Impression Management Theory and Social Psychological Research gathers together the various strands of thinking and research on impression management. This book does not easily lend itself to a singular organization. Not only do the authors deal with very different topics, they sometimes disagree with one another on assumptions and interpretations. Nevertheless, there are chapters that tend to group together. The book can be organized into six parts. Part I, General Theory, consists of chapters that deal primarily with issues related to the reasons for, and specific tactics of, impression management. Part II, Impression Management and Laboratory Research, includes two chapters that make a major contribution to the social psychology of the experiment. Part III, Attitudes as Tactics of Self-Presentation, centers around the concept of attitudes. The chapters in Part IV, Self-Presentation and Harm-Doing, are organized around the theme of harm-doing. Part V, Bargaining, Distributive Justice, and Impression Management, focuses on the distribution of rewards in groups. Part VI, Individual Differences and Impression Management, is concerned with individual differences such as mental illness, social anxiety, and shyness.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Part I General Theory
1 Identities, the Phenomenal Self, and Laboratory Research
Why Do People Manage Impressions?
Self-Presentation and the Phenomenal Self
Scope of Impression Management Theory
Conclusions
References
2 Tactical Self-Presentations: Toward a Broader Conception
Toward a Theory
Summary
References
3 Basking and Blasting: Tactics of Indirect Self-Presentation
Indirect Tactics of Self-Presentation
Variants of the Basic BIRG Strategy
Summary
References
Part II Impression Management and Laboratory Research
4 Demand Compliance in Laboratory Experiments
The Psychological Experiment as a Social Situation
Factors Influencing Compliance with Experimental Hypotheses
Broader Implications for Social Psychology
References
5 Situated Identities and Response Variables
Situated Identity Theory
Identity Formation in Experimental Situations
Situated Identity beyond Social Desirability
Situational Equivalence
Summary and Conclusions
References
Part III Attitudes as Tactics of Self-Presentation
6 Reconsidering the Attitude Concept: A Behavioristic Self-Presentation Formulation
Self-Presentation Framework
Implications
Concluding Comments
References
7 Presentational Strategies and the Social Expression of Attitudes: Impression Management within Limits
Forewarning
Anticipatory Belief Change
Changes in Attitudes—Changes in Latitudes
Attitude Expression and Impression Management
References
8 Impression Management Theory and the Forced Compliance Situation
The Cognitive Perspective
The Interactionist Perspective
Research Evaluating the Impression Management Theory
Other Controversies Suggested by Impression Management Theory
Conclusions
References
Part IV Self-Presentation and Harm-Doing
9 An Interactionist Approach to Aggression
Symbolic Interactionism
Impression Management
Types of Evidence Used in Testing the Interactionist Approach
Aggression as an Interactive Process
Legitimating Aggression
Summary and Conclusions
References
10 Deindividuation, Self-Awareness, and Impression Management
Theories
Research Literature
Summary
References
11 Impression Management and Prosocial Behavior following Transgression
Intrapsychic Explanations
Interpersonal Explanations
A Selective Review of the Evidence
Summary and Conclusions
References
Part V Bargaining, Distributive Justice, and Impression Management
12 Impression Management in Bargaining: Images of Firmness and Trustworthiness
The Image of Firmness
Coordination and Trust
Reconciling the Two Motives
Summary
References
13 Self-Presentation and Distributive Justice
Is Self-Presentation Theory Relevant to Distributive Justice?
The Importance of Presenting Oneself as a Fair Person to Others
The Importance of Presenting Oneself as a Fair Person to Oneself
Implications
Conclusion
References
Part VI Individual Differences and Impression Management
14 On Being Surplus: Its Relationship to Impression Management and Mental Patienthood
Dominant Psychiatric Conception of Schizophrenia
On Being Surplus
Impression Management and Attempts to Reduce Surplus Value
Surplus Value, Impression Management, and the Mentally III
Reducing One's Surplus Value by Engaging in Ingratiation—Acting "Ill" and Acting "Well"
References
15 Self-Presentation Styles
Determinants of Self-Presentation
Target Characteristics
The Interaction Context
Individual Differences
Consequences of Protective Self-Presentation
Summary
References
16 The Social Psychology of Shyness: A Self-Presentation Model
Shyness: The Concept and Prior Approaches to It
The Nature of Self-Presentation
Shyness: Doubting One's Ability to Achieve Satisfactory Reactions from Others
Antecedents of Shyness
Behavioral Accompaniments of Shyness: Self-Presentational Functions
The Links among Shyness» Its Antecedents, and Its Manifestations
Some Implications for Counseling
Summary
References
Index
