Immunology and Vaccination, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323581806, 9780323581813

Immunology and Vaccination, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 48-2

1st Edition

Authors: Amy Stone Philip Kass
eBook ISBN: 9780323581813
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323581806
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th March 2018
Erratum

Preface: Vaccinology and Immunology: Current Knowledge, New Discoveries, and Future Directions

Recent Advances in Vaccine Technologies

Another Look at the "Dismal Science" and Jenner’s Experiment

Veterinary Oncology Immunotherapies

Adverse Reactions to Vaccination: From Anaphylaxis to Autoimmunity

Vaccines in Shelters and Group Settings

Prevention of Feline Injection-Site Sarcomas: Is There a Scientific Foundation for Vaccine Recommendations at This Time?

The Microbiota Regulates Immunity and Immunologic Diseases in Dogs and Cats Current and Newly Emerging Autoimmune Diseases

This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice focuses on Immunology and Vaccination, with topics including: Recent Advances In Vaccine Technologies; Immune System's Response to Vaccination; Current Vaccine Strategies for Dogs and Cats; Update on Therapeutic Vaccines; Common and Newly Recognized Autoimmune Diseases; Adverse Response to Vaccination; Vaccines in Shelters and Group Settings; Evidence vs Belief in Vaccine Recommendations; Effects of Aging on the Immune Response; and Use of Antibody Titer to Determine the Need for Vaccination.

Amy Stone Author

University of Florida

Philip Kass Author

UC Davis

