Immunotherapy in Cancer, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323679046

Immunotherapy in Cancer, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 33-2

1st Edition

Editors: Patrick A Ott
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323679046
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th April 2019
Table of Contents

Cancer Vaccines

Innate Immune Stimulation

Costimulatory and Agonistic Antibodies

Immune Modulation with Radiation

Oncolytic Virus Therapy

Cytokine Therapy

Adoptive T Cell Transfer

Immune Related Toxicity

Immune Checkpoint Combinations

Description

This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics, guest edited by Patrick A. Ott, will focus on Immunotherapy in Cancer. Topics include, but are not limited to, Cancer Vaccines, Innate Immune stimulation, Costimulatory and Agonistic Antibodies, Immune modulation with radiation, Oncolytic virus therapy, Cytokine Therapy, Adoptive T cell transfer, Immune related toxicity, and Immune checkpoint combinations.

English
© Elsevier 2019
Elsevier
9780323679046

About the Editors

Patrick A Ott Editor

