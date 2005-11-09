In Vivo Cellular and Molecular Imaging - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121531706, 9780080917177

In Vivo Cellular and Molecular Imaging, Volume 70

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Eric Ahrens
eBook ISBN: 9780080917177
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121531706
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th November 2005
Page Count: 233

Table of Contents

  1. Magnetic Resonance Imaging: Utility as a Molecular Imaging Modality
  2. MRI Contrast Agents in the Study of Development
  3. 1H/19F Magnetic Resonance Molecular Imaging with Perfluorocarbon Nanoparticles
  4. Loss of cell ion homeostasis and cell viability in the brain: What sodium MRI can tell us
  5. Quantum dot surfaces for use in vivo and in vitro
  6. In Vivo Cell Biology of Cancer Cells Visualized with Fluorescent Proteins
  7. Modulation of tracer accumulation in malignant tumors: gene expression, gene transfer and phage display
  8. Amyloid Imaging: From Bench-top to Bedside
  9. In Vivo Imaging of Autoimmune Disease in Model Systems

Description

In recent times there has been an explosive expansion of new imaging methodologies that are capable of visualizing specific populations of cells and molecular events in vivo. Vital imaging enhances our ability to study animal models of human development and disease, such as cancers, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and Alzheimer's. Furthermore, non-invasive imaging may ultimately be useful for monitoring new generations of clinical molecular and cellular therapeutics, such as those utilizing viral vectors and stem cells. These new capabilities have been facilitated by the development of new imaging probes or reagents that target specific cell types, are chemically responsive to physiology, or are responsive to the presence of specific molecules, such as nucleic acids or enzymes.

This volume provides an introduction to some of the most exciting methods and applications of emerging non-invasive imaging technologies using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), and various biophotonic approaches. Highlighted, are recent developments in reagent design that impart unique abilities to these imaging modalities to elucidate biological processes in vivo.

Key Features

  • Includes 9 chapters by expert researchers in the field of imaging
  • Introduces new methods and applications of non-invasive imaging technologies
  • Covers ermerging topics in imaging such as in vivo cell cancer cells, imaging of autoimmune diseases, and maganetic resonance imaging

Readership

Developmental biologists, cell biologists, genetics researchers, and molecular biologists.

Details

No. of pages:
233
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080917177
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121531706

About the Serial Volume Editors

Eric Ahrens Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biological Sciences, Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, PA, U.S.A.

