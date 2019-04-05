Immunotherapy in Cancer, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 33-2
1st Edition
Editors: Patrick A Ott
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323679046
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th April 2019
Table of Contents
Cancer Vaccines
Innate Immune Stimulation
Costimulatory and Agonistic Antibodies
Immune Modulation with Radiation
Oncolytic Virus Therapy
Cytokine Therapy
Adoptive T Cell Transfer
Immune Related Toxicity
Immune Checkpoint Combinations
Description
This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics, guest edited by Patrick A. Ott, will focus on Immunotherapy in Cancer. Topics include, but are not limited to, Cancer Vaccines, Innate Immune stimulation, Costimulatory and Agonistic Antibodies, Immune modulation with radiation, Oncolytic virus therapy, Cytokine Therapy, Adoptive T cell transfer, Immune related toxicity, and Immune checkpoint combinations.
About the Editors
Patrick A Ott Editor
