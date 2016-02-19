Immunobiology of the Macrophage
1st Edition
Immunobiology of the Macrophage presents an account of the state of knowledge of the immunobiology of the macrophage. The book’s contributors—immunologists of diverse scientific and geographic backgrounds—have been encouraged to give personal accounts of developments in their special fields of interest as well as critical surveys of the backgrounds leading to these developments. The book begins with a study on the functions of macrophages in the initiation and regulation of antibody responses in vitro. This is followed by separate chapters on topics such as the role of macrophages in making antigen more immunogenic and less tolerogenic; functional distinctions between macrophages at different sites; and the role of the macrophage in antigen recognition by T lymphocytes. Subsequent chapters examine interactions between macrophages and lymphocytes in the production of interferon and other mediators of cellular immunity; macrophage cell lines and their uses in immunobiology; and cytotoxic macrophages in allograft rejection.
1 The Role of Macrophages in Antibody Responses In Vitro
I. Introduction
II. Antibody Responses In Vitro
III. Introductory Immunogenetics
IV. Requirements for Macrophages in Antibody Responses In Vitro
V. Functions of Macrophages in Antibody Responses In Vitro
VI. Immunogenetic Considerations of Macrophage Functions in Antibody Responses In Vitro
VII. Conclusions, Present State of the Art, and the Future
VIII. Note Added in Proof
2 The Role of Macrophages in the Specific Determination of Immunogenicity and Tolerogenicity
I. Introduction
II. In Vitro Requirements for Cell Activation by DNP-D-GL
III. Characteristics of an Antigen Which Does Not Require Macrophage Processing
IV. Macrophage Roles in Cell Activation
3 Role of Macrophages in T Cell-B Cell Collaboration in Antibody Production
I. Introduction
II. Immunobiology of T Cell-B Cell Collaboration
III. Role of Macrophages in T Cell-B Cell Collaboration
IV. Mechanisms of T Cell-B Cell Collaboration
V. T Cell-B Cell Collaboration In Vivo
4 Functional Heterogeneity of Macrophages
I. Introduction
II. Functional Heterogeneity of Macrophages from Different Tissues
III. Functional Heterogeneity of Macrophages from the Same Tissue
IV. Conclusions
5 The Role of Macrophages in the Induction of Cell-Mediated Immunity In Vivo
I. Introduction
II. Contribution of Macrophages to Induction of Delayed Hypersensitivity Reactions and in Priming Helper T Cells for Antibody Production
III. Relationship of Macrophage Presentation and Processing of Antigens to Induction of Cell-Mediated Immunity
IV. Regulation of Immunogenicity of Macrophage-Associated Antigens
V. Summary and Conclusions
6 Macrophage Function in Antigen Recognition by T Lymphocytes
I. Introduction
II. Macrophages are Required for Antigen Recognition by T Lymphocytes
III. Interaction between Macrophage and Soluble Antigen in the Immune Response
IV. Genetic Regulation of Functional Macrophage-Lymphocyte Interaction
V. Physical Interactions between Macrophages and Lymphocytes
VI. Role of Macrophages in Nonantigenic Stimulation of T Lymphocytes
VII. Model Building for the Cellular and Molecular Events in Antigen Recognition by T Lymphocytes
7 The Role of Macrophages in the Activation of T and R Lymphocytes In Vitro
I. Introduction
II. Mechanisms of Action of Macrophages
III. The Role of Macrophages in Antigen-Induced Lymphocyte Proliferative Responses In Vitro
IV. The Role of Macrophages in the Response of B and T Lymphocytes to Mitogens In Vitro
V. The Role of Macrophages in the Activation of Lymphocytes by Allogeneic Cells (MLR)
VI. The Role of Macrophages in the Activation of B Lymphocytes by Sheep Erythrocytes
VII. The Role of Macrophages in the Induction of Lymphokine Synthesis by B and T Lymphocytes
VIII. Summary and Conclusions
8 The Ability of Macrophages to Augment In Vitro Mitogen- and Antigen-Stimulated Production of Interferon and Other Mediators of Cellular Immunity by Lymphocytes
I. Introduction
II. The Ability of Macrophages to Augment Mitogen-Stimulated Production of Interferon by Lymphocytes
III. The Ability of Macrophages to Augment Bacterial and Viral Antigen-Stimulated Production of Interferon by Lymphocytes
IV. Macrophages and Their Relationship to the Production of Other Mediators of Cellular Immunity by Lymphocytes 219
V. Macrophages and Their Role in Affecting the Production of Viral-Induced Interferon by Leukocytes
VI. Summary
9 Nonspecific Immunoregulation by Macrophages and Their Products
