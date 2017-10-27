Immunology
1st Edition
Volume 1: Immunotoxicology, Immunopathology, and Immunotherapy
Description
Immunology, Volume 1: Immunotoxicology, Immunopathology, and Immunotherapy discusses the investment of time, effort and finance that go into making progress in preventing and/or curing serious diseases by using standard treatments (chemotherapy, radiotherapy, surgery, and hormone therapy). The use of these treatments is accompanied by unavoidable, devastating side effects. At the cost of being repetitious, it has to be emphasized that an improved understanding of the immune system, avoidance of unhealthy habits (e.g., smoking, intake of alcohol, perpetual stress, and lack of exercise) and early detection (using biomarkers) are the only three friends we have to at least delay the onset of serious diseases.
Key Features
- Presents the most advanced information regarding the role of autophagy and immunity
- Introduces new, more effective therapeutic strategies in the development of targeted drugs and programmed cell death
- Edited work with chapters authored by leaders from around the globe – the broadest, most expert coverage available
Readership
Academic/clinical professors, post-doctoral fellows, graduate and medical students in immunology, microbiology, pathology, infectious diseases and cancer research
Table of Contents
I. MOLECULAR MECHANISMS
1. Introduction to Immunology
2. Cytomegalovirus and Autophagy
3. The Role of Macroautophagy in T Cells
4. Increased Immunogenicity through Autophagy
5. Regulation of Humoral Immunity by CD1D-Restricted Natural Killer T Cells
6. Signaling by the Toll-like Receptors Induces Autophagy through Modification of Beclin-1: Molecular Mechanism
7. Molecular Mechanisms Underlying the Action of Ipilimumab against metastatic melanoma
8. To Help or To Harm: Dynamic Roles of CD4+ T Helper Cells in Solid Tumor Microenvironments
9. Development and Function of Nk Cells and its Importance in Cancer Immunotherapy
II. ROLE IN DISEASE AND TREATMENT
10. Varicella Zoster Vaccine Experience in HIV-Infected Children and Adolescents
11. Development of An Effective Alzheimer’s Vaccine
12. Obesity-induced Defects in Dendritic Cell and T Cell Functions: Implications for Immunotherapeutic Efficacy in Cancer
13. Redox-Dependent Circuits Regulating B Lymphocyte Physiology
14. Immunomodulatory Attributes of Aged Garlic Extract and Its Components
15. MUC 1 and Cancer Immunotherapy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 286
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 27th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128098974
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128098196
About the Editor
M. Hayat
Dr. Hayat has published extensively in the fields of microscopy, cytology, immunohistochemistry, immunocytochemistry, and antigen retrieval methods. He is Distinguished Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Kean University, Union, New Jersey, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Kean University, Union, NJ, USA