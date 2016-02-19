Incineration of Municipal and Hazardous Solid Wastes
1st Edition
Description
Incineration of Wastes address the developments in the application of the combustion process to the incineration of solid municipal and hazardous wastes and examines its fundamental scientific basis.
The text covers topics such as the generation and management of hazardous wastes; the fuel properties and process of municipal solid waste combustion; and mass burn systems for the combustion of municipal solid waste, its case studies, and the manipulation of its processes. Also covered are topics such as the production and combustion of refuse derived fuels, the fundamentals of hazardous solid waste combustion, and permanent solid hazardous waste incineration systems.
The book is recommended for sanitation engineers and scientists who would like to know more about the use of municipal solid wastes as an energy source through the process of incineration.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter I Waste Generation in the United States
I. Introduction
II. Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) Management
III. Hazardous Wastes Management
IV. Conclusions
References
Chapter II Fundamentals of Municipal Solid Waste Combustion
I. Introduction
II. Fuel Properties of MSW
III. The Process of MSW Combustion
IV. Principles of MSW Combustion: Consequences for System Design and Operation
References
Chapter III Mass Burn Systems for Combustion of Municipal Solid Waste
I. Introduction
II. Case Studies in the Mass Burning of Municipal Waste
III. Manipulating the Process of Mass Burn Incineration of Municipal Waste
IV. Mass Burn System Costs
V. Overall Conclusions
References
Chapter IV The Production and Combustion of Refuse Derived Fuels
I. Introduction
II. RDF Fuel Production Technologies
III. The Combustion of Refuse Derived Fuels
IV. Costs Associated with Refuse Derived Fuel Technologies
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter V Fundamentals of Solid Hazardous Waste Combustion
I. Introduction
II. Combustion Characteristics of Solid Hazardous Waste
III. The Process of Hazardous Waste Combustion
IV. Conclusion: Consequences of Fuel Properties and Principles of Hazardous Waste Combustion for Incineration Systems
References
Chapter VI Permanent Solid Hazardous Waste Incineration Systems
I. Introduction
II Rotary Kiln Incineration Systems
III. Fluidized Bed Hazardous Waste Incineration Systems
IV. Conclusion
References
Chapter VII Mobile, Transportable, and Developing Incineration Systems
I. Introduction
II. Transportable Incineration Systems
III. Mobile Incineration Systems
References
Chapter VIII Controlling Products of Combustion
I. Introduction
II. Particulate Control Equipment
III. Control of Nitrogen Oxides
IV. Acid Gas Control
V. Conclusion
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 356
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th February 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323154536
About the Author
David A. Tillman
David A. Tillman, PhD, has over 40 years of experience in all phases of the energy industry having worked at the plant level for DTE Energy as plant production specialist-fuels and combustion for Monroe Power Plant, at the power plant design level for Foster Wheeler as Chief Fuels and Combustion Engineer, and at the policy level as Vice President of Materials Associates. He also served as senior project manager for Ebasco Environmental, dealing with solid fuel projects. He retired from Foster Wheeler and now serves as an independent consultant. He has authored and/or edited some 20 books and over 200 papers and book chapters on the subjects of solid fossil and biomass fuels.
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired as Chief Fuels and Combustion Engineer for Foster Wheeler. Foster Wheeler, New Jersey, United States