Imaging of the Lower Extremity, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455773275, 9781455773541

Imaging of the Lower Extremity, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 51-3

1st Edition

Authors: Kathryn Stevens
eBook ISBN: 9781455773541
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455773275
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th May 2013
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue discusses imaging techniques for common and important lower extremity injuries and conditions. Femoral acetabular impingement, soft tissue pathology around the hip, meniscal injuries and imaging the postoperative meniscus, the neglected corners of the knee (posterolateral / posteromedial corner injuries), the extensor mechanism from top to bottom, cysts and bursa around the knee, ligamentous injuries of the ankle and foot, medial longitudinal arch of the foot, ankle impingement syndromes, imaging of the forefoot, overuse injuries of the lower extremity, imaging of total hip and knee arthroplasties are all reviewed. Additionally, the application of advanced imaging techniques in evaluation of the lower extremity is discussed.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781455773541
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455773275

About the Authors

Kathryn Stevens Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Stanford University Medical Center

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.