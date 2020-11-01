Inclusive Radio Communications for 5G and Beyond

1 Introduction

2 Radio propagation modelling methods and tools

2.1 Propagation environments

2.1.1 Introduction

2.1.2 Outdoor environment

2.1.3 Indoor environment

2.1.4 Outdoor-to-indoor environment

2.1.5 Train and other vehicular environments

2.1.6 Body-centric environments

2.2 Channel model classification

2.2.1 Site-specific channel models

2.2.2 Geometry-based stochastic models (GSCM)

2.2.3 Enhanced COST2100 model

2.2.4 Reference ITU-R path loss models

2.2.5 Dense Multipath Models Including Diffuse Scattering and Reverberation

2.3 Algorithms for estimation of radio channel parameters

2.3.1 Narrowband multipath component estimation

2.3.2 Wideband multipath component estimation

2.3.3 Multipath component clustering

2.3.4 Large-scale parameter estimation with limited dynamic range

3 IRACON channel measurements and models

3.1 Measurement Scenarios

3.1.1 Summary

3.1.2 Exemplary Measurement Campaigns for Different Scenarios

3.2 Mm-wave and Terahertz Channels

3.2.1 Path Loss and RMS delay Spread

3.2.2 Outdoor to Indoor propagation

3.2.3 Cross-Polar Discrimination/Polarimetric, Clustering, and Massive MIMO

3.2.4 Mm-wave and Terahertz Channel Simulations

3.2.5 Other effects

3.3 MIMO and massive MIMO channels

3.3.1 Massive MIMO System Evaluation

3.3.2 MIMO Propagation Channel

3.3.3 Wireless Simulation Technique

3.3.4 Antenna Development and User Body Effect

3.4 Fast time-varying channels

3.4.1 Channel Characterisation of V2X Scenario

3.4.2 Wide Band Propagation in Railway Scenarios

3.4.3 New Paradigm for Realizing Realistic high-speed train (HST) Channels at Fifth Generation (5G) millimeter-Wave (mmWave) Band

3.5 Measurements of electric properties of materials for channel simulators

3.5.1 Transmission losses for above-6 GHz

3.5.2 Material properties, e.g. permittivity

4 Over-the-Air testing

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Field emulation for electrically large test objects

