Imaging of the Mediastinum, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 59-2

This issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America focuses on Imaging of the Mediastinum and is edited by Dr. Brett W. Carter. Articles will include: ITMIG Definition of Mediastinal Compartments; Imaging of the Anterior/Prevascular Mediastinum; Thymic Epithelial Neoplasms: Radiologic-Pathologic Correlation; Thymic Epithelial Neoplasms: TNM Staging; Added Value of MR Imaging in the Evaluation of Mediastinal Lesions; Imaging of the Middle/Visceral Mediastinum; Esophageal Cancer: Radiologic-Pathologic Correlation; Esophageal Cancer: TNM Staging; Cardiac Neoplasms: Radiologic-Pathologic Correlation; Potential Pitfalls in Imaging of the Mediastinum; Imaging-guided Biopsies and Interventions of Mediastinal Lesions; Imaging of the Posterior/Paravertebral Mediastinum; and more!