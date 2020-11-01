Implementing the Circular Economy for Sustainable Development
1st Edition
Description
Implementing the Circular Economy for Sustainable Development presents the concept of the circular economy with the goal of understanding its present status and how to better implement it, particularly through environmental policies. It first tackles the definition of a circular economy in the context of sustainability and the differences in defining the concept across disciplines, including its fallibilities and practical examples. It then goes on to discuss the implementation of a circular economy, including the increasing variety of technological, mechanical, and chemical procedures to contend with and the need for stakeholder support in addition to improved business models. The second half of the book, therefore, presents tools, approaches, and practical examples of how to shape environmental policy in order to successfully implement a circular economy. It analyzes deficiencies of current regulations and lays the groundwork for the design of integrated environmental policies for a circular economy.
Authored by an expert in environmental economics with decades of experience, Implementing the Circular Economy for Sustainable Development is a timely, practical guide for sustainability researchers and policymakers alike to move more efficiently toward a circular economy and sustainable development.
Key Features
- Presents a clear view of the critical components, features, and issues of a circular economy
- Discusses a variety of practical examples from current policies in the context of a circular economy to better understand the challenges associated with its implementation
- Analyzes strengths and weaknesses of current environmental policies and their interactions with innovations in engineering and science
Readership
Professionals, researchers, economists, and policymakers working on sustainability in practice and in the industry
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
Part I: The Circular Economy – Concept and Facts
2. The Circular Economy – Understanding the Concept
3. The Circular Economy in Literature and Practice
4. Circular Economy – A Hierarchy of Leaders and Followers
5. Environmental Regulations with a View on the Circular Economy
Part II: Integrating the Economy and the Environment
6. Economic Foundation of a Circular Economy
7. Allocating Environmental Commodities
8. Behavioural Environmental Economics
9. The Economics of Implementing a Circular Economy
Part III: The Circular Economy in a Technological Context
10. The Technological Environment of a Circular Economy
11. Technology and Information
12. The Rebound Effect and Path Dependencies
13. The Digital Transformation – An Ongoing Process
Part IV: Features of Environmental Policies
14. Environmental Policies for Implementing a Circular Economy
15. Environmental Standards
16. Market-Oriented Policy Tools
17. Holistic Policy Approaches
18. The Economics of the Waste Hierarchy
Part V: Implementing a Circular Economy
19. Where are We on the Road to a Circular Economy?
20. Packaging Waste in a Circular Economy
21. WEEE and ELV in a Circular Economy
22. Climate Change Mitigation in a Circular Economy
23. Plastics in a Circular Economy
24. Textiles in a Circular Economy
Part VI: Concluding Remarks
25. Circular Economy - A Summary in Times of Corona
Details
- No. of pages:
- 270
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128217986
About the Author
Hans Wiesmeth
Hans Wiesmeth is the President of the Saxon Academy of Sciences and Humanities, Leipzig, Germany and a professor emeritus of the Faculty of Business and Economics of Technical University of Dresden (TUD), Dresden, Germany. He currently works as the Academic Director of the Laboratory for International and Regional Economics at Ural Federal University, Yekaterinburg, Russia. He had professorships in economics at University of Bonn, Bonn, Germany (1981-1992), and at TUD (1992-2015). Dr. Wiesmeth served as Vice-Rector for Research at TUD (1993-2000), as Dean of HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management, Leipzig, Germany (2005-2010), and as President of Dresden International University, Dresden, Germany (2010-2014). Dr. Wiesmeth visited many international universities, including University of Western Ontario, London, Canada (1986-1987), and York University, Toronto, Canada (1988-1989). He participated in various national and international research projects, including EU projects on environmental issues such as waste management and renewable energy sources in developing countries.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Saxon Academy of Sciences, Leipzig, Germany
Ratings and Reviews
