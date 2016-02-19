Immunobiology of the Macrophage

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Introduction

1 The Role of Macrophages in Antibody Responses In Vitro

I. Introduction

II. Antibody Responses In Vitro

III. Introductory Immunogenetics

IV. Requirements for Macrophages in Antibody Responses In Vitro

V. Functions of Macrophages in Antibody Responses In Vitro

VI. Immunogenetic Considerations of Macrophage Functions in Antibody Responses In Vitro

VII. Conclusions, Present State of the Art, and the Future

VIII. Note Added in Proof

References

2 The Role of Macrophages in the Specific Determination of Immunogenicity and Tolerogenicity

I. Introduction

II. In Vitro Requirements for Cell Activation by DNP-D-GL

III. Characteristics of an Antigen Which Does Not Require Macrophage Processing

IV. Macrophage Roles in Cell Activation

References

3 Role of Macrophages in T Cell-B Cell Collaboration in Antibody Production

I. Introduction

II. Immunobiology of T Cell-B Cell Collaboration

III. Role of Macrophages in T Cell-B Cell Collaboration

IV. Mechanisms of T Cell-B Cell Collaboration

V. T Cell-B Cell Collaboration In Vivo

References

4 Functional Heterogeneity of Macrophages

I. Introduction

II. Functional Heterogeneity of Macrophages from Different Tissues

III. Functional Heterogeneity of Macrophages from the Same Tissue

IV. Conclusions

References

5 The Role of Macrophages in the Induction of Cell-Mediated Immunity In Vivo

I. Introduction

II. Contribution of Macrophages to Induction of Delayed Hypersensitivity Reactions and in Priming Helper T Cells for Antibody Production

III. Relationship of Macrophage Presentation and Processing of Antigens to Induction of Cell-Mediated Immunity

IV. Regulation of Immunogenicity of Macrophage-Associated Antigens

V. Summary and Conclusions

References

6 Macrophage Function in Antigen Recognition by T Lymphocytes

I. Introduction

II. Macrophages are Required for Antigen Recognition by T Lymphocytes

III. Interaction between Macrophage and Soluble Antigen in the Immune Response

IV. Genetic Regulation of Functional Macrophage-Lymphocyte Interaction

V. Physical Interactions between Macrophages and Lymphocytes

VI. Role of Macrophages in Nonantigenic Stimulation of T Lymphocytes

VII. Model Building for the Cellular and Molecular Events in Antigen Recognition by T Lymphocytes

References

7 The Role of Macrophages in the Activation of T and R Lymphocytes In Vitro

I. Introduction

II. Mechanisms of Action of Macrophages

III. The Role of Macrophages in Antigen-Induced Lymphocyte Proliferative Responses In Vitro

IV. The Role of Macrophages in the Response of B and T Lymphocytes to Mitogens In Vitro

V. The Role of Macrophages in the Activation of Lymphocytes by Allogeneic Cells (MLR)

VI. The Role of Macrophages in the Activation of B Lymphocytes by Sheep Erythrocytes

VII. The Role of Macrophages in the Induction of Lymphokine Synthesis by B and T Lymphocytes

VIII. Summary and Conclusions

References

8 The Ability of Macrophages to Augment In Vitro Mitogen- and Antigen-Stimulated Production of Interferon and Other Mediators of Cellular Immunity by Lymphocytes

I. Introduction

II. The Ability of Macrophages to Augment Mitogen-Stimulated Production of Interferon by Lymphocytes

III. The Ability of Macrophages to Augment Bacterial and Viral Antigen-Stimulated Production of Interferon by Lymphocytes

