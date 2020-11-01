COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Implementing the Circular Economy for Sustainable Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128217986

Implementing the Circular Economy for Sustainable Development

1st Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Authors: Hans Wiesmeth
Paperback ISBN: 9780128217986
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 270
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
140.00
119.00
107.00
122.00
196.32
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Implementing the Circular Economy for Sustainable Development presents the concept of the circular economy with the goal of understanding its present status and how to better implement it, particularly through environmental policies. It first tackles the definition of a circular economy in the context of sustainability and the differences in defining the concept across disciplines, including its fallibilities and practical examples. It then goes on to discuss the implementation of a circular economy, including the increasing variety of technological, mechanical, and chemical procedures to contend with and the need for stakeholder support in addition to improved business models. The second half of the book, therefore, presents tools, approaches, and practical examples of how to shape environmental policy in order to successfully implement a circular economy. It analyzes deficiencies of current regulations and lays the groundwork for the design of integrated environmental policies for a circular economy.

Authored by an expert in environmental economics with decades of experience, Implementing the Circular Economy for Sustainable Development is a timely, practical guide for sustainability researchers and policymakers alike to move more efficiently toward a circular economy and sustainable development.

Key Features

  • Presents a clear view of the critical components, features, and issues of a circular economy
  • Discusses a variety of practical examples from current policies in the context of a circular economy to better understand the challenges associated with its implementation
  • Analyzes strengths and weaknesses of current environmental policies and their interactions with innovations in engineering and science

Readership

Professionals, researchers, economists, and policymakers working on sustainability in practice and in the industry

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

Part I: The Circular Economy – Concept and Facts
2. The Circular Economy – Understanding the Concept
3. The Circular Economy in Literature and Practice
4. Circular Economy – A Hierarchy of Leaders and Followers
5. Environmental Regulations with a View on the Circular Economy

Part II: Integrating the Economy and the Environment
6. Economic Foundation of a Circular Economy
7. Allocating Environmental Commodities
8. Behavioural Environmental Economics
9. The Economics of Implementing a Circular Economy

Part III: The Circular Economy in a Technological Context
10. The Technological Environment of a Circular Economy
11. Technology and Information
12. The Rebound Effect and Path Dependencies
13. The Digital Transformation – An Ongoing Process

Part IV: Features of Environmental Policies
14. Environmental Policies for Implementing a Circular Economy
15. Environmental Standards
16. Market-Oriented Policy Tools
17. Holistic Policy Approaches
18. The Economics of the Waste Hierarchy

Part V: Implementing a Circular Economy
19. Where are We on the Road to a Circular Economy?
20. Packaging Waste in a Circular Economy
21. WEEE and ELV in a Circular Economy
22. Climate Change Mitigation in a Circular Economy
23. Plastics in a Circular Economy
24. Textiles in a Circular Economy

Part VI: Concluding Remarks
25. Circular Economy - A Summary in Times of Corona

Details

No. of pages:
270
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st November 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128217986

About the Author

Hans Wiesmeth

Hans Wiesmeth is the President of the Saxon Academy of Sciences and Humanities, Leipzig, Germany and a professor emeritus of the Faculty of Business and Economics of Technical University of Dresden (TUD), Dresden, Germany. He currently works as the Academic Director of the Laboratory for International and Regional Economics at Ural Federal University, Yekaterinburg, Russia. He had professorships in economics at University of Bonn, Bonn, Germany (1981-1992), and at TUD (1992-2015). Dr. Wiesmeth served as Vice-Rector for Research at TUD (1993-2000), as Dean of HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management, Leipzig, Germany (2005-2010), and as President of Dresden International University, Dresden, Germany (2010-2014). Dr. Wiesmeth visited many international universities, including University of Western Ontario, London, Canada (1986-1987), and York University, Toronto, Canada (1988-1989). He participated in various national and international research projects, including EU projects on environmental issues such as waste management and renewable energy sources in developing countries.

Affiliations and Expertise

President, Saxon Academy of Sciences, Leipzig, Germany

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.