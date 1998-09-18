Improving Machinery Reliability - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780884156611, 9780080508542

Improving Machinery Reliability, Volume 1

3rd Edition

Authors: Heinz P. Bloch
eBook ISBN: 9780080508542
Hardcover ISBN: 9780884156611
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 18th September 1998
Page Count: 680
Table of Contents

Requirements specifications. Vendor selection and bid conditioning. Machinery reliability audits and reviews. Maintenance and benchmarking reliability. Life cycle cost studies. Extending motor life in the process plant environment. Equipment reliability improvement through reduced pipe stress. Spare parts and their effect on service factor. Startup responsibilities. Maintenance for continued reliability. Maintenance cost reduction. Lubrication and reliability. Providing safety and reliability through modern sealing technology. Appendix. Index.

Description

This totally revised, updated and expanded edition provides proven techniques and procedures that extend machinery life, reduce maintenance costs, and achieve optimum machinery reliability. This essential text clearly describes the reliability improvement and failure avoidance steps practiced by best-of-class process plants in the U.S. and Europe.

Details

No. of pages:
680
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080508542
Hardcover ISBN:
9780884156611

The book begins with advice on writing a proper equipment specification, stressing the importance of getting and keeping complete installation, operation, and maintenance instructions. (Electrical Apparatus) Sets out proven techniques and procedures that extend machinery life, reduce maintenance costs, and achieve optimum machinery reliability in the petroleum processing industry. (SciTech Book News)

About the Authors

Heinz P. Bloch Author

A consulting engineer residing in Montgomery, texas, Heinz. P. Bloch has held machinery-oriented staff and line positions with Exxon affiliates in the United States, Italy, Spain, England, The Netherlands, and Japan. His career spanned several decades prior to his 1986 retirement as Exxon Chemical's regional machinery specialist for the USA. Since his retirement from Exxon, he has been in demand throughout the world as a consultant and trainer in the areas of failure avoidance, root cause failure identification, and reliability improvement. Mr. Bloch is the author/co-author of thirteen books and over 200 other publications on subjects related to machinery reliability and failure avoidance. He is the Reliability and Equipment Editor of Hydrocarbon Processing magazine and has served as chair of the annual conference program for Hydrocarbon Processing's Process Plant Reliability Conference for a number of years.

Affiliations and Expertise

Consulting Engineer, Montgomery, TX, USA