IV. Macrophages and Their Relationship to the Production of Other Mediators of Cellular Immunity by Lymphocytes 219

V. Macrophages and Their Role in Affecting the Production of Viral-Induced Interferon by Leukocytes

VI. Summary

References

9 Nonspecific Immunoregulation by Macrophages and Their Products

I. Introduction

II. Potentiation of Lymphoid Cell Responses

III. Inhibition of Lymphoid Cell Responses

IV. Mode of Action of Macrophages in Depressing Lymphocyte Responses

V. Significance of Lymphoid Cell Stimulation and Inhibition by Macrophages and Their Products

References

10 Macrophage Membranes

I. Introduction

II. Probes of Macrophage Surface Organization

III. Random Mobility of Macrophage Surface Proteins

IV. Organized Movement of Macrophage Surface Elements

V. Control of Translational Movements of Receptors and Transport Proteins within the Plane of the Membrane

VI. Summary

References

11 Macrophage Cell Lines and Their Uses in Immunobiology

I. Introduction

II. Growth of Primary Macrophages In Vitro

III. Permanent Lines with Properties of Macrophages

IV. Conclusion

References

12 Monocyte Kinetics and Their Changes in Infection

I. Introduction

II. Theoretical and Methodological Background

III. Cell Kinetics of the Monocytes

IV. Cell Kinetics of Monocytes in Infection

V. Concluding Remarks

References

13 Chemotaxis of Macrophages

I. Introduction

II. Methods for Quantifying Macrophage Chemotaxis

III. Humoral Factors Chemotactic for Macrophages

IV. Lymphocyte-Derived Chemotactic Factors

V. Chemotactic Factors from Bacteria

VI. Factors Which Alter Monocyte Chemotactic Function

VII. Abnormalities of Monocyte Chemotaxis in Human Diseases

VIII. Summary and Conclusions

References

14 Cellular and Molecular Aspects of Chemotaxis of Macrophages and Monocytes

I. Introduction

II. Locomotion of Different Types of Macrophage

III. Modes of Macrophage Migration

IV. Recognition of Chemotactic Factors at the Cell Membrane

V. Intracellular Events following Interaction of the Chemotactic Factor with the Cell Membrane

VI. Differential Effects of Bacterial Toxins on Locomotion of Neutrophils and Macrophages

VII. Recognition in Chemotaxis, Phagocytosis, and Other Macrophage Functions

VIII. Antigen-Specific Chemotaxis

IX. Conclusions

References

15 Lymphocyte-Macrophage Interactions and Macrophage Activation in the Expression of Antimicrobial Immunity In Vivo

I. Introduction

II. Generation of Effector T Cells

III. Mechanisms of T Cell and Macrophage-Mediated Immunity to Infection

IV. Conclusions

References

16 Macrophage Activation by Lymphocyte Mediators and Studies on the Interaction of Macrophage Inhibitory Factor (MIF) with Its Target Cell

I. Introduction

II. Macrophage Activation by Lymphocyte Mediators

III. Interaction of MIF with the Macrophage

IV. Biologically Active Substances Produced by Macrophages

V. Conclusion

References

17 Secretion of Macrophage Enzymes in Relation to the Pathogenesis of Chronic Inflammation

I. Introduction

II. The Origin and Turnover of Cells in Sites of Chronic Inflammation

III. In Vitro Studies on the Role of Macrophages in Chronic Inflammation

IV. What is the Contribution of Hydrolytic Enzyme Secretion to Chronic Inflammation?

V. Other Products of Macrophages

VI. Interactions and Modulating Factors

References

18 Induction of Macrophage-Mediated Cytotoxicity

I. Introduction

II. Macrophage-Mediated Cytotoxicity in Allograft Rejection

III. Cytotoxic Macrophages in Syngeneic Tumor Systems

IV. Macrophage-Mediated Cytotoxicity Induced by Infection with Various

Microorganisms

V. In Vitro Induction of Macrophage-Mediated Cytotoxicity

VI. Summary and Implications

References

19 Cytostatic and Cytocidal Effects of Activated Macrophages

I. Introduction

II. Nomenclature

III. Cytostatic Effects of Activated Macrophages

IV. Cytocidal Effects of Macrophages

V. The Biologic Relevance of the In Vitro Findings

VI. Critical Outlook

References

20 Macrophages and the Destruction of Syngeneic Virus-Induced Tumors

I. Introduction

II. Antigenicity of Cells Transformed by Oncogenic Viruses

III. Immune Response of Syngeneic Host to Virus-Induced Tumors

IV. Role of Macrophages in Rejection of Virus-Induced Tumors

V. Steps in the Development of Cell-Mediated Immunity and the Mechanisms of Rejection of DNA Virus-Induced Tumors

References

21 Mechanisms of Extracellular Killing of Nucleated Mammalian Cells by Macrophages

I. Introduction

II. Specific Macrophage Cytotoxicity

III. Nonspecific Macrophage Cytotoxicity

IV. Cytotoxic Macrophages and the Tumor Bearing Host

V. In Vivo Significance of the Nonspecifically Cytotoxic Macrophage

VI. Role of Macrophages in Surveillance

VII. Conclusion

References

22 Immunotherapeutic Approaches to Tumors Involving the Skin

I. Introduction

II. Clinical Investigations

III. A Primitive Surveillance Mechanism?

IV. Summary

References

23 Macrophages and Their Disorders in Man

I. Metabolism

II. Functions

III. Disorders of the Monocyte-Macrophage System

IV. Summary and Future Perspectives

References

24 Macrophages: Perspectives and Prospects

Text

Index