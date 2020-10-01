COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Immunotherapy in Resistant Cancer: From the Lab Bench Work to Its Clinical Perspectives - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128220283

Immunotherapy in Resistant Cancer: From the Lab Bench Work to Its Clinical Perspectives

1st Edition

Editors: Jorge Morales-Montor Mariana Segovia-Mendoza
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128220283
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st October 2020
Page Count: 286
Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to immunotherapy: History of immune therapy in cancer
    2. Infiltrating immune mass in cancer: what is beyond T lymphocytes
    3. Immunotherapy and macrophages
    4. Immune checkpoints in different types of cancer: Where and when
    5. Immune cocktails in solid tumors
    6. Immunotherapy as adjuvant modality
    7. Immuno-phenotyping as a diagnosis in cancer: Is it useful in pathology?
    8. Immunoresistance: Basic and clinical data
    9. Glycosylation: Implications for resistance to immune therapy

Description

Immunotherapy in Resistant Cancer: From the Lab Bench Work to Its Clinical Perspectives  provides high level knowledge on detailed mechanisms of actions and biological interactions of different immune drugs, with an aim of offering researchers and clinicians cutting-edge therapies to overcome drug resistance. The book explains the latest immunotherapies for different types of cancer, helping users carry out research projects or create alternatives for drug development in the pharmaceutical industry.  Topics discussed include the relationship between immunotherapy and macrophages, immune checkpoints in different types of cancer, immune cocktails in solid tumors, and immune-phenotyping.

Additionally, the book presents basic and clinical data on immunoresistance and glycosylation. This book is a valuable source for cancer researchers, medical doctors, clinicians and members of the biomedical field who must understand certain mechanisms to fight cancer that is resistant to immunotherapy.

Key Features

  • Provides basic and clinical evidence based on molecular interactions and clinical studies to address the risks and benefits of cancer immunotherapy
  • Presents the results of new immunotherapy trials, discussing the state-of-the-art in different types of cancer
  • Discusses targeted therapies approved by the FDA, along with therapies with clinical potential used in basic studies

Readership

Cancer researchers, medical scientists, clinicians, graduate students

Details

No. of pages:
286
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st October 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128220283

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Jorge Morales-Montor

Dr. Jorge Morales-Montor is the head of the Department of Neuroinmunoendocrinology at UNAM. In addition, at the moment he is the Editor in Chief of the journal Advances in Neuroimmune Biology. His laboratory has been interested in translational research and novel therapeutics in cancer, and other chronic degenerative diseases. He has expertise in leadership and training. Lately, he is focused on the immune alteration by endocrine disruptors in breast cancer.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chair and head of Department of Neuroinmunoendocrinology, Institute of Biomedical Research, National Autonomous University of Mexico, (UNAM)

Mariana Segovia-Mendoza

Dr. Mariana Segovia Mendoza has extensive expertise in the subject of breast cancer and hormones. She also has collaborated with international groups. At the moment, she collaborates in the working lab group of Dr. Morales researching the infiltrating immune cells and their alterations by endocrine disruptor compounds in patients with breast cancer. Recently, she has published an article on this topic to expand the information as well as to accurately address different therapeutic options in an immuno-dependent manner.

Affiliations and Expertise

Ph.D., Associate Professor, Departamento de Farmacología, Facultad de Medicina, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, Mexico City, México.

