Immune Biology of Allogeneic Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation
2nd Edition
Models in Discovery and Translation
Description
Immune Biology of Allogeneic Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation: Models in Discovery and Translation, Second Edition once again provides clinical and scientific researchers with a deep understanding of the current research in this field and the implications for translational practice. By providing an overview of the immune biology of HSCT, an explanation of immune rejection, and detail on antigens and their role in HSCT success, this book embraces biologists and clinicians who need a broad view of the deeply complex processes involved. It then moves on to discuss the immunobiology mechanisms that influence graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), graft-versus-leukemia effect, and transplantation success. Using illustrative figures, highlighting key issues, describing recent successes, and discussing unanswered questions, this book sums up the current state of HSCT to enhance the prospects for the future. The second edition is fully revised and includes new chapters on microbiome, metabolism, kinase targets, micro-RNA and mRNA regulatory mechanisms, signaling pathways in GVHD, innate lymphoid system development, recovery and function in GVHD, genetically engineered T-cell therapies, immune system engagers for GVHD and graft-versus-tumor, and hematopoietic cell transplant for tolerance induction in solid organ grafts.
Key Features
- Brings together perspectives from leading laboratories and clinical research groups to highlight advances from bench to the bedside
- Guides readers through the caveats that must be considered when drawing conclusions from studies with animal models before correlating to clinical allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) scenarios
- Categorizes the published advances in various aspects of immune biology of allogeneic HSCT to illustrate opportunities for clinical applications
Readership
Stem cell biologists, immunologists, hematologists, cancer biologists and oncologists
Table of Contents
1. Overview
2. HLA system
3. Minor Ag
4. In vivo imaging
5. Engraftment, graft rejection and graft failure
6. Immune regeneration or immune recovery
7. Tumor associated antigens
8. Genetically engineered T cell therapies and immune system engagers for GVHD and GvL
9. Microbiome
10. micro-RNA and kinase regulatory mechanisms and pathways in GVHD
11. Costimulation vs. Inhibition
12. Th1/2 and TC1/2
13. Treg
14. Th17
15. B and T cells in chronic GVHD
16. NK
17. Cytokines
18. Chemokines
19. Metabolism and intracellular sensor
20. Omics
21. Endothelium and stroma
22. Future
Details
- No. of pages:
- 430
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 6th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128134399
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128126301
About the Editor
Gerard Socie
Dr. Gerard Socie's main field of expertise (clinical and biological); allogeneic stem cell transplantation with special focus on graft-versus-host disease and study of late effects, aplastic anemia with special focus on PNH, and Fanconi anemia. He is GCP certified (last May 2017) and the department head and head of transplantation at the Hospital Saint Louis, University of Paris VII.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Hematology, University Paris VII; Head of Hematology, Immunology, Transplantation, APHP Hospital Saint Louis, Inserm UMR 1160, Paris, France
Robert Zeiser
Prof. Robert Zeiser serves as Full Professor of Medicine at the Department of Hematology, Oncology and Stem Cell Transplantation Medical Center, University of Freiburg in Germany and his work can be divided into clinical responsibilities, clinical and laboratory-based research and teaching activities. Prof. Zeisers laboratory research is focused on graft-versus-host disease, tumor biology, in vivo imaging and signaling. In particular his groups has used different imaging techniques including Bioluminescence imaging, Magnetic resonance imaging, Fluorescence imaging and Positron emission tomography/CT imaging to monitor the fate of different cell types in living animals. His group has made major contributions to the field of pre-clinical and clinical research with publications in Nature Medicine, J Ex Med, Blood, New England Journal of Medicine and Journal of Clinical Investigation. Prof. Zeiser authors 130 peer-reviewed publications and 10 book chapters. For his work Prof. Zeiser received several Science Awards in Germany, Europe and the United States and research grants from multiple funding agencies. He has served as a reviewer for Science, Nature Medicine, Nature Immunology, Nature Methods, Nature Reviews Immunology, Nature Reviews Cancer, New England Journal of Medicine, Lancet Haematology, Blood and others. Prof. Zeiser is Section Editor of the Journal Blood and act as expert reviewer for research funding bodies in Germany, France, Israel, China, Netherlands, Austria, European Union, United Kingdom, Poland, Belgium and Switzerland. Also Prof. Zeiser was elected to serve as Deputy Director of the Collaborative Research Center SFB850 and as Director of the Division of Tumor immunology at the University of Freiburg in Germany.
Affiliations and Expertise
Heisenberg Professor and Director of the Division of Tumor Immunology, Department of Hematology and Oncology, University Medical Center Freiburg, Germany
Bruce R. Blazar
Affiliations and Expertise
Regents Professor and Childrens’ Cancer Research Fund Chair in Pediatric Oncology, Department of Pediatrics, Division of Blood and Marrow Transplantation; Director, Clinical and Translational Science Institute; Vice Dean for Clinical Investigation, University of Minnesota School of Medicine, USA