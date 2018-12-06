Immune Biology of Allogeneic Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation

Prof. Robert Zeiser serves as Full Professor of Medicine at the Department of Hematology, Oncology and Stem Cell Transplantation Medical Center, University of Freiburg in Germany and his work can be divided into clinical responsibilities, clinical and laboratory-based research and teaching activities. Prof. Zeisers laboratory research is focused on graft-versus-host disease, tumor biology, in vivo imaging and signaling. In particular his groups has used different imaging techniques including Bioluminescence imaging, Magnetic resonance imaging, Fluorescence imaging and Positron emission tomography/CT imaging to monitor the fate of different cell types in living animals. His group has made major contributions to the field of pre-clinical and clinical research with publications in Nature Medicine, J Ex Med, Blood, New England Journal of Medicine and Journal of Clinical Investigation. Prof. Zeiser authors 130 peer-reviewed publications and 10 book chapters. For his work Prof. Zeiser received several Science Awards in Germany, Europe and the United States and research grants from multiple funding agencies. He has served as a reviewer for Science, Nature Medicine, Nature Immunology, Nature Methods, Nature Reviews Immunology, Nature Reviews Cancer, New England Journal of Medicine, Lancet Haematology, Blood and others. Prof. Zeiser is Section Editor of the Journal Blood and act as expert reviewer for research funding bodies in Germany, France, Israel, China, Netherlands, Austria, European Union, United Kingdom, Poland, Belgium and Switzerland. Also Prof. Zeiser was elected to serve as Deputy Director of the Collaborative Research Center SFB850 and as Director of the Division of Tumor immunology at the University of Freiburg in Germany.