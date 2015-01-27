Implantable Biomedical Microsystems
1st Edition
Design Principles and Applications
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Part I: Design Principles for Bioimplantable Systems
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- Part I: Design Principles for Bioimplantable Systems
- Chapter 2: Electrical Interfaces for Recording, Stimulation, and Sensing
- Chapter 3: Analogue Front-End and Telemetry Systems
- Chapter 4: Signal processing hardware
- Chapter 5: Energy Management Integrated Circuits for Wireless Power Transmission
- Chapter 6: System Integration and Packaging
- Chapter 7: Clinical and Regulatory Considerations of Implantable Medical Devices
- Chapter 8: Reliability and Security of Implantable and Wearable Medical Devices
- Part II: Applications of Bioimplantable Systems
- Chapter 9: Electrical biosensors: peripheral nerve sensors
- Chapter 10: Electrodes for Electrical Conduction Block of Peripheral Nerve
- Chapter 11: Implantable Bladder Pressure Sensor for Chronic Application
- Chapter 12: Neural Recording Interfaces for Intracortical Implants
- Chapter 13: Implantable Imaging System for Automated Monitoring of Internal Organs
- Chapter 2: Electrical interfaces for recording, stimulation, and sensing
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Electrode Design Considerations
- 2.3 Electrode Designs
- 2.4 Emerging Design Trends
- Chapter 3: Analog front-end and telemetry systems
- Abstract
- Acknowledgment
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Analog Front-End System
- 3.3 Front-End Amplifier Design
- 3.4 Simulation Circuit Design
- 3.5 Telemetry System Introduction
- 3.6 RF Power Transfer Circuit
- 3.7 Data Telemetry Circuit
- 3.8 Summary
- Chapter 4: Signal processing hardware
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Hardware Architecture of the Signal Processing Systems
- 4.3 Analog, Digital, and Mixed-Signal Processors
- 4.4 Conclusions
- Chapter 5: Energy management integrated circuits for wireless power transmission
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Wireless Power Transmission Mechanisms
- 5.3 Overall Structure of Inductively Powered Devices
- 5.4 AC–DC Conversion Units
- 5.5 Rechargeable Battery and Supercapacitor Charging Units
- Chapter 6: System integration and packaging
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Brief Review of Implant Package Technologies
- 6.3 System Integration and Biocompatibility
- 6.4 Packaging Materials and Technologies
- 6.5 CWRU Nonhermetic Micropackage Technology
- 6.6 Implant Evaluation of Nonhermetic Micropackage Technologies
- 6.7 Conclusion
- Chapter 7: Clinical and regulatory considerations of implantable medical devices
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Patient Selection and Special Populations
- 7.3 Biocompatibility
- 7.4 Implantation
- 7.5 Explantation
- 7.6 Infection
- 7.7 Device Wear and Tear
- 7.8 Regulatory Considerations: Tackling the FDA
- 7.9 Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter 8: Reliability and security of implantable and wearable medical devices
- Abstract
- Acknowledgment
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Safety of Implantable and Wearable Medical Devices
- 8.3 Reliability Concerns and Solutions
- 8.4 Security Concerns and Solutions
- 8.5 Conclusions
- Part II: Applications of Bioimplantable Systems
- Chapter 9: Biochips: Electrical Biosensors: Peripheral Nerve Sensors
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Peripheral Nerve Anatomy
- 9.3 Cuff-Style Electrodes
- 9.4 Penetrating and Sieve Electrodes
- 9.5 Neural Recording Amplifiers
- Chapter 10: Electrodes for electrical conduction block of the peripheral nerve
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Kilohertz Frequency Alternating Current (KHFAC) Nerve Block
- 10.3 Direct Current Nerve Block
- 10.4 Conclusion
- Chapter 11: Implantable bladder pressure sensor for chronic application: a case study
- Abstract
- Acknowledgment
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Challenges and Constraints for a Chronically Implanted Bladder Pressure Sensor
- 11.3 Wireless Implantable Micromanometer Concept
- 11.4 Implantable Microsystem Design
- 11.5 Microsystem Assembly and Packaging
- 11.6 Implant In Vivo Animal Trials
- 11.7 Conclusion
- Chapter 12: Neural recording interfaces for intracortical implants
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 State-of-the-Art Review
- 12.3 Neural Sensor Architecture
- 12.4 Channel Architecture
- 12.5 Telemetry Unit
- 12.6 Experimental Results
- 12.7 Conclusions
- Chapter 13: Implantable imaging system for automated monitoring of internal organs
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Implantable Imaging System: An Overview
- 13.3 System Overview
- 13.4 Verification of Advantages of Interstitial Ultrasonic Imaging
- 13.5 A Few Discussion Points
- 13.6 Conclusion
- Summary and future work
- Summary
- Future Work
- Index
Description
Research and innovation in areas such as circuits, microsystems, packaging, biocompatibility, miniaturization, power supplies, remote control, reliability, and lifespan are leading to a rapid increase in the range of devices and corresponding applications in the field of wearable and implantable biomedical microsystems, which are used for monitoring, diagnosing, and controlling the health conditions of the human body.
