Immunizations, An Issue of Primary Care Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 38-4
1st Edition
Description
This issue covers important topics to any primary care physician such as: Immunology for the primary care physician, Routine pediatric immunization, special cases in pediatrics, Routine adult immunization, special cases in adult vaccination, Foreign born individuals, Travel medicine, Immunoglobulins, Pandemic illness/flu , Future vaccine development, clinical trials, immunization and cancer prevention/treatment, Ethics of vaccination refusal, Vaccine administration: Rules and regulations, and Keeping current with vaccine recommendations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 5th October 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455779901
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455709502
About the Authors
Marc Altshuler Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor Assistant Residency Program Director, Department of Family and Community Medicine, Jefferson Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA