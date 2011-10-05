Immunizations, An Issue of Primary Care Clinics in Office Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455779901, 9781455709502

Immunizations, An Issue of Primary Care Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 38-4

1st Edition

Authors: Marc Altshuler
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455779901
eBook ISBN: 9781455709502
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th October 2011
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue covers important topics to any primary care physician such as: Immunology for the primary care physician, Routine pediatric immunization, special cases in pediatrics, Routine adult immunization, special cases in adult vaccination, Foreign born individuals, Travel medicine, Immunoglobulins, Pandemic illness/flu , Future vaccine development, clinical trials, immunization and cancer prevention/treatment, Ethics of vaccination refusal, Vaccine administration: Rules and regulations, and Keeping current with vaccine recommendations 

About the Authors

Marc Altshuler Author

Assistant Professor Assistant Residency Program Director, Department of Family and Community Medicine, Jefferson Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA

