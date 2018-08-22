Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in Cancer
1st Edition
Description
Get a quick, expert overview of the latest clinical information and guidelines for cancer checkpoint inhibitors and their implications for specific types of cancers. This practical title by Drs. Fumito Ito and Marc Ernstoff synthesizes the most up-to-date research and clinical guidance available on immune checkpoint inhibitors and presents this information in a compact, easy-to-digest resource. It’s an ideal concise reference for trainee and practicing medical oncologists, as well as those in research.
Key Features
- Discusses the current understanding of how to best harness the immune system against different types of cancer at various stages.
- Helps you translate current research and literature into practical information for daily practice.
- Presents information logically organized by disease site.
- Covers tumor immunology and biology; toxicities associated with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and future outlooks.
- Consolidates today’s available information on this timely topic into one convenient resource.
Table of Contents
1. Tumor Immunology
2. Melanoma and Other Skin Cancers
3. Thoracic Malignancies
4. Gastrointestinal, Hepatobiliary, and Pancreatic Malignancies
5. Cancers of the Head and Neck
6. Urologic Malignancies
7. Gynecologic Malignancies
8. Breast Cancer
9. Hematologic Malignancies
10. Pediatric Malignancies
11. Toxicities Associated with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
12. Future of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 270
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 22nd August 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323549509
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323549486
About the Editor
Fumito Ito
Dr. Fumito Ito is Associate Professor of Oncology, Department of Surgical Oncology and a member of the Center for Immunotherapy at Roswell Park Cancer Institute, as well as Associate Professor of Surgery at Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, State University of New York at Buffalo, Buffalo, New York.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Oncology, Department of Surgical Oncology, Member, Center for Immunotherapy, Roswell Park Cancer Institute; Associate Professor of Surgery, Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, State University of New York at Buffalo, Buffalo, New York
Marc Ernstoff
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Medicine, Senior Vice President for Clinical Investigation, The Katherine Anne Gioia Chair of Medicine, Roswell Park Cancer Institute; Chief, Division of Oncology, Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, University at Buffalo, Buffaclo, New York