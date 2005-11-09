In Vivo Cellular and Molecular Imaging, Volume 70
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging: Utility as a Molecular Imaging Modality
- MRI Contrast Agents in the Study of Development
- 1H/19F Magnetic Resonance Molecular Imaging with Perfluorocarbon Nanoparticles
- Loss of cell ion homeostasis and cell viability in the brain: What sodium MRI can tell us
- Quantum dot surfaces for use in vivo and in vitro
- In Vivo Cell Biology of Cancer Cells Visualized with Fluorescent Proteins
- Modulation of tracer accumulation in malignant tumors: gene expression, gene transfer and phage display
- Amyloid Imaging: From Bench-top to Bedside
- In Vivo Imaging of Autoimmune Disease in Model Systems
In recent times there has been an explosive expansion of new imaging methodologies that are capable of visualizing specific populations of cells and molecular events in vivo. Vital imaging enhances our ability to study animal models of human development and disease, such as cancers, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and Alzheimer's. Furthermore, non-invasive imaging may ultimately be useful for monitoring new generations of clinical molecular and cellular therapeutics, such as those utilizing viral vectors and stem cells. These new capabilities have been facilitated by the development of new imaging probes or reagents that target specific cell types, are chemically responsive to physiology, or are responsive to the presence of specific molecules, such as nucleic acids or enzymes.
This volume provides an introduction to some of the most exciting methods and applications of emerging non-invasive imaging technologies using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), and various biophotonic approaches. Highlighted, are recent developments in reagent design that impart unique abilities to these imaging modalities to elucidate biological processes in vivo.
- Includes 9 chapters by expert researchers in the field of imaging
- Introduces new methods and applications of non-invasive imaging technologies
- Covers ermerging topics in imaging such as in vivo cell cancer cells, imaging of autoimmune diseases, and maganetic resonance imaging
Developmental biologists, cell biologists, genetics researchers, and molecular biologists.
- 233
- English
- © Academic Press 2005
- 9th November 2005
- Academic Press
- 9780080917177
- 9780121531706
Eric Ahrens Serial Volume Editor
Department of Biological Sciences, Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, PA, U.S.A.