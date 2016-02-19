Immunity to Cancer
1st Edition
Immunity to Cancer documents the proceedings of a conference on ""Immunity to Cancer"" held at Williamsburg, Virginia, September 10-12, 1984. This was the first open conference since the New York Academy of Sciences meeting in 1975 that attempted to address the entire range of topics encompassed by tumor immunology and immunotherapy.
The papers presented in this volume were invited from experts in diverse areas of tumor immunology and closely related subjects. There was an attempt to proceed logically from a consideration of the antigenicity of tumors and the use of monoclonal antibodies to examine specific antigens, to a review of regulatory and effector mechanisms. Immunological approaches to therapy were then considered systematically, both for classical modes of immunotherapy and for the newly expanded categories of biological response modifiers or biomodulators. Also included were papers on vaccination against cancer and on the analogy between the strategies for chemotherapy and immunotherapy.
Section 1 Identification and Characterization of Tumor Antigens
Some Key Problems for Success of Classical Immunotherapy
What are Tumor Antigens?
Antigenicity of Simian Virus 40 Transformed Cells
Characteristics of Tumor Antigens on Tumors Induced by Chemical Carcinogens: Some Recent Findings
Immunobiology of RAW117 Large Cell Lymphoma
Biochemical and Functional Profiles of Two Unique Melanoma Associated Antigens
Identification and Characterization of Human Leukemia Associated Antigens
Monoclonal Antibodies Against Gastro-Intestinal Tumor Associated Antigens
Immunodiagnosis of Malignancy with Monoclonal Antibodies to Cell Surface Antigens Expressed by Non-Neoplastic Cells
Human Monoclonal Antibodies that Distinguish Cutaneous Melanomas from Benign Nevi in Fixed Sections
Section 2 Immune Responses to Tumor Antigens
Host Response to Epstein-Barr Virus Infected B Cells
The Role of T Lymphocyte Subsets in the Rejection of 3-Methylcholanthrene Induced Rat Sarcoma Mc7
The Humoral Immune Response to Human Cancer
Relevance of Tumor Model Antigenicities to Human Tumor Immunology
Intensification of Tumor Antigenicity
Effector Cells of T Cell Lineage
Macrophage Effector and Regulatory Functions
Natural Killer (NK) Cells: Characteristics and Possible Role in Resistance Against Tumor Growth
UV Light-Induced Increase in Immunogenicity of 3LL Tumor Cells
Section 3 Regulation of the Immune Response to Tumor Cells
Suppressor Cells: T Cells and Macrophages
Idiotypes and Anti-Idiotypes
Human T-T Cell Interactions
Lymphokines as Regulators of Tumor Cell Function
Interferons: Cytostatic and Immunomodulatory Effects
Possible Role of Iron Depletion as Cause of Tumor Cell Cytotoxicity Induced by Activated Macrophages
Immunological Surveillance Revisited
AIDS and Kaposi's Sarcoma
Genetics and Immunology of the P815-X2 Model
Shed Membrane Vesicles: A Mechanism for Tumor-Induced Immunosuppression
Modification of the Induction of BCGcw Suppressor Cells by Mitomycin C1
Immunomodulation by a Low Dose of Cyclophosphamide as the Primary Mechanism for the Cure of Mice Bearing a Large Metastatic MOPC-315 Tumor
An Immunotherapeutic Model for Murine Transitional Cell Carcinoma
Regulation of Human T Cell Responses by Gamma Interferon (IFN-γ): Studies on the Binding and Biological Effects of IFN-γ on Distinct T Cell Subpopulations
Section 4 Immunotherapy and Biomodulators
Biomodulation: A Classification and Overview
Active Specific Immunotherapy with Extracted Tumor-Specific Transplantation Antigens
Active Specific Immunotherapy as an Adjunct to the Treatment of Metastatic Solid Tumors
Current Status of Active Non-Specific Immunotherapy
Adoptive Cellular Immunotherapy
Thymosins in the Treatment of Cancer
Restorative Immunotherapy with Interleukin 2
Staphylococcal Protein A Column: Its Mechanism of Action
Maturational Factors in Myeloid Leukemia
In Vitro and in Vivo Stimulation of Murine Lymphocytes by Human Recombinant Interleukin 2
Chemo-Adoptive Immunotherapy of Mice with Established Carcinomas Using Interleukin-2-Propagated Lymphocytes and Crude Lymphokine Preparations
Section 5 Immunotherapy and Immunoprophylaxis
Modulation of Immune Functions by Interferons
Passive Immunotherapy with Monoclonal Antibodies to Differentiation Antigens
Antibody—Drug and Antibody—Toxin Conjugates
Antibody—Radioisotope Conjugates for Tumor Localization and Treatment
Vaccination Against Virally Induced Animal Tumors
The Biology of Hepatitis B Virus and Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Chemoimmunotherapy—Strategy Considerations
Conference Summary
Index
