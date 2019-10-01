Immunobiology of Dendritic Cells Part A, Volume 348
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Origin and development of dendritic cells
Julie Helft
2. Dendritic cell subsets and locations
Sreekumar Balan
3. Antigen processing and presentation
Andres Alloatti
4. Interaction of dendritic cells with cancer cells
Karolina Palucka
5. Role of dendritic cells in human diseases
Kristen Radford
6. Dendritic cells-based vaccines for cancer therapy
Jitka Fucikova
Description
Immunobiology of Dendritic Cells Part A, Volume 348 in the International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology series highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on the Origin and Development of Dendritic Cells, Dendritic Cell Subsets and Locations, Antigen Processing and Presentation, The Interaction of Dendritic Cells With Cancer Cells, The Role of Dendritic Cells in Human Diseases, and Dendritic Cells-based Vaccines for Cancer Therapy.
About the Serial Volume Editors
Lorenzo Galluzzi Serial Volume Editor
Lorenzo Galluzzi (born 1980) is currently Assistant Professor of Cell Biology in Radiation Oncology at the Department of Radiation Oncology of the Weill Cornell Medical College (New York, USA), and Honorary Associate Professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the Paris Descartes University (Paris, France). Prior to joining Weill Cornell Medical College (2017), Lorenzo Galluzzi was a Junior Scientist of the Research Team “Apoptosis, Cancer and Immunity” at the Cordeliers Research Center (Paris, France; 2012-2016). Lorenzo Galluzzi did his post-doctoral training at the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center (Villejuif, France; 2009-2011), after receiving his PhD from the Paris Sud University (Le Kremlin-Bicetre, France; 2005-2008). He is also Associate Director of the European Academy for Tumor Immunology (EATI), and Founding Member of the European Research Institute for Integrated Cellular Pathology (ERI-ICP). Lorenzo Galluzzi is best known for major experimental and conceptual contributions to the fields of cell death, autophagy, tumor metabolism and tumor immunology. In particular, he provided profound insights into the links between adaptive stress responses in cancer cells and the activation of a clinically relevant tumor-targeting immune response in the context of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Lorenzo Galluzzi has published more than 350 scientific articles in international peer-reviewed journals. According to a survey published by Lab Times, he is currently the 6th and the youngest of the 30 most-cited European cell biologists (relative to the period 2007–2013). Lorenzo Galluzzi currently operates as Editor-in-Chief of three journals: OncoImmunology (which he co-founded in 2011), International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, and Molecular and Cellular Oncology (which he co-founded in 2013). In addition, Lorenzo Galluzzi currently serves as Founding Editor for Microbial Cell and Cell Stress, and Associate Editor for Cell Death and Disease.
Affiliations and Expertise
Weill Cornell Medical College, USA
Claire Lhuillier Serial Volume Editor
Claire Lhuillier is a Postdoctoral Associate in Radiation Oncology at Weill Cornell Medicine
Affiliations and Expertise
Weill Cornell Medicine