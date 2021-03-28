Imaging of the Mediastinum, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 59-2
1st Edition
This issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America focuses on Imaging of the Mediastinum and is edited by Dr. Brett W. Carter. Articles will include: ITMIG Definition of Mediastinal Compartments; Imaging of the Anterior/Prevascular Mediastinum; Thymic Epithelial Neoplasms: Radiologic-Pathologic Correlation; Thymic Epithelial Neoplasms: TNM Staging; Added Value of MR Imaging in the Evaluation of Mediastinal Lesions; Imaging of the Middle/Visceral Mediastinum; Esophageal Cancer: Radiologic-Pathologic Correlation; Esophageal Cancer: TNM Staging; Cardiac Neoplasms: Radiologic-Pathologic Correlation; Potential Pitfalls in Imaging of the Mediastinum; Imaging-guided Biopsies and Interventions of Mediastinal Lesions; Imaging of the Posterior/Paravertebral Mediastinum; and more!
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 28th March 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323762724
About the Editor
Brett Carter
Assistant Professor of Radiology, Director of Thoracic CT, Co-Director of Thoracic MRI, Department of Diagnostic Radiology, Division of Diagnostic Imaging, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Assistant Professor of Radiology, Department of Diagnostic and Interventional Imaging, The University of Texas Medical School at Houston, Houston, Texas
