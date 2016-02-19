Incineration of Municipal and Hazardous Solid Wastes

Incineration of Wastes address the developments in the application of the combustion process to the incineration of solid municipal and hazardous wastes and examines its fundamental scientific basis. The text covers topics such as the generation and management of hazardous wastes; the fuel properties and process of municipal solid waste combustion; and mass burn systems for the combustion of municipal solid waste, its case studies, and the manipulation of its processes. Also covered are topics such as the production and combustion of refuse derived fuels, the fundamentals of hazardous solid waste combustion, and permanent solid hazardous waste incineration systems.

The book is recommended for sanitation engineers and scientists who would like to know more about the use of municipal solid wastes as an energy source through the process of incineration.