Incretins and Insulin Secretion, Volume 84
1st Edition
Table of Contents
MITOCHONDRIAL RESPIRATORY STRESS INDUCED METABOLIC SWITCH AND ACTIVATION OF IGF-1 RECEPTOR PATHWAY - Narayan Avadhani
GLUCOSE TRANSPORTER-4 REGULATING PROTEIN - Jonathan S Bogan and Bradley Rubin
IL-6 AND INSULIN RESISTANCE - Jie Chen
INTERACTION OF INSULIN-LIKE GROWTH FACTOR-II AND IGF-2R/CATION-INDEPENDENT MANNOSE-6-PHOSPHATE RECEPTOR: MECHANISM AND BIOLOGICAL OUTCOME - Briony E Forbes, James Brown & E. Yvonne Jones
cABL AND INSULIN RECEPTOR SIGNALING - Francesco Frasca
COMPARISON OF THE IGF-1 RECEPTOR AND THE INSULIN RECEPTOR - Thomas P.J. Garrett
CXCL14 AND INSULIN ACTION - Takahito Hara & Yuki Nakayama
MOLECULAR MECHANISM OF INSULIN RECEPTOR ACTIVATION - Maja Jensen and Pierre De Meyts
IRS PHOSPHORYLATION AND REGULATION - Feng Liu and Xianjian Sun
INSULIN-LIKE GROWTH FACTOR-2/MANNOSE-6-PHOSPHATE RECEPTORS - Louis M. Luttrell & Heshem Ei-Shewy
GLUT4 RELEASE BY INSULIN - Cynthia Corley Mastick
GLUCOSE-DEPENDENT INSULINOTROPIC POLYPEPTIDE (GASTRIN INHIBITORY POLYPEPTIDE; GIP) - Christopher McIntosh
INTERACTIONS OF INSULIN AND GROWTH HORMONE - Joseph L Messina and Jie Xu
MICROTUBULES AND INSULIN SIGNALING - Ann Louise Olson & Craig Eyster
INSULIN GRANULE BIOGENESIS, TRAFFICKING AND FUNCTION - Jeffrey E. Pessin & June Hou
GLUCOSE REGULATION OF THE LIFE AND FUNCTION OF BETA CELLS - Daniel Pipeleers
RETINAL INSULIN RECEPTOR - Raju VS Rajala
INHIBITION OF MATRIX METALLOPROTEINASES AND PRESERVATION OF BETA CELL MASS IN TYPE I DIABETES - Alex Y. Strongin
INSULIN DEGRADING ENZYME - Wei-Jen Tang
INSULIN AND PHOSPHATIDYLINOSITOL 3,4,5-TRISPHOSPHATE OSCILLATIONS - Anders Tengholm
NUTRITION AND INSULIN SECRETION - Nimbe Torres
INSULIN-LIKE ANALOGS - John D. Wade
INSULIN STRUCTURE - Michael A. Weiss
IGF-1 AND ANDROGEN RECEPTOR - Toshihiko Yanase
IRS-2 AND ITS INVOLVEMENT IN AGING AND DIABETES - Jiandi Zhang
IRS PROTEIN KINASES AS REGULATORS OF INSULIN ACTION AND INSULIN RESISTANCE - Yehiel Zick
Description
First published in 1943, Vitamins and Hormones is the longest-running serial published by Academic Press. The Editorial Board now reflects expertise in the field of hormone action, vitamin action, X-ray crystal structure, physiology, and enzyme mechanisms.
Under the capable and qualified editorial leadership of Dr. Gerald Litwack, Vitamins and Hormones continues to publish cutting-edge reviews of interest to endocrinologists, biochemists, nutritionists, pharmacologists, cell biologists, and molecular biologists. Others interested in the structure and function of biologically active molecules like hormones and vitamins will, as always, turn to this series for comprehensive reviews by leading contributors to this and related disciplines.
This volume focuses on insulin and IGFs.
