Index to Reviews, Symposia Volumes and Monographs in Organic Chemistry
1st Edition
For the Period 1961-1962
Description
Index to Reviews, Symposia Volumes and Monographs in Organic Chemistry For the Period 1961-1962 aims to help research workers, teachers, and students to locate quickly those current reviews in which they may be interested. The format used in the 1940-1960 Index has been retained. While the 1961-1962 issue stands on its own, it will be most useful in conjunction with the 1940-1960 volume. Complete author and subject indexes are included, with adequate cross-indexing in the latter. While the majority of articles listed is directly on organic chemistry, there are many which border on biochemistry, pharmaceutical chemistry, bacteriology, technological developments, etc. The volume is organized into three parts. Part I contains reviews in journals and periodic publications. Part II presents reviews in symposia, collective volumes, and non-periodical publications. Part III lists monographs on organic chemistry, 1961-1962. Included this volume are a number of articles which deal specifically with hazards in the use of various chemicals, such as perchlorates, peroxides, solvents, insecticides, etc. A selection of articles from the Journal of Chemical Education is provided as well as articles in the International Edition of Angewandte Chemie, published in English.
Table of Contents
Part I. Reviews in Journals and Periodic Publications
Advances in analytical chemistry and instrumentation
Advances in Cancer Research
Advances in Carbohydrate Chemistry
Advances in Catalysis and Related Subjects
Advances in Chemical Physics
Advances in Clinical Chemistry
Advances in Enzymology and Related Subjects of Biochemistry
Advances in Fluorine Chemistry
Advances in Food Research
Advances in Inorganic Chemistry and Radiochemistry
Advances in Organic Chemistry: Methods and Results
Advances in Protein Chemistry
Advances in Spectroscopy
American Scientist
The Analyst
Angewandte Chemie
Annales de Chimie
Annales Pharmaceutiques Françaises
Annual Review of Biochemistry
Annual Review of Nuclear Science
Annual Review of Physical Chemistry
The Australian Journal of Science
Antibiotica et Chemotherapia
Bulletin de la Societé de Chimie Biologique
Bulletin de la Societé Chimique de France
Chemical Reviews
Chemiker-zeitung
Chemistry and Industry
Chimia
Chimie et Industrie
Chromatographic Reviews
Endeavor
Experientia
Fortschritte der Arzneimittelforschung
Fortschritte der Chemie Organischer Naturstoffe
Fortschritte der Hochpolymeren-forschung
High Polymers
Journal de Chimie Physique et de Physico-chimie Biologique
Journal of Chemical Education
Journal of Chromatography
Journal of Medicinal and Pharmaceutical Chemistry
Journal of Pharmacy
Journal of Polymer Science
Micro-chemical Journal
Die Naturwissenschaften
Nucleonics
Osterreichische Chemiker-Zeitung
Organic Analysis
Organic Reactions
Proceedings of the Chemical Society
Progress in Inorganic Chemistry
Progress in Medicinal Chemistry
Progress in Organic Chemistry
Progress in Reaction Kinetics
Progress in Stereochemistry
Progress in the Chemistry of Fats and other Lipids
Pure and Applied Chemistry
Quarterly Reviews
Recent Progress inHhormone Research
Record of Chemical Progress
Research
Reviews of Pure and Applied Chemistry
The Royal Institute of Chemistry Journal
Rrussian Chemical Reviews
Tetrahedron
Vitamins and Hormones
Zeitschrift für Vitamin-, Hormon-, und Fermentforschung
Part II. Reviews in Symposia, Collective Volumes and Non-periodical Publications
Advances in Chemistry
Advances in Molecular Spectroscopy
Air Pollution
American Chemical Society Symposia
Amino Acids, Proteins and Cancer Biochemistry
Annals of the New York Academy of Science
Autoxidation and Antioxidants
Biochemical Society Symposia
Biological Structure and Function
Cahiers de Synthese Organique
The Chemical and Biological Action of Radiations
The Chemical Society (London) Special Publications
Chemistry of Carbon Compounds
The Chemistry of Flavonoid Compounds
Chemistry of Heterocyclic Compounds
Chromatography
Ciba Foundation Symposia
Ciba Lectures in Microbial Biochemistry
Comparative Biochemistry
Comprehensive Biochemistry
Determination of Organic Structure by Physical Methods
Electrical Conductivity in Organic Solids
Faraday Society—discussions
Fatty Acids
Free Radicals in Biological Systems
Heterocyclic Compounds
High Polymers
Horizons in Biochemistry
A Laboratory Manual of Analytical Methods of Protein Chemistry (Including Polypeptides)
Macromolecular Complexes
Mechanisms in Radio-biology
Medicinal Chemistry
Methoden der Organischen Chemie
Methods in Hormone Research
Methods of Experimental Physics (Molecular Physics)
Micro-chemical Journal
Modern Coordination Chemistry (Principles and Methods)
Nucleoproteins
Organic Sulfur Compounds
Peroxide Reaction Mechanisms
Pharmaceutical Analysis
Physical Methods in Chemical Analysis
Recent Developments in the Chemistry of Natural Phenolic Compounds
Recent Progress in the Chemistry of Natural and Synthetic
Coloring Matters and Related Fields
The Royal Institute of Chemistry of Great Britain and Ireland (Lectures, Monographs and Reports)
Submicrogram Experimentation
Symposia on Comparative Biology
Thermodynamic Functions of Gases
Part III Monographs on Organic Chemistry: 1961-1962
Author Index
Subject Index
Address of Publishers
Appendix
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483149905