In-situ Spectroscopic Studies of Adsorption at the Electrode and Electrocatalysis
1st Edition
Description
In-Situ Spectroscopic Studies of Adsorption at the Electrode and Electrocatalysis is a new reference on in-situ spectroscopic techniques/applications, fundamentals of electrocatalysis at molecule level, and progresses within electrochemical surface science. Presenting both essential background knowledge at graduate level and original research within the fields of spectroscopy, electrochemistry, and surface science.
Featuring 15 chapters by prominent worldwide scholars, based on their recent progress in different aspects of in-situ spectroscopy studies, this book will appeal to a wide audience of scientists. In summary this book is highly suitable for graduates learning basic concepts and advanced applications of in-situ spectroscopy, electrocatalysis and electrode adsorptions.
Key Features
- Written by the most active scientists in the fields of spectroscopy, electrochemistry and surface science
- Essential background knowledge for graduate students
- A modern reference of cutting-edge scientific research
Readership
For graduates and scientists who are interested in fields of spectroscopy, electrocatalysis, electrochemistry, surface science, materials science and bioscience; university libraries and scientific research institutes
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. In situ FTIR studies on the acid-base equilibria of adsorbed species on well-defined metal electrode surfaces (A. Berná et al.).
Chapter 2. Contributions of external reflection infrared spectroscopy to study the oxidation of small organic molecules (T. Iwasita, G.A. Camara).
Chapter 3. Contribution of in situ infrared reflectance spectroscopy in the study of nanostructured fuel cell electrodes (J.-M. Lèger, F. Hahn).
Chapter 4. In-situ FTIR spectroscopic studies of the adsorption and oxidation of small organic molecules at the Ru(0001) electrode under various conditions (Wen-Feng Lin et al.).
Chapter 5. In situ microscope FTIR reflection spectroscopy and its applications in electrochemical adsorption and electrocatalysis on nanostructured surfaces (Shi-Gang Sun, Zhi-You Zhou).
Chapter 6. IR spectroelectrochemistry: instrumentation and applications of external reflection, ATR and transmission sampling (C. Korzeniewski).
Chapter 7. Electrocatalytic reactions on platinum electrodes studied by dynamic Surface-Enhanced Infrared Absorption Spectroscopy (SEIRAS)(M. Osawa).
Chapter 8. In-situ spectroscopy of operating fuel cells (E.S. Smotkin).
Chapter 9. Vibrational and electronic spectroscopic investigation of the electrochemical interface using IR-visible sum frequency generation and related nonlinear optical techniques (A. Tadjeddine, F. Vidal).
Chapter 10. In situ raman spectroscopic studies of pyridine adsorption on different transition-metal surfaces (B. Ren et al.).
Chapter 11. In-situ surface x-ray scattering and infra-red reflection adsorption spectroscopy of CO chemisorption at the electrochemical interface (C.A. Lucas, N.M. Markovic).
Chapter 12. Resonance elastic and inelastic X-ray scattering processes for in-situ investigation of electrochemical interfaces (K.-C. Chang et al.).
Chapter 13. In-situ ESR for studies of paramagnetic species on electrode surfaces and electron spins inside electrode materials (Lin Zhuang, Juntao Lu).
Chapter 14. Coupling interfacial electrochemistry with nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy: an electronic perspective (YuYe Tong).
Chapter 15. From stepped single crystal surfaces to ordered bimetallic electrodes: impact on electro catalysis and adsorption (H. Baltruschat).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 558
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 20th February 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080489063
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444518705
About the Editor
Shi-Gang Sun
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Xiamen University, Xiamen, China
Paul A. Christensen
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Chemical Engineering and Advanced Materials, University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK
Andrzej Wieckowski
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Illinois, Urbana, Illinois, USA