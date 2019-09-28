Imaging of the Upper Limb, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323682480

Imaging of the Upper Limb, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 57-5

1st Edition

Authors: Giuseppe Guglielmi Alberto Bazzocchi
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323682480
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th September 2019
Description

This issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America focuses on Imaging of the Upper Limb and is edited by Drs. Giuseppe Guglielmi and Alberto Bazzocchi. Articles will include: Functional and surgical anatomy of the upper limb: what the radiologist needs to know; Overuse injuries of the shoulder; The acutely injured shoulder; Overuse injuries of the elbow; The acutely injured elbow; Overuse injuries of the wrist; The acutely injured wrist; Imaging of rheumatic diseases affecting the upper limb; Imaging of upper limb tumours and tumour-like pathology; Imaging the post-surgical upper limb, the radiologist perspective; MR imaging of the upper limb: pitfalls, tricks & tips; Ultrasound imaging dynamic evaluation of the upper limb; Upper limb intervention; Imaging of peripheral nerves; and more!

Details

About the Authors

Giuseppe Guglielmi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Radiology, University of Foggia; Scientific Institute Hospital, San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy

Alberto Bazzocchi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology, The “Rizzoli” Orthopaedic Institute, Bologna, Italy

