Imaging of the Mediastinum, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323762724

Imaging of the Mediastinum, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 59-2

1st Edition

Editor: Brett Carter
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323762724
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th March 2021
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America focuses on Imaging of the Mediastinum and is edited by Dr. Brett W. Carter. Articles will include: ITMIG Definition of Mediastinal Compartments; Imaging of the Anterior/Prevascular Mediastinum; Thymic Epithelial Neoplasms: Radiologic-Pathologic Correlation; Thymic Epithelial Neoplasms: TNM Staging; Added Value of MR Imaging in the Evaluation of Mediastinal Lesions; Imaging of the Middle/Visceral Mediastinum; Esophageal Cancer: Radiologic-Pathologic Correlation; Esophageal Cancer: TNM Staging; Cardiac Neoplasms: Radiologic-Pathologic Correlation; Potential Pitfalls in Imaging of the Mediastinum; Imaging-guided Biopsies and Interventions of Mediastinal Lesions; Imaging of the Posterior/Paravertebral Mediastinum; and more!

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
28th March 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323762724

About the Editor

Brett Carter

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Radiology, Director of Thoracic CT, Co-Director of Thoracic MRI, Department of Diagnostic Radiology, Division of Diagnostic Imaging, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Assistant Professor of Radiology, Department of Diagnostic and Interventional Imaging, The University of Texas Medical School at Houston, Houston, Texas

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.