I. Introduction
II. Potentiation of Lymphoid Cell Responses
III. Inhibition of Lymphoid Cell Responses
IV. Mode of Action of Macrophages in Depressing Lymphocyte Responses
V. Significance of Lymphoid Cell Stimulation and Inhibition by Macrophages and Their Products
10 Macrophage Membranes
I. Introduction
II. Probes of Macrophage Surface Organization
III. Random Mobility of Macrophage Surface Proteins
IV. Organized Movement of Macrophage Surface Elements
V. Control of Translational Movements of Receptors and Transport Proteins within the Plane of the Membrane
VI. Summary
11 Macrophage Cell Lines and Their Uses in Immunobiology
I. Introduction
II. Growth of Primary Macrophages In Vitro
III. Permanent Lines with Properties of Macrophages
IV. Conclusion
12 Monocyte Kinetics and Their Changes in Infection
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical and Methodological Background
III. Cell Kinetics of the Monocytes
IV. Cell Kinetics of Monocytes in Infection
V. Concluding Remarks
13 Chemotaxis of Macrophages
I. Introduction
II. Methods for Quantifying Macrophage Chemotaxis
III. Humoral Factors Chemotactic for Macrophages
IV. Lymphocyte-Derived Chemotactic Factors
V. Chemotactic Factors from Bacteria
VI. Factors Which Alter Monocyte Chemotactic Function
VII. Abnormalities of Monocyte Chemotaxis in Human Diseases
VIII. Summary and Conclusions
14 Cellular and Molecular Aspects of Chemotaxis of Macrophages and Monocytes
I. Introduction
II. Locomotion of Different Types of Macrophage
III. Modes of Macrophage Migration
IV. Recognition of Chemotactic Factors at the Cell Membrane
V. Intracellular Events following Interaction of the Chemotactic Factor with the Cell Membrane
VI. Differential Effects of Bacterial Toxins on Locomotion of Neutrophils and Macrophages
VII. Recognition in Chemotaxis, Phagocytosis, and Other Macrophage Functions
VIII. Antigen-Specific Chemotaxis
IX. Conclusions
15 Lymphocyte-Macrophage Interactions and Macrophage Activation in the Expression of Antimicrobial Immunity In Vivo
I. Introduction
II. Generation of Effector T Cells
III. Mechanisms of T Cell and Macrophage-Mediated Immunity to Infection
IV. Conclusions
16 Macrophage Activation by Lymphocyte Mediators and Studies on the Interaction of Macrophage Inhibitory Factor (MIF) with Its Target Cell
I. Introduction
II. Macrophage Activation by Lymphocyte Mediators
III. Interaction of MIF with the Macrophage
IV. Biologically Active Substances Produced by Macrophages
V. Conclusion
17 Secretion of Macrophage Enzymes in Relation to the Pathogenesis of Chronic Inflammation
I. Introduction
II. The Origin and Turnover of Cells in Sites of Chronic Inflammation
III. In Vitro Studies on the Role of Macrophages in Chronic Inflammation
IV. What is the Contribution of Hydrolytic Enzyme Secretion to Chronic Inflammation?
V. Other Products of Macrophages
VI. Interactions and Modulating Factors
18 Induction of Macrophage-Mediated Cytotoxicity
I. Introduction
II. Macrophage-Mediated Cytotoxicity in Allograft Rejection
III. Cytotoxic Macrophages in Syngeneic Tumor Systems
IV. Macrophage-Mediated Cytotoxicity Induced by Infection with Various
Microorganisms
V. In Vitro Induction of Macrophage-Mediated Cytotoxicity
VI. Summary and Implications
19 Cytostatic and Cytocidal Effects of Activated Macrophages
I. Introduction
II. Nomenclature
III. Cytostatic Effects of Activated Macrophages
IV. Cytocidal Effects of Macrophages
V. The Biologic Relevance of the In Vitro Findings
VI. Critical Outlook
20 Macrophages and the Destruction of Syngeneic Virus-Induced Tumors
I. Introduction
II. Antigenicity of Cells Transformed by Oncogenic Viruses
III. Immune Response of Syngeneic Host to Virus-Induced Tumors
IV. Role of Macrophages in Rejection of Virus-Induced Tumors
V. Steps in the Development of Cell-Mediated Immunity and the Mechanisms of Rejection of DNA Virus-Induced Tumors
21 Mechanisms of Extracellular Killing of Nucleated Mammalian Cells by Macrophages
I. Introduction
II. Specific Macrophage Cytotoxicity
III. Nonspecific Macrophage Cytotoxicity
IV. Cytotoxic Macrophages and the Tumor Bearing Host
V. In Vivo Significance of the Nonspecifically Cytotoxic Macrophage
VI. Role of Macrophages in Surveillance
VII. Conclusion
22 Immunotherapeutic Approaches to Tumors Involving the Skin
I. Introduction
II. Clinical Investigations
III. A Primitive Surveillance Mechanism?
IV. Summary
23 Macrophages and Their Disorders in Man
I. Metabolism
II. Functions
III. Disorders of the Monocyte-Macrophage System
IV. Summary and Future Perspectives
24 Macrophages: Perspectives and Prospects
Index
