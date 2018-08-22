Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in Cancer

Get a quick, expert overview of the latest clinical information and guidelines for cancer checkpoint inhibitors and their implications for specific types of cancers. This practical title by Drs. Fumito Ito and Marc Ernstoff synthesizes the most up-to-date research and clinical guidance available on immune checkpoint inhibitors and presents this information in a compact, easy-to-digest resource. It’s an ideal concise reference for trainee and practicing medical oncologists, as well as those in research.