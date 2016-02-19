Immunological Aspects of Reproduction in Mammals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408108652, 9781483162959

Immunological Aspects of Reproduction in Mammals

1st Edition

Authors: D. B. Crighton
eBook ISBN: 9781483162959
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 17th September 1984
Page Count: 542
Description

Immunological Aspects of Reproduction in Mammals contains papers presented during a symposium at the University of Nottingham Easter School. The scholarly presentations provide a wealth of information on the field of reproductive immunology and indicate just how complex this field is and how many questions still remain to be answered. The book begins with reviews of the current status of the complexities and uncertainties of the cellular basis of the immune response and the structure and function of antibodies. This is followed by separate chapters on the assessment and interpretation of the phenomena surrounding autoimmune and isoimmune reactions to spermatozoa; advances in defining the distribution and degree of exposure of major histocompatibility antigens; the reproductive immunology of the mouse, horse, and sheep; and fetal and neonatal immunity. Subsequent chapters present studies of immunization of several species with either the hypothalamic hormone LH-RH, pituitary gonadotrophins, or ovarian steroids; and studies directed towards efforts to enhance animal production by either active or passive immunization of female farm animals against steroid hormones. This book will be a valuable reference text for those already involved in the field and a stimulus for others to enter this complex and fascinating area of research.

Table of Contents


1 The Cellular Basis of the Immune Response

2 The Structure and Synthesis of Immunoglobulins

3 Functional Aspects of Antibodies

4 Immunological Aspects of Reproduction-An Overview

5 Immune Responses to Sperm: Recent Developments

6 Immunological Aspects of Sperm Selection and Transport

7 Detection of Early Pregnancy Using Immunological Methods

8 Immunobiology of the Human Trophoblast

9 Mechanisms of Non-Rejection of the Fetoplacental Allograft

10 Immunological Studies on Pregnancy in the Mouse

11 Immunological Studies on Feto-Maternal Relationships in Equine Pregnancy

12 Studies of Steroids and Proteins in Relation to the Immunology of Pregnancy in the Sheep

13 Immunological Aspects of Human Pregnancy and Its Disorders

14 The Acquisition of Immunity by the Fetus

15 The Acquisition of Immunity by the Neonate

16 Active Immunization against Sperm and Sperm Autoantigens

17 Immunological Interference with the Properties of the Zona Pellucida

18 Fertility Control by Immunization against hCG

19 Active Immunization against LH-RH in the Male

20 Active Immunization against LH-RH in the Female

21 Reversibility of the Effects of Active Immunization against LH-RH

22 Passive Immunization against LH-RH: Elucidation of the Role of LH-RH in Controlling LH and FSH Secretion and LH-RH Receptors

23 Effects of Immunization against Gonadotrophins on Male Reproductive Functions

24 Effects of Immunization against Steroid Hormones on Male Endocrinology

25 Active Immunization against Steroid Hormones for Increasing Fecundity

26 Passive Immunization against Steroid Hormones in the Female

27 The Symposium in Perspective

List of Participants

Index

D. B. Crighton

