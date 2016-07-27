Imaging of Neurologic Complications in Hematological Disorders, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 30-4
1st Edition
Authors: Sangam Kanekar
eBook ISBN: 9780323459709
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323459693
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th July 2016
Table of Contents
- Preface: Imaging of Neurologic Complications in Hematologic Disorders
2. Neurologic Manifestations of Blood Dyscrasias
3. Imaging Manifestations of Neurologic Complications in Anemia
4. Central Nervous System Complications of Hemorrhagic and Coagulation Disorders
5. Neurologic and Head and Neck Manifestations of Sickle Cell Disease
6. Neuroimaging in Central Nervous System Lymphoma
7. Neuroimaging in Leukemia
8. Imaging of Multiple Myeloma
9. Venous Thrombosis: Causes and Imaging Appearance
10. Central Nervous System Complications of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant
11. Central Nervous System Complications of Oncologic Therapy
12. Imaging of Spinal Manifestations of Hematological Disorders
13. Imaging of Bone Marrow
14. Index
Description
This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America is devoted to Imaging of Neurological complications in Hematological disorders and will include articles on Blood Dyscriasis: Classification and Clinical Neurological Presentations, Imaging Manifestation of Anemia, CNS Complications of Hemorrhagic and Coagulation Disorders, Neurological and Head and Neck Manifestation of Sickle Cell Disease, Neuroimaging in Lymphoma, and many more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 27th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323459709
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323459693
About the Authors
Sangam Kanekar Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Departments of Radiology and Neurology, Hershey Medical Center, The Pennsylvania State University, Hershey, Pennsylvania
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.