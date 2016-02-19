Incineration of Municipal and Hazardous Solid Wastes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126912456, 9780323154536

Incineration of Municipal and Hazardous Solid Wastes

1st Edition

Authors: David A. Tillman
eBook ISBN: 9780323154536
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th February 1989
Page Count: 356
Description

Incineration of Wastes address the developments in the application of the combustion process to the incineration of solid municipal and hazardous wastes and examines its fundamental scientific basis. The text covers topics such as the generation and management of hazardous wastes; the fuel properties and process of municipal solid waste combustion; and mass burn systems for the combustion of municipal solid waste, its case studies, and the manipulation of its processes. Also covered are topics such as the production and combustion of refuse derived fuels, the fundamentals of hazardous solid waste combustion, and permanent solid hazardous waste incineration systems.
The book is recommended for sanitation engineers and scientists who would like to know more about the use of municipal solid wastes as an energy source through the process of incineration.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter I Waste Generation in the United States

I. Introduction

II. Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) Management

III. Hazardous Wastes Management

IV. Conclusions

References

Chapter II Fundamentals of Municipal Solid Waste Combustion

I. Introduction

II. Fuel Properties of MSW

III. The Process of MSW Combustion

IV. Principles of MSW Combustion: Consequences for System Design and Operation

References

Chapter III Mass Burn Systems for Combustion of Municipal Solid Waste

I. Introduction

II. Case Studies in the Mass Burning of Municipal Waste

III. Manipulating the Process of Mass Burn Incineration of Municipal Waste

IV. Mass Burn System Costs

V. Overall Conclusions

References

Chapter IV The Production and Combustion of Refuse Derived Fuels

I. Introduction

II. RDF Fuel Production Technologies

III. The Combustion of Refuse Derived Fuels

IV. Costs Associated with Refuse Derived Fuel Technologies

V. Conclusions

References

Chapter V Fundamentals of Solid Hazardous Waste Combustion

I. Introduction

II. Combustion Characteristics of Solid Hazardous Waste

III. The Process of Hazardous Waste Combustion

IV. Conclusion: Consequences of Fuel Properties and Principles of Hazardous Waste Combustion for Incineration Systems

References

Chapter VI Permanent Solid Hazardous Waste Incineration Systems

I. Introduction

II Rotary Kiln Incineration Systems

III. Fluidized Bed Hazardous Waste Incineration Systems

IV. Conclusion

References

Chapter VII Mobile, Transportable, and Developing Incineration Systems

I. Introduction

II. Transportable Incineration Systems

III. Mobile Incineration Systems

References

Chapter VIII Controlling Products of Combustion

I. Introduction

II. Particulate Control Equipment

III. Control of Nitrogen Oxides

IV. Acid Gas Control

V. Conclusion

References

Index




Details

No. of pages:
356
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323154536

About the Author

David A. Tillman

David A. Tillman, PhD, has over 40 years of experience in all phases of the energy industry having worked at the plant level for DTE Energy as plant production specialist-fuels and combustion for Monroe Power Plant, at the power plant design level for Foster Wheeler as Chief Fuels and Combustion Engineer, and at the policy level as Vice President of Materials Associates. He also served as senior project manager for Ebasco Environmental, dealing with solid fuel projects. He retired from Foster Wheeler and now serves as an independent consultant. He has authored and/or edited some 20 books and over 200 papers and book chapters on the subjects of solid fossil and biomass fuels.

Affiliations and Expertise

Retired as Chief Fuels and Combustion Engineer for Foster Wheeler. Foster Wheeler, New Jersey, United States

Ratings and Reviews

