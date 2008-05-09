It is widely accepted that increased consumption of seafood is important in dealing with growing health problems such as cardiovascular disease. Based on a major EU Integrated Research Project, SEAFOODplus, this important book reviews the range of research into consumer attitudes towards seafood and the key issues in improving the safety, nutritional and sensory quality of seafood products to meet consumer expectations.



After an introductory chapter the book is divided into six parts. The first part of the book reviews consumer attitudes to seafood, including regional differences, the impact of eating quality on product preferences, consumer information needs and attitudes to processed seafood products. Part two discusses research on the important health benefits of seafood consumption in such areas as gastrointestinal health, heart disease and the health of children and young adults. In Part three, the book reviews key seafood safety issues and how they can be managed, from virus contamination and pathogens to histamine and biogenic amines. The following two parts then discuss the range of technologies designed both to optimise the sensory and health benefits of seafood and ensure animal welfare in aquaculture operations. The final part of the book reviews traceability issues.



Improving seafood products for the consumer is a valuable reference for the seafood processing industry, and all those concerned with improving the consumption of seafood products.