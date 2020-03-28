Imaging of the Reproductive Age Female,An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 58-2

This issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America focuses on Imaging of the Reproductive Age Female, and is edited by Dr. Liina Poder. Articles will include: Imaging Safety and Technical Considerations in the Reproductive Age Female; Imaging of Infertility: Hysterosalpingograms to MRI; Imaging Spectrum of Benign Uterine Disease and Treatment Options; Imaging of Benign Adnexal Disease; Imaging Spectrum of Endometriosis (Endometriomas to Deep Infiltrative Endometriosis); Imaging of The Female Pelvic Floor: Current Implications and New Horizons; Imaging of Acute Pelvic Pain: Nonpregnant; Imaging of Acute Pelvic Pain: Pregnant (ectopic and first trimester viability updated); Nonfetal Imaging During Pregnancy: Acute Abdomen/Pelvis; Nonfetal Imaging During Pregnancy: Placental Related Disease; Imaging of Gynecologic Malingancy in a Reproductive Age Female: Fertility Sparing; Imaging of Gynecologic Malignancy in A Reproductive Age Female: Cancer During Pregnancy; Imaging of Post/Peripartum Complications; Role of Interventional Procedures in Obstetrics and Gynecology, and more!