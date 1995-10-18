Immunopharmacology of Respiratory System - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123523259, 9780080534558

Immunopharmacology of Respiratory System

1st Edition

Editors: Stephen Holgate
Series Editors: Clive Page
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123523259
eBook ISBN: 9780080534558
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th October 1995
Page Count: 265
Table of Contents

Macrophages and Dendritic Cell Populations in the Respiratory Tract. The Role of T Lymphocytes in Mucosal Protection and Injury. The Regulation of Immunoglobulin-E Synthesis. Mast Cells and Basophils: Their Role in Initiating and Maintaining Inflammatory Responses. Eosinophils: Effector Leukocytes of Allergic Inflammatory Responses. Cytokine Regulation of Chronic Inflammation in Asthma. Neural Networks in the Lung. The Microvasculature as a Participant in Inflammation. Regulation of Airway Smooth Muscle. The Airway Epithelium: The Origin and Target of Inflammatory Airways Disease and Injury. Transition Between Inflammation and Fibrosis in the Lung. The Cell Biology of the Resolution of Inflammation.

Description

Immunopharmacology represents the boundary between the immune system and chemical mediators of the inflammatory and neuroendocrine responses. The subject as applied to the respiratory system embraces most of the common non-malignant lung diseases of which asthma and allied disorders are the most prevalent. An understanding of the underlying mechanisms of the disorders provides rationale for prevention and drug treatment as well as creating opportunities for novel drug development. Immunopharmacology of Respiratory System embraces all of these principles and should enable the reader to become rapidly updated in an area of medical importance.

Key Features

  • Focuses on aspects of disease pathogenesis that are common to a variety of lung disorders
  • Includes coverage of the mechanisms of asthma - origin, progression, and novel therapeutic interventions
  • This volume is another in the "Systems" section of the Handbook of Immunopharmacology

About the Editors

Stephen Holgate Editor

Stephen T. Holgate is a Clinical Professor of Immunopharmacology at Southampton General Hospital.

Affiliations and Expertise

Southampton General Hospital, U.K.

About the Series Editors

Clive Page Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

King's College London, U.K.

