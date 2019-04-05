Immunotherapy in Cancer, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 33-2

This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics, guest edited by Patrick A. Ott, will focus on Immunotherapy in Cancer. Topics include, but are not limited to, Cancer Vaccines, Innate Immune stimulation, Costimulatory and Agonistic Antibodies, Immune modulation with radiation, Oncolytic virus therapy, Cytokine Therapy, Adoptive T cell transfer, Immune related toxicity, and Immune checkpoint combinations.