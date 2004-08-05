Immunology Guidebook
1st Edition
Description
The Immunology Guidebook provides an easily accessible text-reference to the more up-to-date and difficult concepts in the complex science of immunology. It aims to demystify basic concepts and specialised molecular and cellular interactions. Its 18 chapters offer a logical and sequential presentation where much of the data is displayed in carefully designed tables. This book is intended for immunology students, researchers, practitioners and basic biomedical scientists.
Key Features
- Tables provide a quick reference to ‘difficult to find' immunology data
- A distillate of the latest information on immunogenetics of the human MHC associated with tissue transplantation
- Information boxes featurw related web resources
Readership
Immunologists, bio-medical researchers, clinicians, pharmacologists, allergists, microbiologists
Table of Contents
Molecules, Cells and Tissues of Immunity Antigens, Immunogens, Vaccines and Immunization Cluster of Differentiation (CD) Antigens The HLA Dictionary 2001 Nomenclature for Factors of the HLA system Nomenclature for Factors of the Dog Major Histocompatibility System (DLA), 2000: Second Report of the ISAG DLA Nomenclature Committee Antigen Presentation B Cells, Immunoglobulin Genes and Immunoglobulin Structure T Cells and the Thymus Cytokines and Chemokines The Complement System Type I, II, II and IV Hypersensitivity Microbial Immunity Immunoregulation, Tolerance and Therapeutic Immunology Immunohematology and Transfusion Medicine Immunological Diseases and Immunopathology Immunodeficiencies: Congenital and Acquired Transplantation Immunology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1000
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 5th August 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080478425
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121983826
About the Editor
Julius Cruse
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Mississippi Medical Center
Robert Lewis
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, MS, U.S.A.
Huan Wang
Reviews
"The book is written for anyone who is looking for specific facts relating to aspects of the immune system that might not be easily accessible. The authors are well known immunologists." --Marion C. Cohen, PhD, University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey-NJMS for DOODY'S
"...most useful as a good, quick desk reference for immunologists to buy for their laboratories or offices." --E-STREAMS, August 2005