Impacts and Insights of the Gorkha Earthquake

Chapter 1 Revisiting Major Historical Earthquakes in Nepal: Overview of 1833, 1934, 1980, 1988, 2011, and 2015 Seismic Events

Hemchandra Chaulagain, Dipendra Gautam and Hugo Rodrigues

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Historic Earthquakes in Nepal

1.3 Revisiting Strong to Major Earthquakes in Nepal

1.4 Earthquake Impacts in Nepal: Multidisciplinary Perspectives

1.5 Final Remarks

Chapter 2 Seismotectonic and Engineering Seismological Aspects of the Mw 7.8 Gorkha, Nepal, Earthquake

Rajesh Rupakhety

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Seismotectonics and Seismicity

2.3 Source Models and the Rupture Process

2.4 Spatiotemporal Distribution of Aftershocks

2.5 Ground Motion Characteristics

2.6 Conclusions

Chapter 3 Seismic Performance of Buildings in Nepal After the Ghorka Earthquake

Humberto Varum, Rakesh Dumaru, André Furtado, André R. Barbosa, Dipendra Gautam and Hugo Rodrigues

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Performance of Reinforced Concrete Buildings

3.3 Performance of Unreinforced Masonry Buildings

3.4 Vernacular and Rural Constructions

3.5 Other Building Types

3.6 Conclusion

Chapter 4 Response and Rehabilitation of Historic Monuments After the Gorkha Earthquake

Kai Weise, Dipendra Gautam and Hugo Rodrigues

4.1 Introduction

4.2 The Previous Earthquake: 1934 Great Nepal Bihar Earthquake

4.3 Preparing for the Next Events

4.4 The 2015 Gorkha Earthquake: Immediate Response

4.5 Initial Assessment and PDNA

4.6 Challenges of Establishing a Rehabilitation Strategy

4.7 Post Disaster Recovery Framework and Ongoing Rehabilitation

4.8 Structural Damage Assessments after Gorkha Earthquake

4.9 Implementation Procedures: The Checklist

4.10 Comparison to the Chauk Earthquake in Bagan

4.11 Overview of Lessons to Be Learned

4.12 Conclusion

Chapter 5 Risk Management, Response, Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction, and Future Disaster Risk Reduction

Amod M. Dixit, Surya N. Shrestha, Ramesh Guragain, Bishnu H. Pandey, Khadga S. Oli, Sujan R. Adhikari, Surya P. Acharya, Ganesh K. Jimee, Bijay K. Upadhyaya, Surya B. Sangachhe, Nisha Shrestha, Suman Pradhan, Ranjan Dhungel, Pramod Khatiwada, Ayush Baskota, Achyut Poudel, Maritess Tandingan, Niva U. Mathema, Bhuwaneshwori Parajuli, Gopi K. Basyal, Suresh Chaudhary, Govinda R. Bhatta and Narayan Marasini

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Decades of Earthquake Risk Management Efforts in Nepal

5.3 The Gorkha Earthquake: Impact and Response

5.4 Reconstruction

5.5 Future Disaster Risk Reduction for Nepal

5.6 Conclusions

Chapter 6 Improving the Nepalese Building Code Based on Lessons Learned From the 2015 M7.8 Gorkha Earthquake

Uddhav Karmacharya, Vítor Silva, Svetlana Brzev and Luís Martins

6.1 Introduction

6.2 The Reinforced Concrete Building Portfolio in Nepal

6.3 Earthquake Damage Observations

6.4 Assessment of the Seismic Vulnerability

6.5 Proposed Wall Index for Nepal

6.6 Final Remarks

Chapter 7 Past and Future of Earthquake Risk Reduction Policies and Intervention in Nepal

Dipendra Gautam

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Earthquake Risk Reduction Policies and Interventions in Nepal: Overview and Critiques

7.3 The Way Forward

7.4 Final Remarks