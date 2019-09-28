Imaging of the Upper Limb, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 57-5
1st Edition
This issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America focuses on Imaging of the Upper Limb and is edited by Drs. Giuseppe Guglielmi and Alberto Bazzocchi. Articles will include: Functional and surgical anatomy of the upper limb: what the radiologist needs to know; Overuse injuries of the shoulder; The acutely injured shoulder; Overuse injuries of the elbow; The acutely injured elbow; Overuse injuries of the wrist; The acutely injured wrist; Imaging of rheumatic diseases affecting the upper limb; Imaging of upper limb tumours and tumour-like pathology; Imaging the post-surgical upper limb, the radiologist perspective; MR imaging of the upper limb: pitfalls, tricks & tips; Ultrasound imaging dynamic evaluation of the upper limb; Upper limb intervention; Imaging of peripheral nerves; and more!
- English
- © Elsevier 2019
- 28th September 2019
- Elsevier
- 9780323682480
Giuseppe Guglielmi Author
Department of Radiology, University of Foggia; Scientific Institute Hospital, San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy
Alberto Bazzocchi Author
Department of Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology, The “Rizzoli” Orthopaedic Institute, Bologna, Italy