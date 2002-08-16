Impact of Zeolites and other Porous Materials on the New Technologies at the Beginning of the New Millennium - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444511744, 9780080534589

Impact of Zeolites and other Porous Materials on the New Technologies at the Beginning of the New Millennium, Volume 142

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 2nd International FEZA Conference, Taormina, Italy, September 1-5, 2002

Editors: R. Aiello F. Testa G. Giordano
eBook ISBN: 9780080534589
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444511744
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 16th August 2002
Page Count: 2086
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
205.00
174.25
165.00
140.25
270.00
229.50
97000.00
82450.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Zeolite Synthesis and Characterization; Catalysis; Mesoporous Molecular Sieves; Advanced Materials and Applications; Adsorption, Diffusion, Separation and Permeation; Natural Zeolites; Ion Exchange and Modification; Structure Analysis and Modelling.

Description

Crystalline solids with highly structured micro-scale pores are called zeolites. Their well-defined structure and large contact surface make them extremely useful as catalysts. Their most common use is in washing powders. Different features are caused by the shape and size of the pores and the presence of different metals in the crystal structure. Research is conducted both towards better understanding of the relations between form and function and towards identifying new possible uses.

This title presents a collection of contributions from internationally renowned researchers in the field of the Science and Technology of micro and mesoporous materials. The aim of the conference is to create an international forum where researchers from academia as well as from industry can discuss ideas and evaluate the impact of zeolites, and other porous materials, on new technologies at the beginning of the new millennium.

Key Features

· Gives the most recent developments in the origin, synthesis and characterisation of zeolitic materials · Outlines the impact and application of zeolites in various industrial processes · An adjourned state of art in the field of zeolites and other porous materials

Readership

For deptartments of chemistry and chemical engineering; chemical companies; and scientific libraries.

Details

No. of pages:
2086
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080534589
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444511744

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

R. Aiello Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Calabria, Arcavacata di Rende, Italy

F. Testa Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Calabria, Arcavata di Rende, Italy

G. Giordano Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Calabria, Arcavacata di Rende, Italy

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.