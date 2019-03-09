Imaging Physics Case Review
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Radiography
Chapter 2 Mammography
Chapter 3 Fluoroscopy
Chapter 4 Interventional Radiology
Chapter 5 CT Basics
Chapter 6 CT Imaging
Chapter 7 Gamma Cameras
Chapter 8 Tomographic Imaging (SPECT and PET)
Chapter 9 MR Basics
Chapter 10 MR Imaging
Chapter 11 Ultrasound Basics
Chapter 12 Ultrasound Imaging and Doppler
Chapter 13 Patient Doses
Chapter 14 Patient Safety
Description
Master the critical physics content you need to know with this new title in the popular Case Review series. Imaging Physics Case Review offers a highly illustrated, case-based preparation for board review to help residents and recertifying radiologists succeed on exams and demonstrate a clinical understanding of physics, patient safety, and improvement of imaging accuracy and interpretation.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 9th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323642101
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323642095
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323428835
About the Authors
R. Brad Abrahams Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Fellow, Vascular and Interventional Radiology, Department of Radiology, University of Miami, Miami, Florida
Walter Huda Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology and Medical Physicist, Department of Radiology, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina
William Sensakovic Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Associate Consultant (Medical Physics) Department of Radiology, Mayo Clinic Arizona Scottsdale, Arizona