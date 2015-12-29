Imaging of Paranasal Sinuses, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323413428, 9780323413435

Imaging of Paranasal Sinuses, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics, Volume 25-4

1st Edition

Authors: Varsha Joshi
eBook ISBN: 9780323413435
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323413428
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th December 2015
Description

Imaging of Paranasal Sinuses is explored in this important Neuroimaging Clinics issue. Articles include: Current trends in sinonasal imaging; Normal anatomy and anatomic variants of the paranasal sinuses on CT; Pre-treatment imaging in inflammatory sinonasal disease; The role of CT and MRI in imaging of fungal sinusitis; Imaging approach to sinonasal tumors; The role of CT and MRI in imaging of sino-nasal tumors; The role of CT and MRI in the skull base in evaluation of sino-nasal disease; Post-treatment imaging of the paranasal sinuses following endoscopic sinus surgery; Post-treatment imaging of the paranasal sinuses following treatment for sinonasal neoplasia; and more!

About the Authors

Varsha Joshi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Hyderabad, INDIA

