Imaging the ICU Patient or Hospitalized Patient, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 58-1

This issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America focuses on Imaging the Hospitalized Patient, and is edited by Drs. Travis S. Henry and Vincent M. Mellnick. Articles will include: Imaging of bowel wall thickening in the hospitalized patient; Imaging of acute hepatobiliary dysfunction; Imaging of GI tract perforation; Imaging of abdominal postoperative complications; Imaging of acute renal failure in the hospital setting; Imaging of diffuse lung disease in the ICU patient; Perioperative complications of cardiothoracic surgery; Approach to abnormal chest CT contrast enhancement in the hospitalized patient; Imaging of the misplaced venous catheter; Altered mental status in the hospitalized patient; Neuroimaging in the ICU patient: Pearls and pitfalls; Imaging of cardiovascular support; and more!