and PhD 1968 in Geology from Lucknow University, India. He is a former professor and head of the Centre of Advanced Studies in Geology, Banaras Hindu University, where he also founded a two-year MSc degree course in Petroleum Geology. Prof. Krishna has extensively travelled across the globe for lectures, collaborative researches, conference chairing and participation. He won several fellowships abroad, including the highly prestigious Marie Curie award of the European Economic Community in 1994. He is currently a consultant for the petroleum industry and Domain Specialist to KDMIPE-ONGC in the area of sequence stratigraphy. He has been a member of the International Sub-commission on Jurassic Stratigraphy and several other UNESCO-sponsored research working groups, and has represented India at over 40 international conferences around the world. He has to his credit about 100 research papers in peer-reviewed journals. Prof. Krishna continues to be actively focused on the riddles of the Indian Phanerozoics and related hydrocarbon exploratory geology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Petroleum Geology Consultant, Former Professor and Head, Centre of Advanced Studies in Geology, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.