This book provides comprehensive coverage of the fundamental design principles and validation for implantable microsystems, as well as several major application areas. Each component in an implantable device is described in details, and major case studies demonstrate how these systems can be optimized for specific design objectives.
The case studies include applications of implantable neural signal processors, brain-machine interface (BMI) systems intended for both data recording and treatment, neural prosthesis, bladder pressure monitoring for treating urinary incontinence, implantable imaging devices for early detection and diagnosis of diseases as well as electrical conduction block of peripheral nerve for chronic pain management.
Implantable Biomedical Microsystems is the first comprehensive coverage of bioimplantable system design providing an invaluable information source for researchers in Biomedical, Electrical, Computer, Systems, and Mechanical Engineering as well as engineers involved in design and development of wearable and implantable bioelectronic devices and, more generally, teams working on low-power microsystems and their corresponding wireless energy and data links.
Key Features
- First time comprehensive coverage of system-level and component-level design and engineering aspects for implantable microsystems.
- Provides insight into a wide range of proven applications and application specific design trade-offs of bioimplantable systems, including several major case studies
- Enables Engineers involved in development of implantable electronic systems to optimize applications for specific design objectives.
Readership
Academics, clinical researchers and practitioners in Biomedical, Electrical, Computer, Systems, and Mechanical Engineering.
Engineers in the medical device industry involved in design and development of implantable electronic systems (incl. software and computer engineers).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2015
- Published:
- 27th January 2015
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323261906
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323262088
About the Editors
Swarup Bhunia Editor
Swarup Bhunia is a professor in the department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Florida. Previoously he was the T. and A. Schroeder Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at Case Western Reserve University. He has over ten years of research and development experience with over 200 publications in peer-reviewed journals and premier conferences. His research interests include hardware security and trust, adaptive nanocomputing and novel test methodologies. Dr. Bhunia received the IBM Faculty Award (2013), National Science Foundation career development award (2011), Semiconductor Research Corporation Inventor Recognition Award (2009), and SRC technical excellence award (2005), and several best paper awards/nominations. He has been serving as an associate editor of IEEE Transactions on CAD, IEEE Transactions on Multi-Scale Computing Systems, ACM Journal of Emerging Technologies, and Journal of Low Power Electronics; served as guest editor of IEEE Design & Test of Computers (2010, 2013) and IEEE Journal on Emerging and Selected Topics in Circuits and Systems (2014). He has served as co-program chair of IEEE IMS3TW 2011, IEEE NANOARCH 2013, IEEE VDAT 2014, and IEEE HOST 2015, and in the program committee of many IEEE/ACM conferences. He is a senior member of IEEE.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL, USA
Steve Majerus Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Biomedical Engineer, Advanced Platform Technology Center, Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center, Cleveland, OH, USA
Mohamad Sawan Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Ecole Polytechnique, Montreal, QC, Canada