4.2.1 Sectored Multi-Probe Anechoic Chamber (MPAC)

4.2.2 Other methods

4.3 Emulation of mm-Wave channels

4.4 Extending the present framework

4.4.1 Complexity reduction for field emulations

4.4.2 Testing specific performance parameters

4.4.3 Emulating Human influence

4.4.4 Testbeds, additional equipment

4.5 Concluding remarks

5 Coding and processing for advanced wireless networks

5.1 Advanced waveforms, coding and signal processing

5.1.1 Models and Bounds

5.1.2 Pre-coding and Beam Forming

5.1.3 Channel Estimation and Synchronization

5.1.4 New Waveforms

5.2 Distributed and Cooperative PHY Processing in Wireless Networks

5.2.1 Cooperative Relaying

5.2.2 Wireless Physical-layer Network Coding

5.2.3 Distributed Cooperative Access Networks

5.2.4 Distributed Sensing

5.3 Massive MIMO

5.3.1 Processing and Coding for Massive MIMO

5.3.2 Performance Evaluation and Modeling for Massive MIMO

5.4 Full-Duplex Communications and HW Implementation Driven Solutions

5.4.1 Full-Duplex Communications

5.4.2 HW Specific Models and Implementations

6 5G and beyond networks

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ad-Hoc and V2V Networks

6.2.1 Prediction and Reliability

6.2.2 Network Simulation/Emulation Platforms

6.2.3 Energy Harvesting

6.2.4 Measurements for Specific Applications

6.3 Spectrum Management and Sharing

6.3.1 IoT/Machine Type Communications

6.3.2 Coexistence and sharing

6.3.3 Field monitoring

6.3.4 Virtualized Networks

6.4 Radio Resource Management and Scheduling

6.4.1 Resource Allocation in Wireless Mesh Networks

6.4.2 RRM for D2D Scenario

6.4.3 RRM via Frequency Reuse

6.4.4 PCA for Higher Capacity

6.4.5 Resource Allocation and Sharing for HetNets

6.4.6 A Radio Resource Management (RRM) Tool

6.5 Heterogeneous Networks and Ultra Dense Networks

6.5.1 Scenarios and Capacity Evaluation for Small Cell Heterogeneous Networks

6.5.2 System Level Evaluation of Dynamic Base Station Clustering for Coordinated Multi-Point

6.5.3 Comparison of the System Capacity between the UHF/SHF Bands and Millimetre Wavebands

6.5.4 Cost/revenue trade-off in Small Cell Networks in the Millimetre Wavebands

6.5.5 Effects of Hyper-Dense Small-Cell Network Deployments on a Realistic Urban Environment

6.5.6 Advanced Management and Service Provision for Ultra Dense Networks

6.5.7 IP mobility and SDN

6.5.8 Digital geographical data and radio propagation models enhancement for mmWave simulation

6.6 Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN)

6.6.1 Resource Management in C-RAN

6.6.2 C-RAN Deployment

6.7 SDN and NFV

6.7.1 Virtual Radio Resource Management Model

6.7.2 Analysis of VRRM Results

6.8 UAVs and flying platforms

6.8.1 UAV trajectory design and radio resource management

6.8.2 UAV-aided network planning and performance

6.9 Emerging Services and Applications

6.9.1 Smart Grids

6.9.2 Vehicular Applications

6.9.3 Public Protection and Disaster Relief Systems

7 IoT protocols, architectures and applications

7.1 Low Power Wide Area Networks

7.1.1 LoRaWAN

7.1.2 NB-IoT

7.2 MAC and Routing Protocols for IoT

7.2.1 6TiSCH Protocol Stack

7.2.2 Joint Scheduling and Routing Protocols

7.2.3 Routing Protocols and Congestion Control

7.3 Vehicular Communications

7.3.1 Antenna Design and Integration

7.3.2 High Mobility Performance Analysis and Modeling

7.4 Energy Efficient/Constrained Solutions for IoT

7.4.1 Energy Efficiency in IoT

7.4.2 Energy Harvesting Aspects

7.5 SDN and NFV for IoT

7.5.1 Software-Defined IoT Networks

7.5.2 Integrating Different IoT Technologies

7.5.3 Virtualisation of IoT

7.6 Special Applications of IoT

7.7 Conclusions

8 IoT for Healthcare Applications

8.1 Wearable and Implantable IoT-Health Technology

8.1.1 Channel Measurement and Modelling: On-Body-to-Off-Body

8.1.2 Channel Measurement and Modelling: On-Body-to-On-Body

8.1.3 Channel Measurement and Modelling: In-Body-to-On-Body and In-Body-to-Off-Body

8.1.4 Human Body Phantoms and SAR Measurement

8.2 IoT-Health Networking and Applications

8.2.1 Networking and Architectures

8.2.2 Applications

8.3 Nanocommunications

8.3.1 Nanocommunication mechanisms

8.3.2 Interface with micro- and macro-scale networks

9 Localization and Tracking

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 New Application Scenarios, User Requirements

9.1.2 Technical Challenges

9.1.3 Expected Features and Limitations of 5G and current IoT Technologies: Impact in Positioning

9.2 Measurement modeling and performance limits

9.2.1 Signal and Channel Model

9.2.2 Received Signal Strength

9.2.3 Time of Arrival and Time Difference of Arrival (TOA/TDOA)

9.2.4 Angle of Arrival (AOA)

9.2.5 Joint Measurements

9.3 Position estimation, data fusion, and tracking

9.3.1 Tracking and sensor fusion for moving persons and assets

9.3.2 Fingerprinting and ray tracing for localization

9.3.3 Advanced localization techniques

9.4 Multipath-based Localization and Mapping

9.4.1 Signal Model and Geometry Model

9.4.2 Technical Challenges

9.4.3 Localization Approaches

9.4.4 Localization-and-Mapping Approaches

9.5 System studies and performance limits

9.5.1 Indoor localization systems

9.5.2 Localization for Vehicular Networks

9.5.3 Multi-system hybrid localization strategies

9.5.4 Location awareness-based network optimization

9.6 Testbed and prototyping activities

9.6.1 Testbeds for GNSS-based localization activities

9.6.2 Massive MIMO Testbeds for localization

9.6.3 Testbeds for localization activities based on battery- less tags

10 Conclusion