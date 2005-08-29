Improving the Safety of Fresh Fruit and Vegetables - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855739567, 9781845690243

Improving the Safety of Fresh Fruit and Vegetables

1st Edition

Editors: Wim Jongen
eBook ISBN: 9781845690243
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855739567
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 29th August 2005
Page Count: 656
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
330.00
280.50
338.18
287.45
200.00
170.00
250.00
212.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
200.00
170.00
250.00
212.50
325.00
276.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Part 1 Identifying risks: Pathogens in vegetables; Pathogens in fruit; Measuring microbiological contamination in fruit and vegetables; Pesticide residues in fruit and vegetables; The rapid detection of pesticide residues. Part 2 Managing risks: Risk management in the supply chain for fresh fruit and vegetables; Good agricultural practice and HACCP in fruit and vegetable cultivation; Implementing on-farm food safety programs in fruit and vegetable cultivation; Alternatives to pesticides in fruit and vegetable cultivation; Improving the safety of organic vegetables. Part 3 Preservation techniques: Alternatives to hypochlorite washing systems for the decontamination of fresh fruit and vegetables; Ozone decontamination of fresh fruit and vegetables; Irradiation of fresh fruit and vegetables; Thermal treatments of fresh fruit and vegetables; Antimicrobial films and coatings for fresh fruit and vegetables; Modified atmosphere packaging and the safety and quality of fresh fruit and vegetables; Natural antimicrobials for preserving fresh fruit and vegetables; Consumer risk in storage and shipping of raw fruits and vegetables; Combined preservation techniques for fresh fruit and vegetables.

Description

Fresh fruit and vegetables have been identified as a significant source of pathogens and chemical contaminants. As a result, there has been a wealth of research on identifying and controlling hazards at all stages in the supply chain. Improving the safety of fresh fruit and vegetables reviews this research and its implications for food processors.

Part one reviews the major hazards affecting fruit and vegetables such as pathogens and pesticide residues. Building on this foundation, Part two discusses ways of controlling these hazards through such techniques as HACCP and risk assessment. The final part of the book analyses the range of decontamination and preservation techniques available, from alternatives to hypochlorite washing systems and ozone decontamination to good practice in storage and transport.

With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, Improving the safety of fresh fruit and vegetables is a standard reference for all those involved in fruit and vegetable production and processing.

Key Features

  • Reviews recent research on controlling hazards at all stages of the supply chain
  • Discusses the implications of this research on food processors
  • Discusses the implications of this research on food processors

Readership

All those involved in fruit and vegetable production and processing

Details

No. of pages:
656
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845690243
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855739567

Reviews

…a solid reference for everyone involved in all stages of the fresh produce chain and for specialists in food preservation processing., CEREVISTA - Belgian Journal of Brewing and Biotechnology
This book offers the most important topics in the field of fresh fruit and vegetable safety approach … I warmly recommend this book., Croatian Journal of Food Science and Technology
This book has all that anyone involved at all stages in the supply chain needs to know about fresh fruit and vegetable safety., Croatian Journal of Food Science and Technology

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Wim Jongen Editor

Professor Wim Jongen is Head of the Product Design and Quality Management Group at Wageningen Agricultural University. He is also Scientific Director of the prestigious Agrotechnological Research Institute (ATO).

Affiliations and Expertise

Wageningen University, The Netherlands

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.