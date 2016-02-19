Impression Management Theory and Social Psychological Research gathers together the various strands of thinking and research on impression management. This book does not easily lend itself to a singular organization. Not only do the authors deal with very different topics, they sometimes disagree with one another on assumptions and interpretations. Nevertheless, there are chapters that tend to group together. The book can be organized into six parts. Part I, General Theory, consists of chapters that deal primarily with issues related to the reasons for, and specific tactics of, impression management. Part II, Impression Management and Laboratory Research, includes two chapters that make a major contribution to the social psychology of the experiment. Part III, Attitudes as Tactics of Self-Presentation, centers around the concept of attitudes. The chapters in Part IV, Self-Presentation and Harm-Doing, are organized around the theme of harm-doing. Part V, Bargaining, Distributive Justice, and Impression Management, focuses on the distribution of rewards in groups. Part VI, Individual Differences and Impression Management, is concerned with individual differences such as mental illness, social anxiety, and shyness.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Part I General Theory

1 Identities, the Phenomenal Self, and Laboratory Research

Why Do People Manage Impressions?

Self-Presentation and the Phenomenal Self

Scope of Impression Management Theory

Conclusions

References

2 Tactical Self-Presentations: Toward a Broader Conception

Toward a Theory

Summary

References

3 Basking and Blasting: Tactics of Indirect Self-Presentation

Indirect Tactics of Self-Presentation

Variants of the Basic BIRG Strategy

Summary

References

Part II Impression Management and Laboratory Research

4 Demand Compliance in Laboratory Experiments

The Psychological Experiment as a Social Situation

Factors Influencing Compliance with Experimental Hypotheses

Broader Implications for Social Psychology

References

5 Situated Identities and Response Variables

Situated Identity Theory

Identity Formation in Experimental Situations

Situated Identity beyond Social Desirability

Situational Equivalence

Summary and Conclusions

References

Part III Attitudes as Tactics of Self-Presentation

6 Reconsidering the Attitude Concept: A Behavioristic Self-Presentation Formulation

Self-Presentation Framework

Implications

Concluding Comments

References

7 Presentational Strategies and the Social Expression of Attitudes: Impression Management within Limits

Forewarning

Anticipatory Belief Change

Changes in Attitudes—Changes in Latitudes

Attitude Expression and Impression Management

References

8 Impression Management Theory and the Forced Compliance Situation

The Cognitive Perspective

The Interactionist Perspective

Research Evaluating the Impression Management Theory

Other Controversies Suggested by Impression Management Theory

Conclusions

References

Part IV Self-Presentation and Harm-Doing

9 An Interactionist Approach to Aggression

Symbolic Interactionism

Impression Management

Types of Evidence Used in Testing the Interactionist Approach

Aggression as an Interactive Process

Legitimating Aggression

Summary and Conclusions

References

10 Deindividuation, Self-Awareness, and Impression Management

Theories

Research Literature

Summary

References

11 Impression Management and Prosocial Behavior following Transgression

Intrapsychic Explanations

Interpersonal Explanations

A Selective Review of the Evidence

Summary and Conclusions

References

Part V Bargaining, Distributive Justice, and Impression Management

12 Impression Management in Bargaining: Images of Firmness and Trustworthiness

The Image of Firmness

Coordination and Trust

Reconciling the Two Motives

Summary

References

13 Self-Presentation and Distributive Justice

Is Self-Presentation Theory Relevant to Distributive Justice?

The Importance of Presenting Oneself as a Fair Person to Others

The Importance of Presenting Oneself as a Fair Person to Oneself

Implications

Conclusion

References

Part VI Individual Differences and Impression Management

14 On Being Surplus: Its Relationship to Impression Management and Mental Patienthood

Dominant Psychiatric Conception of Schizophrenia

On Being Surplus

Impression Management and Attempts to Reduce Surplus Value

Surplus Value, Impression Management, and the Mentally III

Reducing One's Surplus Value by Engaging in Ingratiation—Acting "Ill" and Acting "Well"

References

15 Self-Presentation Styles

Determinants of Self-Presentation

Target Characteristics

The Interaction Context

Individual Differences

Consequences of Protective Self-Presentation

Summary

References

16 The Social Psychology of Shyness: A Self-Presentation Model

Shyness: The Concept and Prior Approaches to It

The Nature of Self-Presentation

Shyness: Doubting One's Ability to Achieve Satisfactory Reactions from Others

Antecedents of Shyness

Behavioral Accompaniments of Shyness: Self-Presentational Functions

The Links among Shyness» Its Antecedents, and Its Manifestations

Some Implications for Counseling

Summary

References

Index