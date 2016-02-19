Immunological Aspects of Reproduction in Mammals
1st Edition
Immunological Aspects of Reproduction in Mammals contains papers presented during a symposium at the University of Nottingham Easter School. The scholarly presentations provide a wealth of information on the field of reproductive immunology and indicate just how complex this field is and how many questions still remain to be answered. The book begins with reviews of the current status of the complexities and uncertainties of the cellular basis of the immune response and the structure and function of antibodies. This is followed by separate chapters on the assessment and interpretation of the phenomena surrounding autoimmune and isoimmune reactions to spermatozoa; advances in defining the distribution and degree of exposure of major histocompatibility antigens; the reproductive immunology of the mouse, horse, and sheep; and fetal and neonatal immunity. Subsequent chapters present studies of immunization of several species with either the hypothalamic hormone LH-RH, pituitary gonadotrophins, or ovarian steroids; and studies directed towards efforts to enhance animal production by either active or passive immunization of female farm animals against steroid hormones. This book will be a valuable reference text for those already involved in the field and a stimulus for others to enter this complex and fascinating area of research.
Table of Contents
1 The Cellular Basis of the Immune Response
2 The Structure and Synthesis of Immunoglobulins
3 Functional Aspects of Antibodies
4 Immunological Aspects of Reproduction-An Overview
5 Immune Responses to Sperm: Recent Developments
6 Immunological Aspects of Sperm Selection and Transport
7 Detection of Early Pregnancy Using Immunological Methods
8 Immunobiology of the Human Trophoblast
9 Mechanisms of Non-Rejection of the Fetoplacental Allograft
10 Immunological Studies on Pregnancy in the Mouse
11 Immunological Studies on Feto-Maternal Relationships in Equine Pregnancy
12 Studies of Steroids and Proteins in Relation to the Immunology of Pregnancy in the Sheep
13 Immunological Aspects of Human Pregnancy and Its Disorders
14 The Acquisition of Immunity by the Fetus
15 The Acquisition of Immunity by the Neonate
16 Active Immunization against Sperm and Sperm Autoantigens
17 Immunological Interference with the Properties of the Zona Pellucida
18 Fertility Control by Immunization against hCG
19 Active Immunization against LH-RH in the Male
20 Active Immunization against LH-RH in the Female
21 Reversibility of the Effects of Active Immunization against LH-RH
22 Passive Immunization against LH-RH: Elucidation of the Role of LH-RH in Controlling LH and FSH Secretion and LH-RH Receptors
23 Effects of Immunization against Gonadotrophins on Male Reproductive Functions
24 Effects of Immunization against Steroid Hormones on Male Endocrinology
25 Active Immunization against Steroid Hormones for Increasing Fecundity
26 Passive Immunization against Steroid Hormones in the Female
27 The Symposium in Perspective
List of Participants
Index
