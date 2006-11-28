Improving Stability in Developing Nations through Automation 2006
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Survey Papers Mechatronics Education and International Stability The Development of University-Level Education Programmes in Advanced Engineering in Kosovo (P. Kopacek et al.). Terrorism, Human Rights and Ethics: A Modelling Approach (M. Hersh). Energy Providing and Consumption can Cause Instability (H.-H. Erbe, P. Kopacek).
Mechatronics
A Role of Mechanical Engineering in Mechatronics
(M. Ceccarelli et al.).
A Mechatronics Management Laboratory (P. Kopacek).
Various Social Stability in a Stressed Ecosystem (F. Kile). Critical Infrastructure (R. Genser). Decision Making in Toc-Product-Mix Selection Via Fuzzy Cost Function Optimization (A. Bhattacharya et al.). Learnmaths: A Case Study of the Development of Learning Software to Support Social Inclusion (M.A. Hersh, L. Stapleton).
Privacy, Security and Ethical Issues Current Ethical Scruples Concerning Information Engineering (T. Vamos). Complexity of Social System Cybernetics: Risk And Uncertainty Management in Negotiations (J. Stankovski et al.).
Energy The Economics and Politics of Energy Generation (M.A. Hersh). Economic, Ethical and Cultural Aspects of ICT Change (J.B. Lewoc et al.). Automation, Control and Supervision of Combined Heat and Power Systems (J.B. Lewoc et al.).
Robotsoccer
Coordination of the Muli Agent System and its Application to Robot Soccer (A. Pajaziti et al.).
Humanoid Robots for Human Life Support (E. Schierer).
Strategies and Prediction in Multi-Agent Systems (M.-W. Han).
Panel Discussion Control Strategies for a Sustainable Future (H. Erbe et al..).
Description
Technological development has caused profound changes and social stability. Regions which have had stable populations for centuries have experienced enormous population growth leading to the emergence of sometimes unmanageable megaplex cities as well as bringing about macroscopic environmental change. The scope of this IFAC SWIIS Conference is to offer insights into mitigating unwanted side-effects of rapid development and to share methodologies for appropriate ways of managing the introduction of technologies which will alter social stability.
Contributions included in Improving Stability in Developing Nations through Automation 2006 cover a very broad field of interest for subjects such as social aspects of technology transfer, managing the introduction of technological change, ethical aspects, technology and environmental stability, and anticipating secondary and tertiary effects of technological development.
Key Features
- 3 survey papers, 17 technical papers and a summary of the panel discussion
- Bringing together scientists and engineers working in these subjects to discuss solutions
Readership
Computer and communication scientists, managers of technological change, and policymakers who deal with technology transfer, and the role of technology in sustainable development
Details
- No. of pages:
- 128
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 28th November 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080467641
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780080454061
