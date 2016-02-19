Impact of Non-Destructive Testing

The 28th British Conference on NDT, the annual conference of The British Institute of Non-Destructive Testing, was held in Sheffield, UK, 18-21 September 1989. Its theme was the impact of NDT, and it provided a valuable opportunity for participants to learn of the current developments in the field. The formal presentations are recorded in this volume; all of the major methods of NDT are detailed, with an emphasis on ultrasonics. Other topics covered in papers include radiography, electronic imaging, crack depth measurement, concrete, and NDT in aircraft. The papers combine to present a comprehensive account of the latest literature in the field, with an excellent representation of the conference's research sessions. Overall the book serves as a valuable record of the conference and provides an insight into recent literary contributions for non-attendees.