Immunobiology of the Complement System
1st Edition
An Introduction for Research and Clinical Medicine
Immunobiology of the Complement System: An Introduction for Research and Clinical Medicine provides an introduction to the complement system. The intention was to create a primer that would provide the basic knowledge of complement required for either research or clinical medicine in diseases involving the complement system.
The book begins with a historical background of complement research; it introduces certain key investigators from the past who have made important contributions. Separate chapters on the basic aspects of complement function are followed by chapters on the molecular genetics of complement and the role of complement in different diseases. Key topics discussed include the activation of complement via the classical pathway and the alternative pathway; complement mediators of inflammation; opsonization and membrane complement receptors; assembly and functions of the terminal components; and complement-dependent mechanisms of virus neutralization.
This book has been written primarily for students and scientists who have not been specifically trained in complement research.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction and History of Complement Research
I. The Complement System
II. History of Research on Complement
III. Role of Complement in Infections and Autoimmune Disease
References of Historical Interest
1 The Classical Pathway
I. Introduction
II. Activation Cascade
III. Regulatory Factors
IV. Summary of Amplification Factors
References
2 The Alternative Pathway
I. Introduction
II. The Proteins
III. The Activation Process
IV. Regulation of Alternative Pathway Activation by Membrane-Associated Proteins
V. Biological Effects of Alternative Pathway Activation
References
3 Complement Mediators of Inflammation
I. Introduction
II. Production of the Anaphylatoxins
III. Control Mechanisms
IV. Physiochemical Characterization of the Human Anaphylatoxins
V. Biological Activities of the Anaphylatoxins
VI. The C5a Receptor
VII. Summary
References
4 Opsonization and Membrane Complement Receptors
I. Introduction
II. Opsonization
III. Membrane Complement Receptors
IV. Methods for Detection of Opsonic Complement Fragments and Complement Receptors
References
5 Assembly and Functions of the Terminal Components
I. Introduction
II. Assembly of the MAC
III. Functional Effects of the MAC on Target Membranes
IV. Escape Mechanisms from MAC Attack
V. Pathophysiological Significance of the Membrane Attack Sequence
VI. Protection of Host Cells from Attack by MAC
VII. Perspectives
References
6 Complement-Dependent Mechanisms of Virus Neutralization
I. Introduction
II. Immunity to Viruses and Virus-Infected Cells
III. Complement Activation by Viruses and Virus-Infected Cells
IV. Antibody- and Complement-Dependent Viral Neutralization
V. Effects of Antibody and Complement on Virus-Infected Cells
VI. Conclusions
References
7 Genetics and Synthesis of Components of the Complement System
I. Introduction
II. Genetic Variants: Polymorphism of the Complement Proteins
III. Structure and Organization of Complement Genes
IV. Expression of Complement Genes
V. Complement Deficiencies
VI. Conclusions
References
8 Role of Complement in Infectious Diseases
I. Introduction
II. Microbial Antigens Capable of Activating Complement
III. Localization of Antibody and Complement Components on Microorganisms
IV. Complement-Mediated Lysis of Bacteria
V. Role of Antibody and Complement in Bloodstream Clearance of Microorganisms
VI. Noncomplement and Nonantibody Factors Interacting with Complement in Host Defense
VII. Role of Complement in the Pathogenesis of Infectious Disease
VIII. Conclusions
References
9 Complement and the Rheumatic Diseases
I. Introduction
II. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
III. Rheumatoid Arthritis and Related Arthritides
IV. Cryoglobulins
V. Vasculitic Syndromes
VI. Laboratory Evaluation
References
10 Role of Complement in Hemolytic Anemia and Thrombocytopenia
I. Red Cell Injury
II. Diseases Involving Complement-Mediated Injury of Inherently Normal Erythrocytes: Immune Hemolytic Disorders
III. Diseases Involving Complement-Mediated Injury of Inherently Defective Erythrocytes
IV. Platelet Injury
References
11 Genetic Deficiency Diseases of the Complement System
I. Introduction
II. Complement Deficiency States in Laboratory Animals
III. Complement Deficiency in Man
IV. Association of Complement Deficiency with Disease
V. Summary
References
Index
