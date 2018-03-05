Immunology and Vaccination, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 48-2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Erratum
Preface: Vaccinology and Immunology: Current Knowledge, New Discoveries, and Future Directions
Recent Advances in Vaccine Technologies
Another Look at the "Dismal Science" and Jenner’s Experiment
Veterinary Oncology Immunotherapies
Adverse Reactions to Vaccination: From Anaphylaxis to Autoimmunity
Vaccines in Shelters and Group Settings
Prevention of Feline Injection-Site Sarcomas: Is There a Scientific Foundation for Vaccine Recommendations at This Time?
The Microbiota Regulates Immunity and Immunologic Diseases in Dogs and Cats Current and Newly Emerging Autoimmune Diseases
Description
This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice focuses on Immunology and Vaccination, with topics including: Recent Advances In Vaccine Technologies; Immune System's Response to Vaccination; Current Vaccine Strategies for Dogs and Cats; Update on Therapeutic Vaccines; Common and Newly Recognized Autoimmune Diseases; Adverse Response to Vaccination; Vaccines in Shelters and Group Settings; Evidence vs Belief in Vaccine Recommendations; Effects of Aging on the Immune Response; and Use of Antibody Titer to Determine the Need for Vaccination.
- English
- © Elsevier 2018
- 5th March 2018
- Elsevier
- 9780323581813
- 9780323581806
Amy Stone Author
University of Florida
Philip Kass Author
UC Davis