Imaging the ICU Patient or Hospitalized Patient, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323754286

Imaging the ICU Patient or Hospitalized Patient, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 58-1

1st Edition

Editors: Travis Henry Vincent Mellnick
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323754286
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th January 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America focuses on Imaging the Hospitalized Patient, and is edited by Drs. Travis S. Henry and Vincent M. Mellnick. Articles will include: Imaging of bowel wall thickening in the hospitalized patient; Imaging of acute hepatobiliary dysfunction; Imaging of GI tract perforation; Imaging of abdominal postoperative complications; Imaging of acute renal failure in the hospital setting; Imaging of diffuse lung disease in the ICU patient; Perioperative complications of cardiothoracic surgery; Approach to abnormal chest CT contrast enhancement in the hospitalized patient; Imaging of the misplaced venous catheter; Altered mental status in the hospitalized patient; Neuroimaging in the ICU patient: Pearls and pitfalls; Imaging of cardiovascular support; and more!

Details

About the Editors

