Imaging Physics Case Review - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323428835, 9780323642101

Imaging Physics Case Review

1st Edition

Authors: R. Brad Abrahams Walter Huda William Sensakovic
eBook ISBN: 9780323642101
eBook ISBN: 9780323642095
Paperback ISBN: 9780323428835
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th March 2019
Page Count: 400
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Radiography

Chapter 2 Mammography　

Chapter 3 Fluoroscopy　

Chapter 4 Interventional Radiology

Chapter 5 CT Basics　

Chapter 6 CT Imaging

Chapter 7 Gamma Cameras

Chapter 8 Tomographic Imaging　(SPECT and PET)

Chapter 9 MR Basics

Chapter 10 MR Imaging　

Chapter 11 Ultrasound Basics

Chapter 12 Ultrasound Imaging and Doppler

Chapter 13 Patient Doses

Chapter 14 Patient Safety

　

Description

Master the critical physics content you need to know with this new title in the popular Case Review series. Imaging Physics Case Review offers a highly illustrated, case-based preparation for board review to help residents and recertifying radiologists succeed on exams and demonstrate a clinical understanding of physics, patient safety, and improvement of imaging accuracy and interpretation.

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323642101
eBook ISBN:
9780323642095
Paperback ISBN:
9780323428835

About the Authors

R. Brad Abrahams Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Fellow, Vascular and Interventional Radiology, Department of Radiology, University of Miami, Miami, Florida

Walter Huda Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology and Medical Physicist, Department of Radiology, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina

William Sensakovic Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Associate Consultant (Medical Physics) Department of Radiology, Mayo Clinic Arizona Scottsdale, Arizona

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.